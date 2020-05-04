 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   For the first time in decades the US Navy sends a fleet into the Barents Sea. Unclear if they are counting on Sup-Ger-A St. Petersburg to complete the maneuver   (thehill.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, United States Navy, U.S. Navy, World War II, Barents Sea, Russian Defense Ministry, Russia, Royal Navy, Frigate  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 6:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blue Nose for the crew..... :-) k/dar
 
Richard Sauce
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Armies cannot support fleets into seas ;)

/playing Diplomacy right now
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember. Respect your barents.
 
Intel154
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sup-Mos-A-St Petersburg for the block
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Vlad's on the phone with his bum boi as we speak.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yea that's way up there.nothing up there but nuclear submarines and narwhals.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i think trump is just fishing for a war at this point hoping someone will bite.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bluewave69: i think trump is just fishing for a war at this point hoping someone will bite.


Can't trust those Scandinavians, not one bit.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sgarri7777: Yea that's way up there.nothing up there but nuclear submarines and narwhals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arcgear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
russia annexed Crimea because it was a strategic imperative.  for how vast russia is, it surprisingly has no warm deepwater ports, and is hemmed in on every shore by NATO-aligned countries (Denmark, japan, etc...)

it's a shame that communism can't be gouged out of the slavs.  i work with a guy who was born and grew up in soviet Kiev (and was there for the whole Chernobyl affair).  he's a great insight as to how things are.  he says there are many people who love that centrally planned govt because they can just keep their head down, live in squalor, and have their basic needs provided for.

it's probably because many russians see warming up to the west as a moral defeat rather than the opportunity to become much more wealthy and powerful on the world stage.

such a shame, but that's how we are as humans.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More like theavalonhill.com!!11!
 
Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Freedom of navigation" deployments are the military equivalent of companies issuing cease & desist letters for inconsequential copyright violations.  The company isn't actually being hurt by Job Bob's "borrowing" their IP for his pet project, but they have to issue the C&D to remind everyone that they still own the copyright.  If they didn't, folks might start thinking they've abandoned it.

Likewise, the US Navy has to occasionally tweak foreign powers by sailing in waters that, while technically international, fall well within that foreign power's sphere of influence.  We have to do it, otherwise folks might start thinking there are no-go zones for the US Navy.  And we can't have that, now can we?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Vlad's on the phone with his bum boi as we speak.


Odds that the US ship is delivering ventilators and PPE?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We must give this American a wide berth.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/One ping only, Vasily.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mouser: "Freedom of navigation" deployments are the military equivalent of companies issuing cease & desist letters for inconsequential copyright violations.  The company isn't actually being hurt by Job Bob's "borrowing" their IP for his pet project, but they have to issue the C&D to remind everyone that they still own the copyright.  If they didn't, folks might start thinking they've abandoned it.

Likewise, the US Navy has to occasionally tweak foreign powers by sailing in waters that, while technically international, fall well within that foreign power's sphere of influence.  We have to do it, otherwise folks might start thinking there are no-go zones for the US Navy.  And we can't have that, now can we?


That's not a terrible analogy although you beg the question by your applied assertion of "inconsequential"
Also other countries conduct FONOPS not just the US
 
rcain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

arcgear: russia annexed Crimea because it was a strategic imperative.  for how vast russia is, it surprisingly has no warm deepwater ports, and is hemmed in on every shore by NATO-aligned countries (Denmark, japan, etc...)

it's a shame that communism can't be gouged out of the slavs.  i work with a guy who was born and grew up in soviet Kiev (and was there for the whole Chernobyl affair).  he's a great insight as to how things are.  he says there are many people who love that centrally planned govt because they can just keep their head down, live in squalor, and have their basic needs provided for.

it's probably because many russians see warming up to the west as a moral defeat rather than the opportunity to become much more wealthy and powerful on the world stage.

such a shame, but that's how we are as humans.


If a person is raised in a cage and you open the cage door and walk him out of the cage, he will more often not simply walk back in the cage and remain there
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.