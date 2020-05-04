 Skip to content
So, why do some people refuse to wear masks?
150
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrogance.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone that doesn't wear a mask is just an evil idiot otherwise called a trumper.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she has asthma, you wouldn't think she would want to be out in public anyway.  Isn't asthma one of the underlying conditions that makes CV worse?

Yeah, it might induce some anxiety to wear a mask, but it just might save your life
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same reason I didn't use an umbrella in junior high school, because I was an insecure child who was afraid the other boys would laugh at me.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well in the case of the Michigan Chapter of the Branch Dildonians it makes them look like less of a man.

If the cosplay gear didn't already make them look that way.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear masks when going into crowded public places and keep one with me in public, but they frequently cause me trouble because they fog my glasses over so I can't see and have to touch my face to get them clear.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need a universal greetings for people that don't wear a mask.
Thinking something like.
Hello dumbass trumper, hasn't trump killed enough people without you helping?
Could use a little punch up.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: If she has asthma, you wouldn't think she would want to be out in public anyway.  Isn't asthma one of the underlying conditions that makes CV worse?

Yeah, it might induce some anxiety to wear a mask, but it just might save your life


There've been conflicting reports about whether asthma is a risk factor or not.

/I have asthma
//I wear a goddamn mask
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Need a universal greetings for people that don't wear a mask.
Thinking something like.
Hello dumbass trumper, hasn't trump killed enough people without you helping?
Could use a little punch up.


How about this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They lack empathy for situations that haven't directly affect them, they might have other professed reasons like claiming want a strong economy or some nonsense about communist fascism but the truth is they don't think they will get it, they think that if they do they will beat it, and that overall it isn't a big deal. They think this because it hasn't affected them or anyone they really care about yet. Its the same kind of logic that lets people think that a gay person isn't human or a black person is inferior until someone in their family comes out as gay and their daughter ends up having a half black grandchild they adore. Until it affects them they couldn't give a shiat and the struggles and suffering of other people aren't real to them so they would rather those struggles continue to exist if helping even mildly interferes with their comfort. In short, I got mine so fark you.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not required where I live, and I don't have one.

What do I win?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Machovec, 35, who has asthma and feels stressed if wearing a mask, replied she has a medical condition and wasn't going to wear one

This person is too stupid to live for very long.  Unfortunately their stupidity is affecting us all now.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Just a pair of glasses has worked for me for 80+ years, you don't need a mask.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: There've been conflicting reports about whether asthma is a risk factor or not.


Pneumonic plague is never a good thing to catch, and having a lung condition is almost always a complicating factor if you do.

/just trying to cheer you up a little :)
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because some people don't appreciate the effort that a person puts into their face covering
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our nation has a false sense of 'manliness' and what a 'tough guy' is or should be. I think it is still rooted in our frontier and pioneer history.

A medical mask in public conveys that they have a weakness. In our culture, especially our corporate culture, weakness is Bad. Very Bad.

The truth is that it is a lot harder to take down a group of people than it is an individual. The sooner these tough guys figure out that they have a better chance of survival working together than alone, we might have a chance.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Because some people don't appreciate the effort that a person puts into their face covering[Fark user image 700x960]


California? Jesus.

/8 year olds dude
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: It's not required where I live, and I don't have one.

What do I win?


It's not required here either, but when I go to the store I wear a mask and gloves, because the people working there deserve some respect.   They are worried, there is no curbside or delivery (my small town), so they are frontline workers.   It's not that hard.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are two camps on the no mask thing.

1.  People who just don't give a fark about anyone other than themselves.  Altruism is nonexistent to them.  They see the world as a binary place where everyone else has to lose in order for them to "win".  The fact that they aren't at that very moment, sick, is all the confirmation they need that they are right.

2.  Contrarian assholes who will do the exact opposite of something just to prove they're stigginit, even if it costs them their own life, or potentially kills a family member or friend.

This has been making the rounds and seems to help:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Show who he is, too:

timesofsandiego.comView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's not required where I live, and I don't have one.

What do I win?


You get a ball to go home and play with.  The best part is every 3 days, it doubles!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My take - not that anyone farking cares...
/Within my immediate tribe, I have a PhD in microbiology and a ER PA - I have more than half a clue how this works.

No, I don't wear a mask. I am not sick at this time and wearing a mask makes it difficult to breathe. Its a physical thing that despite surgery - it was not fixed.

I have seen a few people wearing home made masks when at Publix. I refrain from pointing out that the gaping on the sides of the mask or not covering their nose makes wearing it pointless. Wearing it as a headband or under their chin is equally as pointless. Touching every damned thing, then touching their face...i could continue in the mask  failures I have witnessed but I think I've mentioned enough, point made.

Wandering around the store aimlessly is equally as stupid. I have witnessed that a lot while trying to get my groceries, get out, return home not to go out a until the food runs out again. Hanging around leaves one open to more exposure time but some don't seem to grasp that.

What I do not need is some woman giving me shait because I kindly turned down her offer of a church made mask. Thanks but no. I have total understanding of masks, the ratings, designs, etc. Your 'church' mask is giving a false sense of security as it is one ply, no filter, and does not seal. One should be able to say "thanks for offering but no, I'm good" without the giver raising their voice. That only bring out the 'WHO THE FARK YOU YELLING AT?'
/the cashier and bagger at Publix gave me jazz hands for that. 'Damn! That was great! All day long they've been coming in trying to give us masks that their church made - held within their bare hands of course. We have to wear masks but we touch every damned thing of the belt. Go figure!'  I could tell those 2 young girls passed basic biology...
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: There are two camps on the no mask thing.

1.  People who just don't give a fark about anyone other than themselves.  Altruism is nonexistent to them.  They see the world as a binary place where everyone else has to lose in order for them to "win".  The fact that they aren't at that very moment, sick, is all the confirmation they need that they are right.

2.  Contrarian assholes who will do the exact opposite of something just to prove they're stigginit, even if it costs them their own life, or potentially kills a family member or friend.

This has been making the rounds and seems to help:

[external-preview.redd.it image 742x960]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've just been wearing a bandana over my face

/It comes in handy if I need extra money
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



If he can, they can.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd love to wear a mask when I go out.  Please let me know where I can buy one locally.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do some people not wear condoms?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you watch Fox News, you know that the CDC recommends every American wear a face mask when in public, but they're all deep state Globalists who are trying to keep Trump from Making America Great Again, so you don't wear a mask.

If you don't watch Fox News, you're not an idiot and you wear a mask.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's not required where I live, and I don't have one.

What do I win?


You get to breathe normally? You don't have to wonder if cutting a hole in your mask so you can smoke your joint is going to get you turned into a meme by some overly-nosy Farker?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We ALL wear masks, metaphorically speakinnnnnnggggg
 
probesport
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While my wife is making/donating masks I have yet to wear one out in public and have no plans on doing so.

I also haven't been out in public since early March and have no intention on leaving my property, so there is that.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's not required where I live, and I don't have one.



So far...


-What do I win?


Nothing, yet. Maybe a tiny but substantial little price later.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'd love to wear a mask when I go out.  Please let me know where I can buy one locally.


It really is unfortunate that absolutely nobody has provided any instructions on how to craft a mask at home with minimal materials available and no particular tools or skills required.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let me guess, it's people who act like this when asked to do something for society?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

stupid is as stpid does
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because Gummint ain' gun tell me whut t'do!!!! Them scahntist fellers think they so smart but models is only as good as inputs an' we don' know nothing to put into 'em so garbage out garbage in and ah need muh freedums an we kin jus' get herd immuninitty and 'side ah don' even know nobody whut gots the 'rona, it's just the flu and more people die from heart disease and we don' shut the country down over than and...
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More than half of the masks I see people wearing wont be effective at all. The designer homemade print types are worse. If you can't inhale and exhale thru the material, everything will come and go thru the sides of the mask.

You're also inhaling waste carbon dioxide because it doesn't have anywhere else to go, but back into your mouth. You're suffocating yourself very slowly.

Verrrry slowwly.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Anyone that doesn't wear a mask is just an evil idiot otherwise called a trumper.


Much of the world doesn't see any point, and there is no convincing scientific in favour of them. And before someone says "but surgeons wear them", not when doing ward rounds they don't, normally. So wear them if you want, as it's unlikely to do much harm, but it would be nice if this didn't become yet another US political slanging match.

Heh. Who am I kidding. If Mr Trump said that disinfectant cured CV his supporters would drink it and if he came out in favour of vaccines his opponents would all become Karens overnight
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe the real mask is all the friends we made along the way.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because having your hands anywhere near your face is bad?  Adding another temptation to touch your face might not be the smartest thing we're doing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: stupid is as stpid does


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wear a mask when I walk the dog idgaf I just pretend I'm splinter cell
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you put politics or self-righteousness ahead of solid health advice, you're the problem.  Looking forward to your Darwin Award nomination.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I wear masks when going into crowded public places and keep one with me in public, but they frequently cause me trouble because they fog my glasses over so I can't see and have to touch my face to get them clear.


If you can wear the mask before leaving the house and it's adjusted as well as possible, your glasses wear up and the condensation stops.

I have asthma, COPD, and pollen allergies.  The first 10 minutes is always the worst, my nose is twitching, my lungs are twitching, my eyes are streaming, and the glasses are useless.  I don't even think about getting behind the wheel until everything settles down.

Thank God I'm never in a hurry these days.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We need to only vote for politicians who will introduce and pass laws that either give the police and Antifa the power to execute the maskless in the street, or puts the maskless in camps while they await reprocessing, or dumps the maskless into point memo and tells them "this is where you live now".  No mercy.  Outside without a mask and you get the law brought down on you.

And we need each person to wear individually barcodes masks with corresponding hand tattoo barcode.  With the same punishments as above if your mask and hand barcode doesn't match.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Anyone that doesn't wear a mask is just an evil idiot otherwise called a trumper.


Guess how I know you spend waaaaaay to much on the politics tab?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Godscrack: More than half of the masks I see people wearing wont be effective at all. The designer homemade print types are worse. If you can't inhale and exhale thru the material, everything will come and go thru the sides of the mask.

You're also inhaling waste carbon dioxide because it doesn't have anywhere else to go, but back into your mouth. You're suffocating yourself very slowly.

Verrrry slowwly.


And don't forget people who yank them down under their chin, contaminating the inside, or hooking their fingers on the inside to adjust them. I scoffed at first when I heard folks saying people need PPE training, because how hard is it to wear a mask, but now I get it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Feel free to politicize your mask with Jesus, gun pictures, or whatever, as long as you wear it.

/Mine has wine bottles on it
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Our nation has a false sense of 'manliness' and what a 'tough guy' is or should be. I think it is still rooted in our frontier and pioneer history.

A medical mask in public conveys that they have a weakness. In our culture, especially our corporate culture, weakness is Bad. Very Bad.

The truth is that it is a lot harder to take down a group of people than it is an individual. The sooner these tough guys figure out that they have a better chance of survival working together than alone, we might have a chance.


I wore a mask on the train this morning. It's actually an old family tradition dating back to the middle 19th century.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: eurotrader: Anyone that doesn't wear a mask is just an evil idiot otherwise called a trumper.

Guess how I know you spend waaaaaay to much on the politics tab?


He correctly assessed the situation, based on his long exposure to evil idiots (aka trumpers) in the politics tab?
 
