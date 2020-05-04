 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Kroger donates 200,000 gallons of milk to food banks. Hopefully, along with jars or jugs or something   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Milk, part of its dairy rescue program, Good Morning America, food banks, government officials, Food security, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen, ABC News Live  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 11:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bags.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Bags.


how canadian
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot to add 800,000 cookies.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Tr0mBoNe: Bags.

how canadian


Sorry.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: They forgot to add 800,000 cookies.


and 50,000 boxes of Raisin Bran.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah good old Jugs magazine... that takes me back.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: RolandTGunner: They forgot to add 800,000 cookies.

and 50,000 boxes of Raisin Bran.


d3a005dv9q91mu.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't donating in the Kate Beckinsale way.  One of a zillion reasons that Kate Beckinsale is awesome
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jugs...?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ yes please
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ah good old Jugs magazine... that takes me back.


Oh Al...
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile... producers are dumping milk.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean really it's no surprise that they do stuff like this ever so often. Once you get past the constant war that their society is based on you will find they're really nice people

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Bags.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kroger got caught with their pants down
During the panic buying they had nowhere near enough milk inventory to keep up with demand.
Someone up top apparently thought that volume was going to be sustained and they upped their orders both internally and from suppliers.

The excess began to make it to the shelf right about the time people got over the hoarding nonsense, and now they have a glut of milk with their name on it that they can't sell.

I'm glad they're donating it, but it's been quite a clusterfark to see behind the scenes, especially in comparison to HEB, whose operation has been remarkably orderly throughout.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sighs Canuckianly*
 
bump
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: Kroger got caught with their pants down
During the panic buying they had nowhere near enough milk inventory to keep up with demand.
Someone up top apparently thought that volume was going to be sustained and they upped their orders both internally and from suppliers.

The excess began to make it to the shelf right about the time people got over the hoarding nonsense, and now they have a glut of milk with their name on it that they can't sell.

I'm glad they're donating it, but it's been quite a clusterfark to see behind the scenes, especially in comparison to HEB, whose operation has been remarkably orderly throughout.


But what about the concentrated frozen orange juice market?

/calls Randolph & Mortimer Duke
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.