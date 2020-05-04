 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Are you interested in taking a Ketamine and Naltrexone cocktail? You know for science and the good of mankind   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that's a typical friday night.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketamine would certainly make lockdown more interesting
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Ketamine would certainly make lockdown more interesting


If you got the dose right, I've seen folks in a k hole and it makes a bad acid trip look like fun.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nae problemo - drank ketamine cocktails for over a year - Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy didn't a lot of treatment options and weird, high end painkillers with only lightly understood further effects tended to be the things that worked.  Spoilers:  Boy was I wasted, but I could still nominally function.  About like a medium drunk trying to go out and do things.

/no, I did not drive or do other suicidal/accidentally homicidal shiat - both the doc and I were well aware there were obvious things to avoid
//unfortunately, started getting sick trying to take it after about a year of daily use - so that was that.  Sadly because it really was one of of the best painkillers
///bonus points for the immense hilarity of the expression on the pharmacists face when I handed him a prescription for ketamine.  Got a good 30 seconds of, "Ummm... err.... hmmm."
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Make it a double.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I did so much K once I started crying because I missed my dog who was home at the time.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Nae problemo - drank ketamine cocktails for over a year - Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy didn't a lot of treatment options and weird, high end painkillers with only lightly understood further effects tended to be the things that worked.  Spoilers:  Boy was I wasted, but I could still nominally function.  About like a medium drunk trying to go out and do things.

/no, I did not drive or do other suicidal/accidentally homicidal shiat - both the doc and I were well aware there were obvious things to avoid
//unfortunately, started getting sick trying to take it after about a year of daily use - so that was that.  Sadly because it really was one of of the best painkillers
///bonus points for the immense hilarity of the expression on the pharmacists face when I handed him a prescription for ketamine.  Got a good 30 seconds of, "Ummm... err.... hmmm."


Did you talk to Echo
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We're at the "throw walls at the shiat and see if it sticks" phase, aren't we?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I shudder to think of all the various drug cocktails being tried out on VA nursing home patients first before THESE studies became public....
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We're at the "throw walls at the shiat and see if it sticks" phase, aren't we?


Only after testing them on the unwitting and unable to protest or approve first secretly...
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:

This is why I started to goto an independent pharmacy

No questions to me

They called the doctor, once. Just to confirm.

The chains are extremely paranoid & the techs don't have bedside manner when dealing with people with mental health issues.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Those guys with their eyes in their visors are a good place to start if you're looking for K."
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can I take it at home and get a dose for my wife?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Some Junkie Cosmonaut:

This is why I started to goto an independent pharmacy

No questions to me

They called the doctor, once. Just to confirm.

The chains are extremely paranoid & the techs don't have bedside manner when dealing with people with mental health issues.


This one was thankfully less judgmental than it was "A prescription for what now?  The heck that's even a thing???"  He was quite helpful getting it quickly and such, he just had an initial period of, "Ok, what the actual fark?  I'm going to have to verify that with the doc you understand?"   I didn't blame him - at the time it was about like showing up with a prescription for LSD.  I'd wonder too.  Once he did, he was quite amused at the weirdness of the whole thing and went the extra mile to get it sorted out.
 
aseras
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

robodog: WoolyManwich: Ketamine would certainly make lockdown more interesting

If you got the dose right, I've seen folks in a k hole and it makes a bad acid trip look like fun.


K is either wah wah, hole or anesthesia. When you come out of the hole you are wide awake sober. people coming out of anesthesia pass through the hole briefly and its callled emergence phenomena. It's in and out in 15 minutes with the good S isomer stuff.

K ought to be OTC, its way safer than alcohol, but I can also see some idiot doing it while driving just like huffing a can of duster.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We're at the "throw walls at the shiat and see if it sticks" phase, aren't we?


I think so.  I am no pharmacist but this is like trying to get slim by dipping cheese curds in low fat ranch.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When is the whiskey and cocaine trial?
 
probesport
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Special K keeps the chills away
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Vodka, pink lemonade, and a WHOLE LOT OF KETAMINE!

/KHOLED!
 
davynelson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
k-Hole bad trip whaaa?  dude, a k-Hole is the point, and tremendous fun.

ketamine PLUS naltrexone however, i doubt one will have as much fun
since naltrexone is made to cause drug Fail
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Okay, which of these drugs prevents the formation of blood clots?
You know, the part of the disease that kills you. Does the inflammation cause the clots?
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Okay, which of these drugs prevents the formation of blood clots?
You know, the part of the disease that kills you. Does the inflammation cause the clots?


Well, one of them makes you not really care about it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

it's lisa e.: that's a typical friday night.


Except the naltrexone usually comes after.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only time I've done Ketamine I saw Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Shortstop has been invading my nightmares ever since. Will not do again
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Fall - Octo Realm/Ketamine Sun
Youtube 9VKPdmkb5SQ
 
probesport
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: The only time I've done Ketamine I saw Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Shortstop has been invading my nightmares ever since. Will not do again


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ///bonus points for the immense hilarity of the expression on the pharmacists face when I handed him a prescription for ketamine.  Got a good 30 seconds of, "Ummm... err.... hmmm."


Sir, This is an Arby's....

//+1 for the "low" reference
 
