 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Large gatherings in Chicago draw outrage from subby, who wasn't invited   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
24
    More: Asinine, Party, Police, Political party, Parties, Weekend, Workweek, house party, Family  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 3:42 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lori better throw a few more million at her Covid 19 Equity Response Team.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x566]


Except we really aren't, because we haven't even reached the down side of the curve yet.  That's how goddamned stupid this country is.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, all the guys are 98 lbs. and all the women are 230 lbs. average them out and they'd be healthy.
 
EmperorSled
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I want to know if that includes getting a haircut or heading to the family horse farm in another state.
 
beans morocco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WTF is up with those purple pants?!  Are they pants at all, or spray paint?
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am pleasantly surprised I am 5 comments in and no one has mentioned the unfortunate choice of pants that woman was pictured in.
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn, look at all those Trumper's refusing to obey social distancing...
 
gluestick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 850x566]


I didn't expect a sort of Spanish Flu exposition...
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beans morocco: WTF is up with those purple pants?!  Are they pants at all, or spray paint?


God damnit.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Holy shiat, all the guys are 98 lbs. and all the women are 230 lbs. average them out and they'd be healthy.


I couldn't help but notice that the chyron saying "large gatherings" popped up under a few ladies of considerable girth.
 
probesport
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They got no work to do, If you don't know about Chicago.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh honey those pants....
 
probesport
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tommyl66: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 850x566]

I didn't expect a sort of Spanish Flu exposition...


Well someone probably expected it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

philotech: look at all those Trumper's


Uh-huh.  In Chicago, Trump Central if I've ever seen it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

philotech: Damn, look at all those Trumper's refusing to obey social distancing...


One of my less attractive hobbies is exclaiming "Stupid teenagers on their cell phones" when some senior citizen is blocking the entrance to the store while checking their cell phone.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This weekend, the weather was nice. (Up until 8PM Sunday, where the temp dropped 30 degrees in an hour, and we're looking at a hard freeze by the end of the week.) Everybody was out on the porch in my neighboorhood. It was warm. We'd been inside for months. (Not just from C19, but from Winter.) I had the windows open from morning Saturday until evening Sunday.

I knew there would be people taking "sitting on your porch and chatting to your neighbors on their porch" to "fark y'all were having a party."
 
mdarius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of the things some people are doing is throwing rent parties. It's a long tradition and it's a way for the community to help people stay in their home.

Some people are idiots who just want to ignore the plague and party. But some of them are acting out of desperation.
What we need is an across the board freeze. Unfortunately, yeah, where does the money come from?

Also, if someone gets kicked out of their house, where are they going to go? If they have friends or family they move in with them.
https://news.wttw.com/2020/04/01/tena​n​ts-landlords-odds-over-call-statewide-​rent-freeze

If not, they're on the street. And so is the virus.

It's a bastard of a problem alright.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: philotech: look at all those Trumper's

Uh-huh.  In Chicago, Trump Central if I've ever seen it.


Let's get all these people in a line up. Maybe we will find those two MAGA hat wearing dudes that rolled Jussie.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tommyl66: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 850x566]

I didn't expect a sort of Spanish Flu exposition...


Our chief weapons are . ..
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: I am pleasantly surprised I am 5 comments in and no one has mentioned the unfortunate choice of pants that woman was pictured in.


All I can say is Da Mayor is a Sox fan, so I don't expect much for sartorial elegance.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll bet some of those people smell bad.
 
jckgdig
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The virus is affecting minority communities at a disproportionate rate. Now these chuckleheads have given talking points to people who are looking for a way to blame the minority communities themselves.

This country is ridiculous.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.