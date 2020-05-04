 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Miami Beach re-closes park after too many knuckleheads do what Florida knuckleheads do best   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Miami, South Pointe Park Monday, city of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Florida, park's closure, Miami Herald, Miami Beach  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Miami Beach recloses park after issuing thousands of face mask violations.


Man, at 15 yards each, they'd be returning the ball from Raymond James Stadium.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And these are the people saying they didn't need government supervision...turns out they are the exact people who needed government supervision farking it up for the rest of us and dragging this out so much further than it needed to be.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Miami Beach recloses park after issuing thousands of face mask violations.


Man, at 15 yards each, they'd be returning the ball from Raymond James Stadium.


The collective fines still don't add up to more than James Harrison has paid in fines.
 
rcain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are surgical mask tan lines a things now?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I, for one, am glad that the word "knucklehead" is coming back into usage.

That is all.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: And these are the people saying they didn't need government supervision...turns out they are the exact people who needed government supervision farking it up for the rest of us and dragging this out so much further than it needed to be.


As someone who lives in Florida I am not gonna blame Florida man on this.  While crackers might be crazy.

Miami beach is not redneck.  Miami Beach is Latino and Latinos do not like to follow rules because well they just do not.

I say this as a card carrying latino.

Driving in Miami is like driving in South America - which is why I drive in either place.

Latinos(not me) seem to have some built in genetic anomaly which makes the majority of them thing "It cannot happen to me".
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: And these are the people saying they didn't need government supervision...turns out they are the exact people who needed government supervision farking it up for the rest of us and dragging this out so much further than it needed to be.


Growing up in the 50's meant riding my bike, building a treehouse, football at local park. All stuff sorta centred on self-improvement, achieving goals.

From observation, growing up post-80's has meant much more focus on getting stuff, playing games where the goal is getting what you want by besting 'the man'.

So, yeah. Self-entitlement should not be seen as a surprising outcome...
 
neofonz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...and this is why the second wave of COVID-19 is now underway.

/ not sure we ever finished the first wave
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: middlewaytao: And these are the people saying they didn't need government supervision...turns out they are the exact people who needed government supervision farking it up for the rest of us and dragging this out so much further than it needed to be.

Growing up in the 50's meant riding my bike, building a treehouse, football at local park. All stuff sorta centred on self-improvement, achieving goals.

From observation, growing up post-80's has meant much more focus on getting stuff, playing games where the goal is getting what you want by besting 'the man'.

So, yeah. Self-entitlement should not be seen as a surprising outcome...


Trump and the majority of his supporters grew up in the 50s and a large portion of yuppies were baby boomers and the self entitlement we see from the GOP, especially the aged in the ranks, well they are yuppies anre boomers.

You might want to rethink yourself.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, the beginnings of rolling shutdowns.  Should be fun watching localities shut stuff down abruptly, the state overriding them with rushed laws and ExOrders, and the Baby-In-Chief hating them all.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Silvanas Max: So, the beginnings of rolling shutdowns.  Should be fun watching localities shut stuff down abruptly, the state overriding them with rushed laws and ExOrders, and the Baby-In-Chief hating them all.


Desantis has been under reporting the numbers by 10% and when called on it he stopped reporting the numbers at all.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

theflatline: LarrySouth: middlewaytao: And these are the people saying they didn't need government supervision...turns out they are the exact people who needed government supervision farking it up for the rest of us and dragging this out so much further than it needed to be.

Growing up in the 50's meant riding my bike, building a treehouse, football at local park. All stuff sorta centred on self-improvement, achieving goals.

From observation, growing up post-80's has meant much more focus on getting stuff, playing games where the goal is getting what you want by besting 'the man'.

So, yeah. Self-entitlement should not be seen as a surprising outcome...

Trump and the majority of his supporters grew up in the 50s and a large portion of yuppies were baby boomers and the self entitlement we see from the GOP, especially the aged in the ranks, well they are yuppies anre boomers.

You might want to rethink yourself.


If the people shown at mass gatherings at the beaches and at parties are 'Boomers' then they look *remarkably* well preserved.

Reality: clowns in pictures and videos are teens, 20-30...
 
mom_dropped_me
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: And these are the people saying they didn't need government supervision...turns out they are the exact people who needed government supervision farking it up for the rest of us and dragging this out so much further than it needed to be.


this is the reason that the CDC said  shait's  probably going to get worse
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: middlewaytao: And these are the people saying they didn't need government supervision...turns out they are the exact people who needed government supervision farking it up for the rest of us and dragging this out so much further than it needed to be.

Growing up in the 50's meant riding my bike, building a treehouse, football at local park. All stuff sorta centred on self-improvement, achieving goals.

From observation, growing up post-80's has meant much more focus on getting stuff, playing games where the goal is getting what you want by besting 'the man'.

So, yeah. Self-entitlement should not be seen as a surprising outcome...


I grew up in the 70s, and don't see really see much difference between what you're describing in the 50s from what kids do today. Obviously there are different games now, particularly computer games, which compete with athletic games, but the idea is the same, to have fun with friends and get better at the games. I'm not sure what you mean by "besting 'the man'"...like beating a boss in a solo computer game, or something else entirely?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

T Baggins: LarrySouth: middlewaytao: And these are the people saying they didn't need government supervision...turns out they are the exact people who needed government supervision farking it up for the rest of us and dragging this out so much further than it needed to be.

Growing up in the 50's meant riding my bike, building a treehouse, football at local park. All stuff sorta centred on self-improvement, achieving goals.

From observation, growing up post-80's has meant much more focus on getting stuff, playing games where the goal is getting what you want by besting 'the man'.

So, yeah. Self-entitlement should not be seen as a surprising outcome...

I grew up in the 70s, and don't see really see much difference between what you're describing in the 50s from what kids do today. Obviously there are different games now, particularly computer games, which compete with athletic games, but the idea is the same, to have fun with friends and get better at the games. I'm not sure what you mean by "besting 'the man'"...like beating a boss in a solo computer game, or something else entirely?


GTA...
 
