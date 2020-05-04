 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Yakima County has highest rate of coronavirus infections on West Coast due to agricultural workers, prompting researchers to state "Yakima yaks, don't cough back"   (kiro7.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, Washington, highest rate of coronavirus cases, large number of essential workers, Health experts, Number names, eastern agricultural giant, long-term care facilities, State  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 3:50 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Palm Springs of Washington!
 
Alassra
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
 
probesport
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This will upset middleoftheday. She loves Yakima.
 
cide1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Two yak jokes this week.  Come on baby, don't let papa down.  Bring it on home now.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.