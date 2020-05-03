 Skip to content
(NPR)   Singapore is a great example of how to handle coronavirus. Was. I meant was   (npr.org) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Singapore is a great example of idiots opening up too early.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Singapore is a great example of idiots opening up too early.


You have to contact trace everyone, not just the citizens.  There's huge numbers of workers that don't live in Singapore permanently.  They should have known those dormitories would be hot spots.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL.
A choir, jail, meat plant, cramp living quarters.
Am I the only one, that has deductive reasoning?
Stop being next to each other ppl!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let your guards down.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: LOL.
A choir, jail, meat plant, cramp living quarters.
Am I the only one, that has deductive reasoning?
Stop being next to each other ppl!


Please tell me that's satire...
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if this is a disaster that almost no one is prepared to handle.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think that Covid-19 is a poor person's disease.

In fact, I'd like to see a chart of cases versus annual income.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's almost as if this is a disaster that almost no one is prepared to handle.


If we had paid more attention to history and to what the epidemiologists have been saying over and over, we could have been better prepared with facilities, equipment and contingency plans. This did not come out of nowhere. The problem is that there is no profit in preparedness, which is another argument in favor of universal health-care, where you could stockpile ventilators and masks without having to answer to stockholders.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LL316: waxbeans: LOL.
A choir, jail, meat plant, cramp living quarters.
Am I the only one, that has deductive reasoning?
Stop being next to each other ppl!

Please tell me that's satire...


Which part?

Jail is a wasteful way to deal with Criminals.
Cramp living quarters is killing people even when their isn't a pandemic.

But I guess you are okay with killing people and wasting money on prisons?
Cool.
But don't expect me to not call it out as wasteful and inhumane.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marine1: It's almost as if this is a disaster that almost no one is prepared to handle.


No, it's as if people would rather die than change a single thing.
Because reasons.
🙄
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
non citizen guest worker are hit only i think, doubt the millionaires of SG are loosing much sleep , kinda like the elite Wall street guys in u.s not caring much about meat packers.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LL316: waxbeans: LOL.
A choir, jail, meat plant, cramp living quarters.
Am I the only one, that has deductive reasoning?
Stop being next to each other ppl!

Please tell me that's satire...

Which part?

Jail is a wasteful way to deal with Criminals.
Cramp living quarters is killing people even when their isn't a pandemic.

But I guess you are okay with killing people and wasting money on prisons?
Cool.
But don't expect me to not call it out as wasteful and inhumane.


Right...but those people don't exactly have many options.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LL316: waxbeans: LOL.
A choir, jail, meat plant, cramp living quarters.
Am I the only one, that has deductive reasoning?
Stop being next to each other ppl!

Please tell me that's satire...

Which part?

Jail is a wasteful way to deal with Criminals.
Cramp living quarters is killing people even when their isn't a pandemic.

But I guess you are okay with killing people and wasting money on prisons?
Cool.
But don't expect me to not call it out as wasteful and inhumane.


Should they buy more money so they can buy more property or better lawyers?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Singapore isn't a great example of anything except a completely oppressive police state.  They're pretty good at that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LL316: waxbeans: LL316: waxbeans: LOL.
A choir, jail, meat plant, cramp living quarters.
Am I the only one, that has deductive reasoning?
Stop being next to each other ppl!

Please tell me that's satire...

Which part?

Jail is a wasteful way to deal with Criminals.
Cramp living quarters is killing people even when their isn't a pandemic.

But I guess you are okay with killing people and wasting money on prisons?
Cool.
But don't expect me to not call it out as wasteful and inhumane.

Should they buy more money so they can buy more property or better lawyers?


????
What?????
Society doesn't need prisons. We choose to handle crimes in that manner.

Buliding codes could make cramped places illegal. Again that is society making a choice.
Don't blame societies choices on it's victims. Dick.
 
Marine1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Marine1: It's almost as if this is a disaster that almost no one is prepared to handle.

If we had paid more attention to history and to what the epidemiologists have been saying over and over, we could have been better prepared with facilities, equipment and contingency plans. This did not come out of nowhere. The problem is that there is no profit in preparedness, which is another argument in favor of universal health-care, where you could stockpile ventilators and masks without having to answer to stockholders.


I mean, yeah, sure.

But this isn't just a problem in the US. It's a problem in France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Canada, Brazil, Sweden, Russia, and Iran. That's a fairly large cross-section of governing philosophies, religions, ethnicities, and genetics. It's a list that includes a few fairly robust welfare states.

The only seemingly surefire way to have not been screwed by the pandemic so far was to have been a place where few people were visiting to begin with, which tend to be places people are trying to leave.

What's it say when the majority of the industrialized and post-industrialized world gets screwed by a problem? It says it's not the victim's fault.
 
vinn01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
waxbeans:
Society doesn't need prisons. We choose to handle crimes in that manner.

The Code of Hammurabi never had prisons as a form of punishment.  Neither did the older codes like The Code of Ur-Nammu, the Laws of Eshnunna, or The Code of Lipit-Ishtar.  Even most newer codes had no prisons, like The Code of the Assyrians.

Before prisons, most punishment was either death or getting something cut off.  Prison is the kindest form of punishment ever invented by man.
 
