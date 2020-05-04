 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Barbershop reopens in spite of stay-at-home order, as "Shave and a ventilator, six bits" becomes the song of the day   (kiro7.com) divider line
66
    News, Snohomish County, Washington  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbassary keeping lawyers in piles of cash for 200 plus years!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemming-like 'logic' detected in TFA.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Glad we don't need to go back to Snohomish for anything until next Tax Season.  Though the in laws live near there, so hopefully they won't grocery shop in town going forward thanks to ass clowns like this.

I almost hope the owner goes down with the virus, since that is the only thing that seems to drive the point home to these ass clowns.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's unsafe to have someone that close to your face during this health crisis...so stick to the taint and balls only, please.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I rather like that there is a plan, and one that I can agree with in a broad way.

Phase 1
High-risk populations:Continue to stay home, stay healthy.
Outdoor: Some outdoor recreation (hunting, fishing, golf, boating, hiking).
Gatherings:None, drive-in spiritual service with one household per vehicle.
Travel:Only essential travel.
Business/Employers:Essential businesses open, including existing construction that meets agreed-upon criteria, landscaping, automobile sales, retail (curb-side pick-up orders only), car washes, housecleaning, pet walkers.
Phase 2
High-risk populations:Continue to stay home, stay healthy.
Outdoor:All outdoor recreation involving fewer than five people outside your household (camping, beaches, etc.)
Gatherings: Gather with no more than five people outside your household per week.
Travel:Limited non-essential travel within proximity of your home.
Business/Employers: Remaining manufacturing, new construction, in-home/domestic services (nannies, housecleaning, etc.), retail (In-store purchases allowed with restrictions), real estate, professional services/office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged), hair and nail salons/barbers, restaurants <50% capacity, with table sizes no larger than 5.
Phase 3
High-risk populations:Continue to stay home, stay healthy.
Outdoor: Outdoor group recreational sports activities (5-50 people), recreational facilities at <50% capacity (public pools, etc.).
Gatherings:Allow gatherings with no more than 50 people.
Travel:Resume non-essential travel.
Business/Employers:restaurants <75% capacity/table size no larger than 10, bars at <25% capacity, movie theaters at <50% capacity, government (telework remains strongly encouraged), libraries, museums, all other business activities not yet listed except for nightclubs and events with greater than 50 people.
Phase 4
High-risk populations:Resume public interactions, with physical distancing
Outdoor: Resume all recreational activity.
Gatherings:Allow gatherings >50 people.
Travel:Continue non-essential travel.
Business/Employers:Nightclubs, concert venues, large sporting events, resume unrestricted staffing of worksites, but continue to practice physical distancing and good hygiene.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This kind of jackassery is exactly why we will end up halting efforts to reach the final phases of reopening plans and have to go back into lockdown.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Says right there in the 10.5th Amendment in the Bill of Rights:

"The right of the People to have their hair did shall not be infringed by either Congress nor the individual States."

WhAt PaRt Of ShAlL nOt Be InFrInGeD dOnT yOu UnDeRsTaNd???
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.


Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.
 
bump
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I had the talents, I'd open my own backroom  barbershop. Overcharge & the masses will pay..
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

The county sheriff has already said that he won't enforce state orders on business closures or congregation in groups.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty bummed that I can buy toilet paper now but panic buying has now taken every set of clippers or beard trimmers from every pharmacy or department store in my metro area.

I need a haircut badly so my options are look like a methamphetamine addled evil Einstein or have my girlfriend cut my hair with craft scissors short enough to bic myself bald and look like a skinhead.
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Nothing wrong w/Mom's clippers!!!!

I just scored some rubbing alcohol From the $tore yesterday too so clean clippers to boot too!!!
!!!!
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My wife cut my hair yesterday because I don't own a gun.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If your entire argument comes down to "mah rights as a 'murican" there's a very high likelihood of you knowing almost nothing of what your rights actually are.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I found a solution for the "I need a haircut, but I can't go to a barbershop" dilemma. I got my beard trimmer, stood in the bathtub and shaved all my hair off.

Sure, it's weird looking in the mirror, but I have to say, it's also weird that I've lived this long without once going bald just to see what it would look like. It's not like hair doesn't grow back.

I was worried I'd look like 'Private Pyle' from Full Metal Jacket, but I think I look a little more like Hank from Breaking Bad.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: It's unsafe to have someone that close to your face during this health crisis...so stick to the taint and balls only, please.


Uh, what kind of barber shops are you going to?
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
75¢ for a ventilator sounds like quite the deal.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.


You mean like how Daniel Pantaleo summarily executed Eric Garner for the high crime of selling loosies without a permit?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.


This.

The result is that most of these orders will just end up undermining the appearance of government authority and their ability to maintain order.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo:


Did he died?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lostcat: I found a solution for the "I need a haircut, but I can't go to a barbershop" dilemma. I got my beard trimmer, stood in the bathtub and shaved all my hair off.

Sure, it's weird looking in the mirror, but I have to say, it's also weird that I've lived this long without once going bald just to see what it would look like. It's not like hair doesn't grow back.

I was worried I'd look like 'Private Pyle' from Full Metal Jacket, but I think I look a little more like Hank from Breaking Bad.


I did the same, but used a .5 inch attachment.  I discovered that my hair is thinning out, something that is not noticeable when my hair is four inches long and combed.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Insain2:
Nothing wrong w/Mom's clippers!!!!

I just scored some rubbing alcohol From the $tore yesterday too so clean clippers to boot too!!!
!!!!


He's getting the "school shooter" haircut, and yet schools are closed.

Ironic.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: guestguy: It's unsafe to have someone that close to your face during this health crisis...so stick to the taint and balls only, please.

Uh, what kind of barber shops are you going to?


You haven't lived until you've had a straight-razor shave on your ballsack.

i.imgflip.com
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.

You mean like how Daniel Pantaleo summarily executed Eric Garner for the high crime of selling loosies without a permit?


Sorta, yeah. But not sure what you're trying to do bringing up that particular case.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lostcat: I found a solution for the "I need a haircut, but I can't go to a barbershop" dilemma. I got my beard trimmer, stood in the bathtub and shaved all my hair off.

Sure, it's weird looking in the mirror, but I have to say, it's also weird that I've lived this long without once going bald just to see what it would look like. It's not like hair doesn't grow back.

I was worried I'd look like 'Private Pyle' from Full Metal Jacket, but I think I look a little more like Hank from Breaking Bad.


Plot twist:  it doesn't come back for some strange reason
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The goalposts keep moving.  Wasn't the lockdown to flatten the curve so hospitals are overwhelmed.  It was never sold as "stop moving until the virus is gone".  We've done that.  Hospitals are not overwhelmed even in NYC from the initial wave.  Hospitals most every place else are so unbusy they are furloughing people.

The only thing accomplished now by continuing the lockdown is delay when people get infected and delaying herd immunity.  It also lets collectives Karen's play petty tyrants, but screw those people.

If you are over 65, and or have severe underlying medical issues or if you feel like you are at risk, by all means lock yourself in your house.  I won't stop you.

For everybody else, who will eventually get this disease anyway, they should be going back to work so we don't have Venezuela economy in addition to everybody getting the disease over a longer period of time.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I broke out the clippers a week ago.  On the one hand I don't like my haircut, on the other hand the hair is off my ears again and I'm not out 25 bucks.  I think I'm just going to let it go until this is all over so my barber has something to work with... unless he's just out of business by then.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.


I'm pretty sure they can arrest that guy without the world falling into anarchy.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: The goalposts keep moving.  Wasn't the lockdown to flatten the curve so hospitals are overwhelmed.  It was never sold as "stop moving until the virus is gone".  We've done that.  Hospitals are not overwhelmed even in NYC from the initial wave.  Hospitals most every place else are so unbusy they are furloughing people.

The only thing accomplished now by continuing the lockdown is delay when people get infected and delaying herd immunity.  It also lets collectives Karen's play petty tyrants, but screw those people.

If you are over 65, and or have severe underlying medical issues or if you feel like you are at risk, by all means lock yourself in your house.  I won't stop you.

For everybody else, who will eventually get this disease anyway, they should be going back to work so we don't have Venezuela economy in addition to everybody getting the disease over a longer period of time.


Please provide us with your definition of "herd immunity".
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.

I'm pretty sure they can arrest that guy without the world falling into anarchy.


Why arrest him?

Shouldn't they arrest every single person who stood in line?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lostcat: I found a solution for the "I need a haircut, but I can't go to a barbershop" dilemma. I got my beard trimmer, stood in the bathtub and shaved all my hair off.

Sure, it's weird looking in the mirror, but I have to say, it's also weird that I've lived this long without once going bald just to see what it would look like. It's not like hair doesn't grow back.

I was worried I'd look like 'Private Pyle' from Full Metal Jacket, but I think I look a little more like Hank from Breaking Bad.


See, I went the other way. I just stopped caring about my stupid hair and my stupid beard because there's more important crap I gotta use brain cycles on. So I kinda look like Ted Kaczynski, but since my kids don't know who that is, it's fine.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.

I'm pretty sure they can arrest that guy without the world falling into anarchy.


It's not just this guy in this city. Going by what I'm seeing in my own city, people are increasingly ignoring these stay in place orders. Our mayor has threatened mass arrests for large gatherings. The handling of this (at least by my state and local government) is unsustainable.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.com

Not really a problem.
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems appropriate...

Fark user image
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: If you are over 65, and or have severe underlying medical issues or if you feel like you are at risk, by all means lock yourself in your house.


And if those people need groceries delivered or decide to go the the mail (fomite transmission risk), or need a plumber, or appliance repair person, or need their HVAC serviced, or have to go for physician visit or blood draw, you got a plan for that too? Aren't we better off suppressing circulation of virus in the not-at-risk portion of society so that they don't pose a danger when they inevitably need to interact directly or indirectly with the at-risk population?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Russ1642: Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.

I'm pretty sure they can arrest that guy without the world falling into anarchy.

It's not just this guy in this city. Going by what I'm seeing in my own city, people are increasingly ignoring these stay in place orders. Our mayor has threatened mass arrests for large gatherings. The handling of this (at least by my state and local government) is unsustainable.


Well, they could treat the plague rats like Black Lives Matter protesters, and that would convince everybody to stay home.  Unequal enforcement of the law creates contempt for the law.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Serious Black: Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.

You mean like how Daniel Pantaleo summarily executed Eric Garner for the high crime of selling loosies without a permit?

Sorta, yeah. But not sure what you're trying to do bringing up that particular case.


I'd bet a dollar that Mr. Bob Martin would decry police officers/sheriffs trying to shut down his business as "excessive big brother bullshirt" while simultaneously, at best, not caring about what happened to Eric Garner. As a fellow Farker noted in another thread today, many people tend not to appreciate the seriousness of a problem until it personally affects them.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Glad we don't need to go back to Snohomish for anything until next Tax Season.  Though the in laws live near there, so hopefully they won't grocery shop in town going forward thanks to ass clowns like this.

I almost hope the owner goes down with the virus, since that is the only thing that seems to drive the point home to these ass clowns.


On his back for a few days and difficulty breathing for a month ought to learn him.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Well, they could treat the plague rats like Black Lives Matter protesters, and that would convince everybody to stay home.  Unequal enforcement of the law creates contempt for the law.


So in my city (as per my earlier example), your solution would be to send riot police into black neighborhoods on the south and west side to tear gas parties and bbqs?
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: CivicMindedFive: The goalposts keep moving.  Wasn't the lockdown to flatten the curve so hospitals are overwhelmed.  It was never sold as "stop moving until the virus is gone".  We've done that.  Hospitals are not overwhelmed even in NYC from the initial wave.  Hospitals most every place else are so unbusy they are furloughing people.

The only thing accomplished now by continuing the lockdown is delay when people get infected and delaying herd immunity.  It also lets collectives Karen's play petty tyrants, but screw those people.

If you are over 65, and or have severe underlying medical issues or if you feel like you are at risk, by all means lock yourself in your house.  I won't stop you.

For everybody else, who will eventually get this disease anyway, they should be going back to work so we don't have Venezuela economy in addition to everybody getting the disease over a longer period of time.

Please provide us with your definition of "herd immunity".


When most people are exposed to the disease and like almost all viruses that don't mutate quickly develop immunity thereby decreasing the vectors for transmission.  It will still be there but infections will decrease over time until a vaccine is developed or the virus mutates.

If exposure does not confer immunity then it makes no sense to continue lockdown because a vaccine would not work either.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.


I think a visit from the cops ought to do it.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to get my hair cut there between 15 and 20 years ago. I probably went there about 20 times. The owner is an extremely right wing, NRA loving redneck. All the magazines in his shop were gun related. The people that hung around the shop were old rednecks. If you were a liberal, they hated you. I never got into a political discussion with him, but after listening to his ignorant friends, I quit going there.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo:


Fark user image
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: CivicMindedFive: If you are over 65, and or have severe underlying medical issues or if you feel like you are at risk, by all means lock yourself in your house.

And if those people need groceries delivered or decide to go the the mail (fomite transmission risk), or need a plumber, or appliance repair person, or need their HVAC serviced, or have to go for physician visit or blood draw, you got a plan for that too? Aren't we better off suppressing circulation of virus in the not-at-risk portion of society so that they don't pose a danger when they inevitably need to interact directly or indirectly with the at-risk population?


How are they doing those things now?  Continue.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.

I think a visit from the cops ought to do it.


How about a visit from the mayor and her top cops to personally demand you to break up your crowd?

https://twitter.com/tariqnasheed/stat​u​s/1257172867633999872?s=20

From this video, that's exactly what my mayor did. And it didn't work. She turned tail and slinked away.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Russ1642: Frank N Stein: Russ1642: If you don't back up orders with enforcement then they're only mild suggestions.

Enforcement is damn near impossible without excessive big brother bullshiat that will end up causing cities millions of dollars in the ensuing civil rights lawsuits.

I'm pretty sure they can arrest that guy without the world falling into anarchy.

It's not just this guy in this city. Going by what I'm seeing in my own city, people are increasingly ignoring these stay in place orders. Our mayor has threatened mass arrests for large gatherings. The handling of this (at least by my state and local government) is unsustainable.


And that right there is why these orders are going to fail.  They can't, or shouldn't be arresting people, bringing everyone to the station, processing them, putting them in a holding cell.  It defeats the entire point of the quarantine.  There's no real way to enforce the orders, and they know it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: rebelyell2006: Well, they could treat the plague rats like Black Lives Matter protesters, and that would convince everybody to stay home.  Unequal enforcement of the law creates contempt for the law.

So in my city (as per my earlier example), your solution would be to send riot police into black neighborhoods on the south and west side to tear gas parties and bbqs?


Your solution seems to be giving up on enforcing the law and letting a bunch of people become carriers for a virulent and dangerous disease that could end up killing more than 3 million people if left unchecked. Do you have a third alternative?
 
