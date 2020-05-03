 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   At this point, subby is considering proactively shooting anyone wandering in public without a mask, just to be sure   (detroitnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Top end 10,000 people shot and killed for not wearing a mask in public would change most trumper's position on wearing a mask. As soon as a governor makes it clear it is allowed to shoot people for not wearing a mask I will break out the extra ammo boxes.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everything that I have read says that as long as you're physically distancing yourself from other people being face mask is not necessary in public. But you go on trying to be a badass subby.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm at the gas station. I just watched a guy spit sunflower seeds randomly in the direction of his gas pump, phlegm and spittle visible in the stream.

I support the glitch correction by munition.
 
probesport
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Repeat


Pete fell out.
 
dwrash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do I have to wear one when I am mowing my yard.. weeding my flower beds... walking the dogs?

Subby is a moron.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is there anything new here since the story earlier this morning?  Or just an improved, less race-baiting headline?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Everything that I have read says that as long as you're physically distancing yourself from other people being face mask is not necessary in public. But you go on trying to be a badass subby.


Well it would seem you've been reading mad magazine.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Masks give people a false sense of security. Also idiots don't properly wear them and are constantly touching their face to adjust the stupid things.
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dwrash: Do I have to wear one when I am mowing my yard.. weeding my flower beds... walking the dogs?

Subby is a moron.


Are you going to force your way into a store and murder an employee who says "No, you can't come in without a mask?"  I'd ask if you read the article, but this is Fark, so...
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dwrash: Do I have to wear one when I am mowing my yard.. weeding my flower beds... walking the dogs?

Subby is a moron.


You obviously do not have allergies.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

neapoi: WTFDYW: Everything that I have read says that as long as you're physically distancing yourself from other people being face mask is not necessary in public. But you go on trying to be a badass subby.

Well it would seem you've been reading mad magazine.


I just like the fold-in's on the back page.
 
kojote
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Come at me subby.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Police are not releasing his name but the article sure as heck did
 
What Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No shirt, no shoes, no service. Nobody got shot over that!
 
