 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC San Diego)   If this is the only mask you have around the house, Covid-19 is the least of your problems   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm, Ku Klux Klan, Santee Vons, local leaders, minority communities, face covering, Santee Mayor John Minto, Ku Klux Klan hood, Images of a man  
•       •       •

2420 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 11:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw something about this on twitter, don't they call there Klantee? As in, this isn't super unexpected?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just deserve a beating.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that when you're working for a barely subsistence wage, you might be reluctant to confront a customer.  Still, though, I have no idea why this asshole was allowed to walk around the store like this, and was not made to exit the store KKK-hooded head first.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you wear a hood like that, you can't see all of the people behind you shooting you daggers.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I thought Sen. Byrd died years ago.
 
Mouser
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to maintain social distancing.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'm sure if Tammy was there, she would have resolved the issue..
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm undecided whether it would be worse for that to be laying around the house, or to know how to make one.
 
nyclon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know that the locals know who he is. Heck, he's probably a regular
 
caddisfly
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The asshats are crawling into the light of day a lot lately.  The virus truly does affect people differently.
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"It was only a joke" is the inevitable response.

Here's the thing - it may be only a joke, but the fact you think it's funny is what people need to judge you by.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if it was a genuine KKK(TM) branded hood or just improvised? He could have taken the GD point out of it, but then the pointy-headed effect would have been ruined, I suppose.

By the way, have you noticed it is almost impossible to find white sheets without colour or pattern nowadays? What the Hell happened to the plain white linen or cotton ghost costume option? Everybody has to be blue, red or yellow ghosts at Halloween unless they kept their Plague Doctor costume for just such a contingency.

If I had a whiney voice, I could have Andy Rooney's job.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now that is how you troll.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why would he be ashamed?  White Supremacists are in charge, running our country right now.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least he is trying to be responsible, unlike all the other people in his Klaven that are out protesting at the capital with their guns.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Santee used to have a real bad rep for racism and white supremacy. It was known as Klantee or Santucky. They have tried to change this, but it looks like there's still some cleaning up to do. I doubt this guy just made up a hood to buy some groceries
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
jokejive.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Need to ban all symbols of racism, KKK, Stars and bars, DNC, suffragettes, all of them!
 
rcain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cyclops needs to shop too, ya know
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Listen, I'm not saying that the masks weren't a good idea.  I'm just saying  the execution coulda been better.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it's hard to take the high road, and notwing a turnip at a nasty fark like that, but especially hard knowing that if he gets home unscathed he won't think it's because decent people chose to refrain from violence, he'll think everybody was secretly into him.  a hero would've engaged him in civil discourse, to try to explain why his hood, even if it was a 'joke', was unacceptable.
i would've wung a turnip.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
vignette4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OUTRAGE!

Please don't give this idiot any more attention.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wear a pair of used panties as a mask in public. Much more practical.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: "This was a disturbing incident for our associates and customers, and we are reviewing with our team how to best handle such inappropriate situations in the future."

it's easy. Walk up with Security, escort him to the door, and tell him to GTFO.

They're getting bolder, in case no one has noticed. Rallies, public displays, storming government centers, walking around with loaded ARs. They are being emboldened by our President, on down. It's OK to be a racist, homophobe, bigot, misogynist, etc again. It's your RIGHT to be one. Don't hide. I really believe the Republican end-game is to incite social unrest to end our system of government as we know it. They are losing numbers every year. If they don't do something drastic soon, they will be voted out permanently. Conservatives starting recruiting groups to bolster their numbers to get the votes they needed to stay in power. The fiscally conservative took on the anti-abortionists, the christians, the homophobes, etc. Now, thanks to Trump, they've got the conspiracy theorists, Confederates, racists, KKK, and whackadoodles. The numbers are huge. This isn't going to end well in November when Trump loses and these people are told to behave civilly again. Trump and McConnell are a cancer on this country and will ultimately destroy it. Please vote in November. Another 4 years will be the end of this country as we know it if you don't.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sno man: I saw something about this on twitter, don't they call there Klantee? As in, this isn't super unexpected?


Something like that.  What's funny about California conservatives is they're almost like born again christians, they go way overboard.  Like they're trying to make up for the liberalism in the state.

See:
- East County San Diego
- San Bernardino
- Orange County
- the Central Valley
- NorCal outside of wine country
 
joker420
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Even if the virus kills 100 Democrats to 1 Republican, it will be worth it.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was always told, if you don't want someone to get your goat...don't show them where you tied it up.

People have showed this guy where their goat is.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: This isn't going to end well in November when Trump loses


I won't be surprised if he wins, lol.

Doesn't matter who wins, though, we lose regardless.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What Walmart was that where you could even make it out of the parking lot wearing a Klan hood without having been thrown a serious beating?
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: it's hard to take the high road, and notwing a turnip at a nasty fark like that, but especially hard knowing that if he gets home unscathed he won't think it's because decent people chose to refrain from violence, he'll think everybody was secretly into him.  a hero would've engaged him in civil discourse, to try to explain why his hood, even if it was a 'joke', was unacceptable.
i would've wung a turnip.


It would have taken all my willpower not to wing this right at the back of his punkass head:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: FTA: "This was a disturbing incident for our associates and customers, and we are reviewing with our team how to best handle such inappropriate situations in the future."

it's easy. Walk up with Security, escort him to the door, and tell him to GTFO.

They're getting bolder, in case no one has noticed. Rallies, public displays, storming government centers, walking around with loaded ARs. They are being emboldened by our President, on down. It's OK to be a racist, homophobe, bigot, misogynist, etc again. It's your RIGHT to be one. Don't hide. I really believe the Republican end-game is to incite social unrest to end our system of government as we know it. They are losing numbers every year. If they don't do something drastic soon, they will be voted out permanently. Conservatives starting recruiting groups to bolster their numbers to get the votes they needed to stay in power. The fiscally conservative took on the anti-abortionists, the christians, the homophobes, etc. Now, thanks to Trump, they've got the conspiracy theorists, Confederates, racists, KKK, and whackadoodles. The numbers are huge. This isn't going to end well in November when Trump loses and these people are told to behave civilly again. Trump and McConnell are a cancer on this country and will ultimately destroy it. Please vote in November. Another 4 years will be the end of this country as we know it if you don't.


It's an idiot wearing a hood.

Nice job projecting your own political agenda. By the way, Politics are that way --------------->
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is so out of date.
You don't need to hide your face to be a racist piece of garbage in 2020.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Hey Nurse!: FTA: "This was a disturbing incident for our associates and customers, and we are reviewing with our team how to best handle such inappropriate situations in the future."

it's easy. Walk up with Security, escort him to the door, and tell him to GTFO.

They're getting bolder, in case no one has noticed. Rallies, public displays, storming government centers, walking around with loaded ARs. They are being emboldened by our President, on down. It's OK to be a racist, homophobe, bigot, misogynist, etc again. It's your RIGHT to be one. Don't hide. I really believe the Republican end-game is to incite social unrest to end our system of government as we know it. They are losing numbers every year. If they don't do something drastic soon, they will be voted out permanently. Conservatives starting recruiting groups to bolster their numbers to get the votes they needed to stay in power. The fiscally conservative took on the anti-abortionists, the christians, the homophobes, etc. Now, thanks to Trump, they've got the conspiracy theorists, Confederates, racists, KKK, and whackadoodles. The numbers are huge. This isn't going to end well in November when Trump loses and these people are told to behave civilly again. Trump and McConnell are a cancer on this country and will ultimately destroy it. Please vote in November. Another 4 years will be the end of this country as we know it if you don't.

It's an idiot wearing a hood.

Nice job projecting your own political agenda. By the way, Politics are that way --------------->


Oh, I'm so sorry. I didn't realize I would post something that would offend you.  please forgive me. You're right. This is just a man wearing a KKK hood in public. How silly of me to comment on it - outside the politics tab, no less! Again, please forgive me.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was thinking -- with everyone wearing a mask, it might be hard to determine exactly who it was that kicked this guy's ass.

"I dunno, Officer, they were wearing a mask, I didn't recognize them."

Just sayin'.
 
cdsmith74
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You mean klukies?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.