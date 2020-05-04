 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Starbucks to welcome customers in-store starting Monday. Truly, things are coming back to normal when a stoned humanities major can misspell your name on a cup of burned coffee   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Pick's theorem, social distancing, Sociology, seating area, locations, customers, Starbucks app, order  
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I drove past my local Starbucks on the way to the liquor store purchase my sanity juice earlier. Parking lot full and a socially distant line out the door.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh thank god
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I miss getting an overpriced burned cup of coffee for Harry F***stone.
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even a plague won't get people to make their own milkshakes
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Curt didn't have any problems...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh thank god


Sorry, she was busy smiting.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby sounds bitter he had to settle on working at Dunkin.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Curt didn't have any problems...
[Fark user image 600x800]


They should have rescheduled the opening for next Tuesday instead of Monday.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They kept the drive through open.
I don't think their business was hurting.
Whataburger, McDonald's, etc seemed to be doing ok.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Last time I was near a Starbucks- in a Target around Christmas- I was surprised that with all the food they now serve- paninnis, sandwiches, soup? So much more than pastries- no hair nets. I don't think I saw gloves either. It struck me as kind of jarring.

When I did time as a barista, it was gloves when plating pastries and hair braided under a bandanna at all times. And my manager had to tell the regional manager it was a religious thing to get him to sign off on the bandanna.

Masks are going to make ordering interesting, to say the least. How many people are going to just pull the mask down to make sure Braelynn the Barista knows they get an extra pump and a half of caramel syrup in their machiatto?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

damageddude: I drove past my local Starbucks on the way to the liquor store purchase my sanity juice earlier. Parking lot full and a socially distant line out the door.


🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

A line by definition isn't distancing.
ROFLMAO we're doomed.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I posted a link to a GoFundMe yesterday trying to raise funds for my friend that died from the virus Friday's final expenses. There's one donation obviously from Fark and 3 other small anonymous donations that I suspect likely came from here.

I just wanted to say THANK YOU for your generosity, whoever you 1-4 people are. I told his brother where those donations came from and he's very appreciative. :)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My conservative friend, an impeccably trustworthy lawful good nevertrumper, will not miss an opportunity to rant about Starbucks and three dollar cups of "burnt coffee."  If he was here, he'd be posting angry chipmunk memes, or whatever that 15 year old animated asshole rodent is called.

In any conversation about coffee, just say "Star--" and he twitches.  It's already on his mind.

It's like a reverse shibboleth for conservatives of any stripe.

/used to be lots better
//'Pike's Place Blend" is shiat coffee
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And now someone's apparently given me my first ever month of TF. Thank you!!!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.