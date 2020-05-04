 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Everything you need to know about Phase 1 of reopening Florida. Well, it's the home state of Florida Man, so set Phases on stunning stupidity   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Law enforcement agency, Florida, Health care, Local government, governor's office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, home order, executive order  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nature is healing. The omelet bars are returning to Mar-a-Lago. The chocolate cake is beautiful and ready for harvest.

The only entity in Florida I will trust when it comes to safe reopening is Disney, and even then I'm very happy to let someone else go first and test out exactly how small of a world it is.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Scottie, set phases to unintelligible!!!
 
dustman81
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The real test is when the gun shops, porn stores, and meth labs reopen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not reading all that. Someone cliff notes that. Please. 🤗
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mr. Coffee Nerves: I will trust when it comes to safe reopening is Disney, and even then I'm very happy

Good! The six other dwarfs need your help enforcing social distancing.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark Fleriduh. I'm sure there are good people on both sides, but...

They are going to be one of the next hot spots.
Enjoy.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't read through all of that but most of it would seem sensible.... if the rates were declining steadily over time. I'm not in Florida (or the US) so I don't know details there, but I imagine it's a bit of a hot spot (or "hot stop" as the author wrote), seeing as how there's lots of olds and, well, it's Florida.
 
Phantom_Spaceman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had to go out for a few supplies today, and there seems to be a definite contingent of "Glad that's over, back to normal" people out there.

Florida Woman with no mask steps right in front of me because I'm standing 6 feet back in the checkout line.. I take a step back, glaring over my mask. She turns from 2 feet away and just stands there staring and breathing at me, so I take another couple of steps back. Just shakes her head at me and continues on her way. She wasn't even trying to get in line, just felt like stopping and standing almost on top of me for no reason at all.
 
