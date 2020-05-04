 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   FDA rethinks 'meh, just let people make things up' regulatory stance   (mynews13.com) divider line
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
from experience, testing nutritional supplements is expensive and you might not like what you find.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, small government and lax regulation are wonderful things, or so the Republicans have been claiming for the last 40 years.
I wonder if they are going to takl the situation we are in as any kind of an indication that they might not be right about any of that?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First too stringent, then too lax.  Where's that little curly haired blonde girl when you need her?!
 
suid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...  The policy was intended to allow "flexibility" needed to quickly ramp up production, officials said.

"However, flexibility never meant we would allow fraud," Dr. Anand Shah, an FDA deputy commissioner, said in a statement. "We unfortunately see unscrupulous actors marketing fraudulent test kits and using the pandemic as an opportunity to take advantage of Americans."

What did you expect, dumbasses?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: from experience, testing nutritional supplements is expensive and you might not like what you find.


Personally, I like it when they're shown to be ineffective because then I get to laugh at people for wasting their money.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
John Oliver was talking about it last night, it is the wild west out there with blood tests.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Of course, this move after Swiss company Roche comes out with near 100% accurate antibody test. In Asia, Japanese-developed antiviral Avigan has shown itself to be successful in helping patients during the early stages of infection.

Meanwhile, American biopharma company Gilead Sciences gets approval for a drug that can only be used on severely symptomatic patients and which only shortens the disease progression by 3 days (14 days to 11 days).

This is just more protectionism at the expense of the American public.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am working on a blood test that uses a hammer to smash some blood out of a person. If the person screams then they've got the virus.  If they don't scream they probably died from the virus.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's the difference?  The states are going by their own rules for reopening. Desantis decided to stop reporting COVID deaths, claimed the numbers were falling, declared victory, chastised the media for creating a panic, and started reopening the state. Even WINK news was reporting that hot, humid weather "likely" slows the spread of COVID-19 even the WHO reports nothing of that nature.

There's too much misinformation out there, and very little is being done to control it.   I mean, congratulations to FDA for finally doing their job, but it's too little too late.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would we need an FDA, if we jailed people murder, when they do this kind of b.s ?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GOVERNMENT OVERREACH! BURDENSOME REGULATIONS! INTERFERING WITH THE INVISIBLE HAND OF THE MARKET!

/People will stop buying inaccurate tests that result in people getting sick and killed
//Sacrifice the weak
///The Aristocrats
 
