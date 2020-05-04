 Skip to content
(Vox)   Silver lining in COVID-19: many Americans are experimenting with frugality for the first time. Subby's been doing this for years by making his mother's basement home and living on ketchup sandwiches   (vox.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
kneehigh park skit part 2 chappelle show season 2
Youtube rb9b18zgOlc
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i hear most of the poors have a refrigerator.
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i hear most of the poors have a refrigerator.


A lot of apartment complexes actually have them inside the units so you get to use them when you pay the rent there.

Luxury.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark is being frugal by reposting articles from last week.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In before "if you're not spending money irresponsibly, you're not being patriotic"
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bastet1000: [Fark user image image 425x443]


Looks like the makings for a nice wish sandwich...
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When there was no meat, we ate fowl and when there was no fowl, we ate crawdad and when there was no crawdad to be found we ate sand.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ketchup? Ketchup! LUXURY. When I was a child, there was no bread, there was no ketchup. If we wanted a sandwich, we had to clap our hands around some dirt and eat that! And then we were beaten for our gluttony! AND I WEPT WITH GRATEFULNESS.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seeing as a majority of Americans have to live paycheck to paycheck, I don't know how much more frugal we can get.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

