(CNN)   "Experts" warn that there may be academic consequences to having a generation of elementary-aged kids home schooled by day-drinkers   (cnn.com) divider line
    Obvious, Educational years, Teacher, Education, missing capitals, Grade, grade school students, Primary school, math skills  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, I only drink after 5pm.

/As far as anyone knows.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, I'm putting the kids through a rigorous academic program of learning a wide variety of cocktails to pour.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my great aunt shared that meme on Facebook too.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Yeah, my great aunt shared that meme on Facebook too.


And on Fark: https://www.fark.com/comments/1​0792024​/In-20-years-our-country-will-be-run-b​y-people-homeschooled-by-day-drinkers
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daddy wasssssssssssss a bit of a drinker.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried my hand at home schooling but the students were all expelled for fighting with the teacher and the teacher was fired for drinking on the job.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I told that teacher lady, the only three letters I need are PBR.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Your kids were going to make 50k a year at a job with meh benefits and the constant threat of being laid off, at best, before this whole farking thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I'm sure the 2-3 months of homeschooling will have an enormous effect on the lives of the children.

*eyeroll*
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: Look, I'm putting the kids through a rigorous academic program of learning a wide variety of cocktails to pour.


You're teaching them fractions!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World needs bartenders too.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The children who will suffer the greatest consequences are likely to be the ones who receive specialized learning services through the schools. There's a great deal of expertise in special education that parents simply are not qualified to emulate, even if they had nothing of their own to focus on.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least all of the restrooms the kids have available now are non-gendered. That's something, right?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: So I told that teacher lady, the only three letters I need are PBR.


You can get Drunk on PBR?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like we get this article at least twice a week. Maybe I'm going nuts.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: KungFuJunkie: So I told that teacher lady, the only three letters I need are PBR.

You can get Drunk on PBR?


Only if you have a stomach of steel.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know

Are kids mean drunks?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Hey, at least all of the restrooms the kids have available now are non-gendered. That's something, right?


How is that relevant?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The student-teacher 'funny business' will be more interesting, that's for sure
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
As a note until now homeschoolers ranked highest on test scores across the board. 

I expect that to change with public school kids now entering the home school crowd
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i is teeching my kids prefectly gud. they will gro up to be stble geenuses.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: theflatline: KungFuJunkie: So I told that teacher lady, the only three letters I need are PBR.

You can get Drunk on PBR?

Only if you have a stomach of steel.


and no taste buds
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If they are smart, the parents will do what the professional teachers do. Make Spanish or Irish coffee in the "Teacher's Staff Room".

This is not a joke. I was one of the good students who were allowed access to the English Teacher's Staff room because I was entertaining, appreciative, and laughed in the right places when they read out exam answers.

I could write a book "Tales From the English Teacher's Staff Room" but it would be rather dull for outsiders and people who hated Shakespeare. I did extra Shakespeare and have read all the good plays (one third of them).

Nowadays you can skip the coffee and go straight to Café Nero or Bailey's. The students won't notice.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i is teeching my kids prefectly gud. they will gro up to be stble geenuses.


if you cant teach grade school or high school education you arent fit for adult workforce... granted you might work at McDonalds so I shouldnt judge
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Hey, at least all of the restrooms the kids have available now are non-gendered. That's something, right?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: The children who will suffer the greatest consequences are likely to be the ones who receive specialized learning services through the schools. There's a great deal of expertise in special education that parents simply are not qualified to emulate, even if they had nothing of their own to focus on.


Hahahaha.
ROFLMAO.
The thing with everyone in a circle lifting and dropping a parachute.
Hahahaha.
Reading books.
Hahahaha.
Or the slamming kids on to mats and twisting their arms till they tire out?
Or the hold a book in the air for an hour?
LOL.
Or the calling every single thing the kid says is a lie?
Or letting two students rape a girl in the bus?
No?
LOL.
Trust me most kids are fine with people who care about them.
Money doesn't make ppl care.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Eh, plenty of my real teachers were day drinkers, though most hid it fairly well.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Hey, at least all of the restrooms the kids have available now are non-gendered. That's something, right?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On top of that, the online freemium resources are shiat.  My daughter's teacher wants us to use something called Prodigy that's like an RPG where you have to do math problems to attack.  It constantly advertises more stuff for your character if you just pay for a membership.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: naughtyrev: Look, I'm putting the kids through a rigorous academic program of learning a wide variety of cocktails to pour.

You're teaching them fractions!


It's math, science, and geometry if you start calculating volume...it can be reading and writing if you are reading from the bar guide or writing down recipes...it can be history...maybe even gym if you have to drag mom or dad around the house.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Eh, plenty of my real teachers were day drinkers, though most hid it fairly well.


Most kids who have alcoholic moms and dads aren't fooled buddy
 
Target Builder
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"New math" is almost certainly going out the window for a while.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Maybe we're going to finally learn that there are alternative ways to work and adequately educate children while somehow balancing home and family life?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: So I told that teacher lady, the only three letters I need are PBR.


I told the headmistress that the only letters I needed are G&T. She just laughed and fixed herself another Gibson, with three onions because she cared about getting enough vegetables. Based on a Punch joke from the 1930s. (cherries in a cocktail in the original)
 
Esroc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: The children who will suffer the greatest consequences are likely to be the ones who receive specialized learning services through the schools. There's a great deal of expertise in special education that parents simply are not qualified to emulate, even if they had nothing of their own to focus on.


This. My partners kid has some kind of ADHD and a lesson that should take an hour takes three. It's incredibly frustrating. I power through it, because I'm a parent and it's not his fault, but it's really lucky I'm not a drinker because he would've driven me into true alcoholism by now. He has a specialized teacher at school and I really wish I had some help from that kind of professional who knew how to wrangle a kid who can't focus for more than a minute.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still, any of them will make a better president than we have now, if elected.

Today.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's okay if you drink this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "New math" is almost certainly going out the window for a while.


They now have even Newer Math to perplex those of us who aced the New Math.

It's a bit wonky, but I understand the principals. Just not the math teachers.

Fark ready pernicious paronomasia designed especially for Grammar Nazis.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "New math" is almost certainly going out the window for a while.


those concepts are interesting to understand... 

I get the idea but starting math with math philosophy is silly... kids are good to remember multiplication tables
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

uncleacid: It's okay if you drink this.

[Fark user image 300x300]


Not yours. It says "Teacher's" right on the bottle for any pupil who can read a label.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buy your students a Fark sub. They'll get a vast education, about as reliable as what you remember from college.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Yes, I'm sure the 2-3 months of homeschooling will have an enormous effect on the lives of the children.

*eyeroll*


Exactly this. Brayden, Mason and Colby will all be just fine.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: meerclarschild: The children who will suffer the greatest consequences are likely to be the ones who receive specialized learning services through the schools. There's a great deal of expertise in special education that parents simply are not qualified to emulate, even if they had nothing of their own to focus on.

Hahahaha.
ROFLMAO.
The thing with everyone in a circle lifting and dropping a parachute.
Hahahaha.
Reading books.
Hahahaha.
Or the slamming kids on to mats and twisting their arms till they tire out?
Or the hold a book in the air for an hour?
LOL.
Or the calling every single thing the kid says is a lie?
Or letting two students rape a girl in the bus?
No?
LOL.
Trust me most kids are fine with people who care about them.
Money doesn't make ppl care.


Your list doesn't even make sense. And it sounds like you may have had a personal terrible experience. Sorry.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "New math" is almost certainly going out the window for a while.


That's a positive thing.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My kid is hosed academically speaking. Can't keep him engaged with the online schoolwork at all.

On the other hand he's getting to do stuff like design and 3d print a new wheel for his mice:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Catch frogs in the dark:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Draw his own cryptid map:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go hunting:
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, it could be worse.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: waxbeans: meerclarschild: The children who will suffer the greatest consequences are likely to be the ones who receive specialized learning services through the schools. There's a great deal of expertise in special education that parents simply are not qualified to emulate, even if they had nothing of their own to focus on.

Hahahaha.
ROFLMAO.
The thing with everyone in a circle lifting and dropping a parachute.
Hahahaha.
Reading books.
Hahahaha.
Or the slamming kids on to mats and twisting their arms till they tire out?
Or the hold a book in the air for an hour?
LOL.
Or the calling every single thing the kid says is a lie?
Or letting two students rape a girl in the bus?
No?
LOL.
Trust me most kids are fine with people who care about them.
Money doesn't make ppl care.

Your list doesn't even make sense. And it sounds like you may have had a personal terrible experience. Sorry.


SORRY, what the schools, plural, did doesn't make sense. But it is what happened. And considering I wasn't in those classes or those schools alone that wasn't an individual experience it was all the students experiencing it.
😠
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Englebert Slaptyback: Yes, I'm sure the 2-3 months of homeschooling will have an enormous effect on the lives of the children.

*eyeroll*

Exactly this. Brayden, Mason and Colby will all be just fine.


You CANNOT get this time back.  Children are plastic.  They have a short period of time before learning becomes much more difficult for them.  Every child has now lost half of a school year, and by the time this is over it'll probably be a whole school year.

Imagine if an entire year's worth of education is deleted from every single high school graduate going forward for the next 16 years.  We're talking about an entire generation of children who will have been deprived of a good chunk of their education.  These children will not be able to "make it up" later.  A child that doesn't learn advanced math or reading now is going to struggle and have poorer outcomes in college later.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Esroc: meerclarschild: The children who will suffer the greatest consequences are likely to be the ones who receive specialized learning services through the schools. There's a great deal of expertise in special education that parents simply are not qualified to emulate, even if they had nothing of their own to focus on.

This. My partners kid has some kind of ADHD and a lesson that should take an hour takes three. It's incredibly frustrating. I power through it, because I'm a parent and it's not his fault, but it's really lucky I'm not a drinker because he would've driven me into true alcoholism by now. He has a specialized teacher at school and I really wish I had some help from that kind of professional who knew how to wrangle a kid who can't focus for more than a minute.


As a parent trying to move to computer-based testing as a teaching method with a dyslexic kid, I can empathize with you.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A snifter of port before all that new-fangled arithmetic chases the angries away
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: I tried my hand at home schooling but the students were all expelled for fighting with the teacher and the teacher was fired for drinking on the job.


At least it wasn't for having sex with them.
 
