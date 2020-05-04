 Skip to content
(CNN)   You know that thing that's hardly a problem in Russia but they keep tossing doctors out of windows for discussing it? It's getting much worse there but you didn't hear it from me   (cnn.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Russia medicine defenestrates you!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Violent femmes Out the Window
Youtube LgCpkCczvMQ
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
🎵

Whatever you say, say nothing when you talk about you-know-what.
For if you-know-who should hear ya, you know what you'd get
They take you all to you-know-where for you-wouldn't-know-how-long,
So for you-know-whose sake don't let anyone hear you singing this song.

🎵
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In March... Levada-Center found that Putin's approval rating had dropped to 63%. That may sound high, but it's a level not seen since 2013, before Russia's annexation of Crimea prompted a groundswell of public support for the president.

This is bad news for Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland, and Moldova
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sorry subby. Gotta show you something right over there, next to that big opened window. 'Them rules is them rules.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Covid be Russian every person.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
olyaf81.narod.ruView Full Size


"Jenkins..."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He fell out the window...onto some bullets.
 
GasDude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, about 20 Million Russians perished in the Great Patriotic War, so even a few hundred thousand still got a ways to go for "over-throw dictator" levels.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also awaiting the famous "I.T. Crowd" gif...
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's even higher if you count cases in disputed territories under Russian control like Crimea, Donbass, and DC.
 
shaggai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So much for being a decadent phenomenon of the west.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well ol pooty poot will be fine. He's been robbing Russia blind for awhile now so when all this blows up he'll be kicked back on a tropical island while his people freeze and starve. Well unless his people string him up by his nuts and demand their money back that.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Algebrat: It's even higher if you count cases in disputed territories under Russian control like Crimea, Donbass, and DC.


But only DC has a Trump Hotel.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

physt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LgCpkCcz​vMQ]


Came here for this.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: In Russia medicine defenestrates you!


Done in one.  I was going to come here and say that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But they ride bears which really helps with social distancing.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
as predicted on election night by me, we've become bargain-basement russia.

/i know. it was farking obvious to everyone who's not conned by clowns or encouraging it for financial reasons.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: But they ride bears which really helps with social distancing.


Common misconception.  Bear actually rides you.
 
