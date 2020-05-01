 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man stabs roommate in attempt to release Satan. Look, the Weekly World News taught me that Satan only escapes through oil wells that reach hell, so don't play those games with me   (clickorlando.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Dear Satan...For Christmas I want a cure for my dyslexia, you keep bringing me the wrong presents."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jail records show Dolash was arrested on one charge of first degree premeditated attempted murder and one count of sexual assault and battery


Seems there is more to this story than what is in the article...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Satan was a worm and is gonna come out of me,"

A little ivermectin will take care of that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck that worm, buddy.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's just silly.  Everyone knows that trepanning is the procedure you use to release Satan from the body.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone who believes in Satan think he's trapped?

*Gestures at everything*
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's clearly delusional.
Everyone knows you're going to have to make an appointment months in advance if you want to see satan in 2020....
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: Jail records show Dolash was arrested on one charge of first degree premeditated attempted murder and one count of sexual assault and battery


Seems there is more to this story than what is in the article...


Satan goes where?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chin up subby, nobody is forcing you to leave your mom's basement.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I drilled one of those once,
All I got was a Chinaman.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does Bat Boy have an alibi?  Has anyone even seen Bat Boy lately?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i release Satan out of my ass every morning
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So...did it work?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

