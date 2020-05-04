 Skip to content
(MSN)   That thread about how America can't accept 2,000 deaths a day as the new normal, don't worry, you won't have to tolerate that level. It's going to be 3,000 a day instead   (msn.com)
22
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

22 Comments
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mostly blue and minorites so music to the ears of our Nazis.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If that were to start today, we would have 81,000 dead by month's end.

Oh sorry, 81,000 ADDITIONAL dead by month's end.

But the reviews Dotard is getting are great, according to Dotard, so let us focus on the important things
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.

The projections, based on modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now."

So the number of deaths will increase 71%, while the number of cases increases 700%?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DIE FOR THE ECONOMY CITIZEN!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thorpe: "As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.

The projections, based on modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now."

So the number of deaths will increase 71%, while the number of cases increases 700%?


Have you been paying attention to Michigan's 10% death rate
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thorpe: "As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.

The projections, based on modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now."

So the number of deaths will increase 71%, while the number of cases increases 700%?


Yeah, that seems strange to me.  You would think the two would trend together.  Unless they're planning on testing so many more people that we'll find all the people who've already had it and didn't know?

Anyway, Karen needs a haircut, so we gotta get this economy opened up!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm already seeing people on twitter picking apart this model as being planted by the Trump admin to make the actual already terrible numbers look good in comparison.

And I despaired that in 2020, there are political commentators who still haven't learned some very basic lessons about this White House and their stupidity.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm already seeing people on twitter picking apart this model as being planted by the Trump admin to make the actual already terrible numbers look good in comparison.

And I despaired that in 2020, there are political commentators who still haven't learned some very basic lessons about this White House and their stupidity.


I can see them doing it too.  Trump will come out and proclaim that even his own models (which were beautiful and perfect!) showed that over 3000 people per day would die.  We kept that down to 2900/day!  We win!!

"Hey, less than 20 billion people died, so I must have done a great job!!"
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trump's base will help keep those numbers up there, or will surpass them.  The only thing they have ever overachieved at.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a small price to pay in order to keep a couple people from getting more in unemployment than they get in wages.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But that's nothing worse than the flu, car crashes, cigarettes, heart disease.....
 
Mouren
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And that's with protective measures in place.
Good luck after they're loosened.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mostly blue and minorites so music to the ears of our Nazis.


Whew!  For a second there I was worried Trump might not get re-elected.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: DIE FOR THE ECONOMY CITIZEN!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: DIE FOR THE ECONOMY CITIZEN!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Stonks for the stonk God!
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: While the United States has been hunkered down for the past seven weeks, not much has changed.

Been hunkered down meaning cars driving down the streets all over my city with people going everywhere without masks. Yeah we got this covered.
 
fark account name
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thorpe: "As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.

The projections, based on modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now."

So the number of deaths will increase 71%, while the number of cases increases 700%?


They'll die in July.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: Gubbo: I'm already seeing people on twitter picking apart this model as being planted by the Trump admin to make the actual already terrible numbers look good in comparison.

And I despaired that in 2020, there are political commentators who still haven't learned some very basic lessons about this White House and their stupidity.

I can see them doing it too.  Trump will come out and proclaim that even his own models (which were beautiful and perfect!) showed that over 3000 people per day would die.  We kept that down to 2900/day!  We win!!

"Hey, less than 20 billion people died, so I must have done a great job!!"


The Trump White House can't think that far ahead.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anti-Flag - You've Got to Die for the Government
Youtube UuIuSYJzRp0

NSFW.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: thorpe: "As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.

The projections, based on modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now."

So the number of deaths will increase 71%, while the number of cases increases 700%?

Have you been paying attention to Michigan's 10% death rate


The % increase in both deaths and cases should be the same. Do the math on that one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As long as people keep protesting stay at home orders the daily death toll will keep right on climbing. How many family members must a moron lose before they comprehend that the 'rona is out there, it cannot be bargained with, it cannot be reasoned with, it doesn't feel pity or remorse or fear, and it and it absolutely will not stop, ever, unless they stay the fark at home?
 
hangloose
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh look, more fear mongering. How about those greatly inflated death figures from a couple months ago?
 
