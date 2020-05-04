 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Carnival Cruise Lines: As soon as the "no Sail" order expires on August 1, we're putting our floating petri dishes right back out on the water. Their mostly elderly clientele: yeah, good luck with that, send us a postcard   (cnbc.com)
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2021 Anti-Vaxxer Cruise is gonna be lit, y'all! Why do all the speakers keep canceling and have black ribbons on their pictures?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone gets laid?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They'll be lucky if they can find crews, let alone passengers.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Everyone gets laid?


Kinda.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
so, no sale.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I opted for the bin Laden package, so I'm at the front of the line for when they need to unceremoniously dump my corpse in to the ocean.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
diesel mechanic with bad knees here, il do it for 350k a year light duties 20hr work week. i'm not accepting inteviews send me a ready to sign contract and il pick what fleet i joined once i get all the offers.
 
shaggai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's see how this luxury item can survive. Amazing they have lasted this long in the age where people have to staycation because there is no time or money to be packed on a container ship.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A sails are final.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

shaggai: Let's see how this luxury item can survive. Amazing they have lasted this long in the age where people have to staycation because there is no time or money to be packed on a container ship.


30% of the country can afford to throw money down the drain to party on a giant boat, 10% own their own giant boat, 50% can't afford to pay all of their bills on alternating months, and 10% are plumbers or truck drivers or other skilled trade earning 80k annually 'just getting by' who think they're the 'real american working poor' and vote for the 10% who own their own giant boats.

As an industry cruises get by on that 30% and the dreams of the 10%.  As a country, somethings farkey.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was ok with cruises while I only risked rotavirus or giardia but not if its COVID.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Everyone gets laid?


Hey think about the teens that will finally be able to use the pick up line "Do you really want to die a virgin?" that won't require a species ending event. I'm referring to invading aliens, asteroids, etc.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Marine ecosystems and reefs worldwide rejoice.

Never understood the point of cruises, as far as I know their only function is to put fat Ohioans ashore in tropical locales so that they may waddle, herd-like, to the nearest Hard Rock Cafe for a t-shirt and overpriced burger before waddling back for re-entombment.
 
squidloe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: They'll be lucky if they can find crews, let alone passengers.


It's been  20+ years since we were on a cruise and it seemed like just about everyone we spoke with who was "customer facing" (servers, bartenders, casino works except for pit bosses, cabin stewards, cleaning staff etc) were folks from the islands who were finding a better, albeit not easier, way to make some money. Almost all of them were sending some portion of their money home. It would seem that the cruise lines would have no problem finding people who are desperate for work.

Cruised twice when we were younger, never again.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shaggai: Let's see how this luxury item can survive. Amazing they have lasted this long in the age where people have to staycation because there is no time or money to be packed on a container ship.


It's easy to survive when you dont have to pay taxes and you get taxpayer funded corporate welfare.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it were up to me I would ban all cruise lines from US ports until after the pandemic was finally brought under control, then i'd get real tough with them.   if they want back in they would have to obey US labor, safety and environmental laws and regulations.

Mind they would likely just shift to loading passengers from bermuda oir the Bahamas and keep on sailing.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: They'll be lucky if they can find crews, let alone passengers.


Possibly 25 % unemployment and you think it will "hard to find crew"???

Give your farking head a shake.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you're sailing on a cruise ship out of Texas or Florida you better have it in writing in triplicate that that ship is going to offload you back in Texas or Florida on a specific date.  From at LEAST a US ambassador, if not someone higher in the state dept.

Because when 80% of the people on board have covid-19 that's going to turn into a long long cruise.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While I am not sad that the industry will suffer, I am trying to sympathize with the port support personnel. Cabbies are suffering the loss and I sympathize. Hotels are not really getting my heart. Parking lot owners can suck it.

/seeing all the flooded cars after hurricane Ike was neat, especially as they were not in their original parking spots.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My mom and brother were booked on a spring cruise to China. It got cancelled and they were given a refund plus a discount on their next cruise.

They immediately (this was back in March) booked a west coast cruise.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Marine ecosystems and reefs worldwide rejoice.

Never understood the point of cruises, as far as I know their only function is to put fat Ohioans ashore in tropical locales so that they may waddle, herd-like, to the nearest Hard Rock Cafe for a t-shirt and overpriced burger before waddling back for re-entombment.


I had been looking at doing one for Cuba, especially if they stayed in port there a few days.  Get to bum around Havana for a bit and then have a floating hotel room.

A Disney cruise would have been nice too as the kiddo could run around doing her thing and we could do our thing and meet up for dinner.

We went on one years ago and went on a submarine in Cozumel and got to hang out at the beach in Belize.  Kind of hard to do in Atlanta.  But then when I travel I tend to avoid anything chainy or touristy.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: They'll be lucky if they can find crews, let alone passengers.


Unfortunately I do think there will be demand.  A lot of people were willing to go when there were several outbreaks going on.
 
Klivian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: OdradekRex: They'll be lucky if they can find crews, let alone passengers.

Possibly 25 % unemployment and you think it will "hard to find crew"???

Give your farking head a shake.


Until there is a vaccine there will likely be orders to isolate after travel. Unless the cruise line is going to pay enough to cover 2 weeks of downtime, as well as additional high dollar incentives for dangerous work, it will be very hard for them to find crew.

Few people are willing to sacrifice themselves for their jobs. They just want everyone else to take the risks
 
lordbannon [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't get the appeal of cruises. I've never been on one. I don't have any particular desire to ever do so.

But thinking that tons of people won't jam themselves on these ships when the cruise lines start throwing around discounts is shortsighted. I know many people who have already spun their refunds into discounted credits for multiple future cruises. Its a lifestyle for some, and for others, a way to see parts of the world without having to fly. And for yet others, a way to pay ahead of time for all you can drink while being near the water.

Ok, I guess I can see the appeal of that last part.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wouldn't get on a cruise ship in normal circumstances but let's say I loved that sort of thing. I still wouldn't see myself taking a cruise until at minimum mid 2022. And they better have fantastic independently vetted health safety measures in place with an insurance contract approved by pro consumers lawyers associations.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lordbannon: I don't get the appeal of cruises. I've never been on one. I don't have any particular desire to ever do so.

But thinking that tons of people won't jam themselves on these ships when the cruise lines start throwing around discounts is shortsighted. I know many people who have already spun their refunds into discounted credits for multiple future cruises. Its a lifestyle for some, and for others, a way to see parts of the world without having to fly. And for yet others, a way to pay ahead of time for all you can drink while being near the water.

Ok, I guess I can see the appeal of that last part.


They can work well for families - specifically if you want time away from your kids without having to worry about them.

Disney cruises will take care of your kids from 8am to midnight if you want, for example, and have adults-only areas of the boat and islands.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All aboard the entrance to hell on earth.

lh4.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Throw in a Kid Rock and we'll talk.
 
