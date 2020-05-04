 Skip to content
(AOL)   New Wharton Model predicts reopening states will cause over two hundred thousand deaths. Yeah, but the old Wharton Model is still in the White House so what do they know   (aol.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Amazed that AOL is still a thing
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dotard will say "I warned the governors.  This is all on them.  They are in charge of their states.  The White House is a backstop. I am not responsible for the decisions of governors.  I always said it was too early to open the economy.  That's why I was pushing for keeping the lock down going.  We were getting great ratings because I closed down travel.  People were commending me on our great job.  When you look at the..."

And if anyone calls him out on that obvious bullshiat, he will whine about nasty questions, third-rate reporters, failing newspapers, hostile media blah blah blah, like the whiny little biatch he is.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That figure far surpasses estimates and models that the White House has cited from the University of Washington, which put the death toll at roughly 73,000 by the start of August.

We will pass 70K today and likely pass 73K tomorrow. Wednesday for sure. Who the fark is still using that model?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That figure far surpasses estimates and models that the White House has cited from the University of Washington, which put the death toll at roughly 73,000 by the start of August.

We will pass 70K today and likely pass 73K tomorrow. Wednesday for sure. Who the fark is still using that model?


If Florida ever reports their actual numbers it would jump by thousands. Republican motto of lie,cheat and steal.
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only there were some way of knowing which places have a higher concentration of the virus so we could determine what sort of commerce would be least likely to cause increased mortality.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That figure far surpasses estimates and models that the White House has cited from the University of Washington, which put the death toll at roughly 73,000 by the start of August.

We will pass 70K today and likely pass 73K tomorrow. Wednesday for sure. Who the fark is still using that model?


You see GardenWeasel, Donnie was a simple city boy. You might say a cockeyed optimist, who got himself mixed up in the high stakes game of world diplomacy and international intrigue.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Donald J. Trump School of Bizness at Wharton?

/Which he never actually went to...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Amazed that AOL is still a thing


You should be reading my blog on GeoCities then.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Headline:
New Wharton Model predicts reopening states will cause over two hundred thousand deaths.

GOP:
So?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That figure far surpasses estimates and models that the White House has cited from the University of Washington, which put the death toll at roughly 73,000 by the start of August.

We will pass 70K today and likely pass 73K tomorrow. Wednesday for sure. Who the fark is still using that model?


A failed leader declaring moral bankruptcy.
 
Znuh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We've known this.
We've had full access to cause and effect since before the beginning. And Rump won't lift a finger.
Nobody's at the helm, and the figurehead grease stain at the top is doing nothing.

Good luck everybody.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
DNRTA but if we're hanging around 2500 to 3000 deaths a day, slightly increasing WITH restrictions, that's still 60,000 to 90,000 additional deaths before lifting restrictions.

And we really havent done all the things needed for safety.

So by around June 1st  we're at 150,000 dead and the new spike being reported but this time it wont be just NYC.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Amazed that AOL is still a thing


If we all went back to crappy, slow internet where it takes 4 hours to post a mean meme, maybe we'd all be nicer online.
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Amazed that AOL is still a thing


I'm not leaving Netscape until
AOL gets the bugs worked out on this internet thing.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That figure far surpasses estimates and models that the White House has cited from the University of Washington, which put the death toll at roughly 73,000 by the start of August.

We will pass 70K today and likely pass 73K tomorrow. Wednesday for sure. Who the fark is still using that model?


I tried calling out the UW model a few weeks ago on here because it clearly wasn't getting decent inputs and was outputing garbage. People didn't like that very much. No solace in this though, I hope better models are being developed now from what has been learned.

Lockdown again by memorial day.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does your state have a big problem with the virus? Don't open hotspots. Is it a sparsely populated area that you haven't really shutdown to begin with? Go ahead and re-open, but keep your head on a swivel. Listen to doctors, not politicians.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cache: Headline:
New Wharton Model predicts reopening states will cause over two hundred thousand deaths.

GOP:
So?


Trump: It would have been a million deaths without my great leadership.
Trump cult: 4 more years! 4 more years!
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know people who graduated from Wharton, and they're smarter than the average bear. Just as Fred Trump bought Donnie a bone spur, it's almost a certainty that he also bought him a degree from Wharton.
 
dwrash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All people who where going to die sooner or later anyhow.

The purpose of mitigation is not not overwhelm the hospitals, not to save lives.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That figure far surpasses estimates and models that the White House has cited from the University of Washington, which put the death toll at roughly 73,000 by the start of August.

We will pass 70K today and likely pass 73K tomorrow. Wednesday for sure. Who the fark is still using that model?


Even the people who like it for the low estimates aren't using it correctly. The model says that each state has to stay locked down until deaths are negligible. E.g. Texas supposedly can reopen after June 14th. Reopening now is completely reckless.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. Doooooom!! Death! Mayhem!!!

*popcorn fart*
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dwrash: The purpose of mitigation is not not overwhelm the hospitals, not to save lives.


Mitigation can do both. Well, mitigation and discipline.

...We are so screwed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wharton is going to need to rename and rebrand itself in order to try and wash away the taint of President Ambien Walrus being one of their best known graduates.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dwrash: All people who where going to die sooner or later anyhow.

The purpose of mitigation is not not overwhelm the hospitals, not to save lives.


Flattening the curve also buys time for cures and vaccinations to be discovered, but, hey, keep on shiatposting.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glitchwerks: dwrash: All people who where going to die sooner or later anyhow.

The purpose of mitigation is not not overwhelm the hospitals, not to save lives.

Flattening the curve also buys time for cures and vaccinations to be discovered, but, hey, keep on shiatposting.


They worked on a SARS vaccine for 10 years with nothing to show for it....

Welcome to the new normal.
 
