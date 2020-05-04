 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston) Cambridge Police apologize for their farking tweet (wcvb.com)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More punishment in the offing than would be given for murdering a minority.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those responsible for our department's tweets have been sacked.

Mynd you moose bytes can be pretti nasty.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: More punishment in the offing than would be given for murdering a minority.


I doubt anything will happen.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said the quiet part out loud.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cambridge police said it will take "appropriate action" for the incident, but did not say what that action would be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know nothing of this story other than that the current generation of Kennedys in politics are a bunch of upper class twits, so I'm inclined to side with the police.

Shouldn't have put it on the office department twitter account, but that doesn't make it untrue.
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's mad because the liberal is the better choice? This makes no sense.
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what was the tweet???
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you aren't able to keep your business account and personal account separate, then you shouldn't be trusted to have that business account.

Sorry, public affairs officer.  Back to writing traffic tickets.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nyeh! A libruhl is better than my tribal leader. Wah!
 
lymond01
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I find it very unfortunate that the important regulations and laws that govern our country have the worst spokespeople.  While this officer likely made an honest mistake in voicing his views, our voted-in politicians continue to be dishonest, disingenuous, and disloyal to the people they are expected to serve.

/steps off podium
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Shouldn't have put it on the office department twitter account, but that doesn't make it untrue.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You realize the tweet was lamenting Kennedy being the best choice in his district, right?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: mcmnky: Shouldn't have put it on the office department twitter account, but that doesn't make it untrue.

[Fark user image image 500x342]

You realize the tweet was lamenting Kennedy being the best choice in his district, right?


The district is the whole state. He's running against (and to the right of, as far as I can tell) Ed Markey for Senate.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: More punishment in the offing than would be given for murdering a minority.

I doubt anything will happen.


I know nothing will happen.

Laws don't apply to American LEO.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As someone who has had many opportunities to interact with Cambridge cops, they've been more than fair with me.
End cool anecdotal evidence.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I know nothing of this story other than that the current generation of Kennedys in politics are a bunch of upper class twits, so I'm inclined to side with the police.

Shouldn't have put it on the office department twitter account, but that doesn't make it untrue.


Yeah, well when you're a cop you need to keep your political opinions to yourself to avoid the appearance of bias. Their job is to enforce the law as passed by elected representatives regardless of their own opinions of those laws or politicians. Any police officer who doesn't' intrinsically understand this should look for a new career because they really don't understand a major aspect of the job.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They called him a fahking jehk? In some parts of the Bastahn area that's the nicest thing they'll ever say to you.
 
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cambridge police said it will take "appropriate action" for the incident, but did not say what that action would be.

If history is any guide, what they consider to be "appropriate action" will be no action at all.

/Also, I doubt their explanation is actually true
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: edmo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: More punishment in the offing than would be given for murdering a minority.

I doubt anything will happen.

I know nothing will happen.

Laws don't apply to American LEO.


What law did the tweet break?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This Kennedy, Grandson of Bobby, son of "Joe for Oil" Joseph, is by far the most promising Kennedy since his grandfather.  He definitely kept his local hours at district libraries and put in his time with the old folks who are mad about street lights.
A Cambridge cop who benefits from living and working in one of the best states in the nation as a result of generations of liberal policies with a mix of the smart business driven into the state by Deval Patrick, can turn in his badge and go to White Flightshire with his sh*tstain idol Corey Lewandowski.
 
