(South China Morning Post)   China set to unveil new nuclear stealth bomber that could reach Los Angeles with nukes or Covid-19 like virus, which ever they chose to destroy America with   (scmp.com) divider line
26
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Like they need to destroy America. We are doing a great job of destroying ourselves. All we need to do is elect more Republicans.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yep.  The "greatest nation on Earth" is also the greatest at destroying itself.

al Qaeda figured that out.  One day of attacks was all it took for us to kill thousands of our own, hundreds of thousands of others and lose a shiat load of money in the process.

Get a Republican in office and America is that much closer to her demise.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  It flies extremely slow and is always lost.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pretty sure they can drop the debt bomb any time they like and not leave their desk.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like how some Weibo posted what the bomber may look like.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am pretty sure they can just embed some Chinpokemon-type shiat into Tik Tok videos and we will happily destroy ourselves.  See: USA 2020.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't it cheaper to back their own moron to become president? Like maybe back Loie Gohmert or Steve King for president. And there's always Paris Hilton or Snooki.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That looks like a B-2... I wonder where they got that design?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Like they need to destroy America. We are doing a great job of destroying ourselves. All we need to do is elect more Republicans.

I presume "can reach L.A." is just sensationalism.  China has no incentive to pose a military threat to the U.S. directly.  Not when Congress has opened every orifice to foreign and multi-national interests.

Why invade when you can get insane RoIs that exceed any threat-imposed tribute by hiring a lobbying firm?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Imagine how screwed America would be if it had external enemies. You'd be scared too.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
lol they have stockpiles of hypersonic missile already that can get to the u.s in 15min not sure that plane is going to be made in large numbers.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope it gets a bad-ass name from something in Chinese mythology or history that was powerful and deadly like "the dragon" or "the salamander" or "the tasty bat soup"
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nimbull: That looks like a B-2... I wonder where they got that design?


Photoshop?
 
Marine1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chinese dominance is fine, so long as you don't expect to be able to vote or dissent against government.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Like they need to destroy America. We are doing a great job of destroying ourselves. All we need to do is elect more Republicans.


Yup. If they actually wanted to destroy us they just have to keep donating to the Republican party/candidates and American right wing lobbyists, think tanks, and organizations like Putin has done to spectacular success.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cold War 2: Electric Boogaloo?

//i'm not sure we can take the moral high-ground here, with our show of force on guam in mind.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nimbull: That looks like a B-2... I wonder where they got that design?


Didn't they bulid them?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If they do that, I'm gonna invade China as a one-man army and I'm gonna fart like the gates of hell until they suffocate and surrender to my horrible bioweapon.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nimbull: That looks like a B-2... I wonder where they got that design?


You mean a design that first flew 31 years ago, and is about to be replaced by...something...that requires a big-ass hanger that they've built over a taxiway at Area 51?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So China claims to have "quantum radar" that makes stealth bombers obsolete and yet they just built a stealth bomber? That's an awfully expensive matching set of belt and suspenders, no?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marine1: Chinese dominance is fine, so long as you don't expect to be able to vote or dissent against government.


I'm American, so I don't.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nimbull: That looks like a B-2... I wonder where they got that design?


Gonna guess one of the B-2's designers.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mathamagical: I hope it gets a bad-ass name from something in Chinese mythology or history that was powerful and deadly like "the dragon" or "the salamander" or "the tasty bat soup"


I pick Tasty Bat Soup. At least that one's real and killed citizens of nations around the world.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So China claims to have "quantum radar" that makes stealth bombers obsolete and yet they just built a stealth bomber? That's an awfully expensive matching set of belt and suspenders, no?


If your enemies don't have the magic quantum radar with trilithium flux capacitors, your stealth airplane will still be hard for their old fashioned radars to see.
 
Marine1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Marine1: Chinese dominance is fine, so long as you don't expect to be able to vote or dissent against government.

I'm American, so I don't.


Like you just did?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, in spite of what the article says - it looks like this is a sub-sonic stealth bomber.  I was trying to figure out how the hell they'd make a B2 knock-off that was supersonic, or more to the point, supersonic more than once.
 
