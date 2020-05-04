 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   In 1847 the Choctaw nation sent donations to help the Irish being decimated by the potato blight. 173 years later, as the Choctaw are devastated by coronavirus, Ireland is returning the favor   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Native Americans in the United States, Navajo nation, Great Famine, Famine, generosity dates, Ireland, native American tribes, Choctaw Tribe  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, Ireland is being more useful than the US Government for Native American tribes...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Native Americans had formed their own territory and were petitioning for statehood.  Small wonder we had to wipe them out.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are they sending them blankets?
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great, blighted potatoes.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Both groups know what it's like to be on the losing end of a soft genocide and having all their land stolen.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Great. The tribes have spent 2 centuries trying to live down the firewater stereotype, and now, the Irish are getting involved?

Not cool, Seamus.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Irish Fire Water?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why didnt subby warn me about the onion peeling going on?
 
feralbaby
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a beautiful monument in Ireland dedicated to the Choctaw
 
SMB2811
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JesseL: Both groups know what it's like to be on the losing end of a soft genocide and having all their land stolen.


Ok, before we start changing history to make Ireland look like neverending saints, let's remember that they were a part of that Native American genocide and land grab, and not on the side stopping it.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Irish have a long cultural memory.  I would like to point out that Ireland's population has still not recovered to pre-famine numbers.
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

betty swollocks: Why didnt subby warn me about the onion peeling going on?


Lot of dust around here.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SMB2811: JesseL: Both groups know what it's like to be on the losing end of a soft genocide and having all their land stolen.

Ok, before we start changing history to make Ireland look like neverending saints, let's remember that they were a part of that Native American genocide and land grab, and not on the side stopping it.


Please, go on.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
irishtimes.comView Full Size


Seems like nothin' ever comes to no good up on Choctaw Ridge.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

betty swollocks: Why didnt subby warn me about the onion peeling going on?


feralbaby: There's a beautiful monument in Ireland dedicated to the Choctaw


It's a true story of a people being generous others in painful need when they had damn near every excuse to just stick to taking care of themselves.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

i practice dentistry in the nation
 
SMB2811
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JesseL: SMB2811: JesseL: Both groups know what it's like to be on the losing end of a soft genocide and having all their land stolen.

Ok, before we start changing history to make Ireland look like neverending saints, let's remember that they were a part of that Native American genocide and land grab, and not on the side stopping it.

Please, go on.


What? You don't believe me?

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world​/​us/how-the-irish-were-complicit-in-nat​ive-american-suffering-1.3421243

What these individuals are doing is truly very nice. But as a nation the Irish are right along with the rest of the European powers in causing the situation in the first place.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Native Americans had formed their own territory and were petitioning for statehood.  Small wonder we had to wipe them out.


Man wait till you learn how Canada treated first nations people up till recently. US is gonna look like saints to you.
 
I'm just asking questions
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Native Americans had formed their own territory and were petitioning for statehood.  Small wonder we had to wipe them out.


What do you mean 'we', paleface?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Great. The tribes have spent 2 centuries trying to live down the firewater stereotype, and now, the Irish are getting involved?

Not cool, Seamus.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Seamus, in cat form.

/my dog's name is Saoirse
//other cat is Sancho
///lame story bro
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SMB2811: JesseL: SMB2811: JesseL: Both groups know what it's like to be on the losing end of a soft genocide and having all their land stolen.

Ok, before we start changing history to make Ireland look like neverending saints, let's remember that they were a part of that Native American genocide and land grab, and not on the side stopping it.

Please, go on.

What? You don't believe me?

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/​us/how-the-irish-were-complicit-in-nat​ive-american-suffering-1.3421243

What these individuals are doing is truly very nice. But as a nation the Irish are right along with the rest of the European powers in causing the situation in the first place.


I don't think he's disbelieving of you, but rather sarcastically asking you to continue unnecessarily being a shiathead in a feel-good thread.
 
feralbaby
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SMB2811: JesseL: SMB2811: JesseL: Both groups know what it's like to be on the losing end of a soft genocide and having all their land stolen.

Ok, before we start changing history to make Ireland look like neverending saints, let's remember that they were a part of that Native American genocide and land grab, and not on the side stopping it.

Please, go on.

What? You don't believe me?

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/​us/how-the-irish-were-complicit-in-nat​ive-american-suffering-1.3421243

What these individuals are doing is truly very nice. But as a nation the Irish are right along with the rest of the European powers in causing the situation in the first place.


Eh, this happens with oppressed populations in the same country, unfortunately-- they become contestants with each other instead of allies.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: Both groups know what it's like to be on the losing end of a soft genocide and having all their land stolen.


The Irish were also very good at stealing other peoples land. Just ask the Picts.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SMB2811: JesseL: SMB2811: JesseL: Both groups know what it's like to be on the losing end of a soft genocide and having all their land stolen.

Ok, before we start changing history to make Ireland look like neverending saints, let's remember that they were a part of that Native American genocide and land grab, and not on the side stopping it.

Please, go on.

What? You don't believe me?

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/​us/how-the-irish-were-complicit-in-nat​ive-american-suffering-1.3421243

What these individuals are doing is truly very nice. But as a nation the Irish are right along with the rest of the European powers in causing the situation in the first place.


Wow, there were a couple US military leaders with Irish ties.

That's a lot to pin on a people that didn't even have their own nation back until the 1920s.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, Ireland is being more useful than the US Government for Native American tribes...


Well, yeah, almost anyone would be. Are you aware of the backstory between the US government and Native Americans?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Marcus Aurelius: Native Americans had formed their own territory and were petitioning for statehood.  Small wonder we had to wipe them out.

Man wait till you learn how Canada treated first nations people up till recently. US is gonna look like saints to you.


😮
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In County Cork, Ireland as a reminder:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I'm just asking questions: Marcus Aurelius: Native Americans had formed their own territory and were petitioning for statehood.  Small wonder we had to wipe them out.

What do you mean 'we', paleface?


I've hiked the trail of tears. It wasnt that hard 😋
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, Ireland is being more useful than the US Government for Native American tribes...


This.

The United States has become a f*cking joke of a country, and a disgrace.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bslim: hubiestubert: So, Ireland is being more useful than the US Government for Native American tribes...

This.

The United States has become a f*cking joke of a country, and a disgrace.


Become?
Trial of tears.
Slavery.
Jailing Japanese Americans.
Medical experiments, without patient knowledge.
Jim crow.
Lynchings. Plural.
Nam.
NK.
Contras.
Noriega.
Drug war.
COINTELPRO.
Waco.
Ruby ridge.
Kent State.
Trickle down economics
 
RugNug
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's a monument in Ireland recognizing the Choctaw donation, and it is stunningly beautiful.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kindr​e​d_Spirits_(sculpture)
 
RugNug
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RugNug
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RugNug
‘’ less than a minute ago  

feralbaby: There's a beautiful monument in Ireland dedicated to the Choctaw


Dammit. 😄😄😄
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.