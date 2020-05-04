 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   President Tanzania questions Covid-19 test kits, preferring to rely on herbal treatments promoted by President Madagascar who promises they're effective against all diseases. It's true, he says, they shut down everything   (aljazeera.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll wait to hear from Nambia.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I'll wait to hear from Nambia.


Niger, please ?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More effective, safer, and less insane medical advice than what our President has promoted
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder what President Stupido has to say.


/go on, guess
 
darth_badger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


RIP PAW PAW
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A pawpaw is a fruit native to the U.S. East of the Mississippi.  I Googled "pawpaw animal" and couldn't find any animals sharing the same name.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: I wonder what President Stupido has to say.


/go on, guess


We
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is artemisinin, and should provide effective-if short lived-prophilaxis vs SARS-CoV-2.

https://chemrxiv.org/articles/In-sili​c​o_Studies_of_Antimalarial-agent_Artemi​sinin_and_Derivatives_Portray_More_Pot​ent_Binding_to_Lys353_and_Lys31-Bindin​g_Hotspots_of_SARS-CoV-2_Spike_Protein​_than_Hydroxychloroquine_Potential_Rep​urposing_of_Artenimol_for_COVID-19_/12​098652
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Or the lab contaminated the results. Or you just didn't want to spend the money.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I do not trust the guy but false positive happens and are not a sign that the tests are not effective. I read about them being about 80% accurate a few weeks ago, this mean they do not get it right 20% of the time, a positive might end up being negative and vice versa.

I know there are different tests, I might have read about a bad one, a good one, or an average one.

Most medical tests are not 100% sure even without any defects or human errors. Some peoples ended getting treatments they shouldn't and die from them while other end up dying when they would have lived with earlier detection and treatments. It is just a guess on my part but the acceptable accuracy is probably calculated based on calculations dependants on a variety of factors that vary from illnesses to illnesses.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'President Tanzania'

Is this a new nickname for Trump?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So I thought the headline was referring to Trump as "President Tanzania". And then I wondered why we had to insult Tanzania like that. And then I was pleasantly surprised.
 
Artist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: 'President Tanzania'

Is this a new nickname for Trump?


He's goin' insaneee-a!

Yeah, I thought that was the new nickname too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hear that President Madagascar got thes herbs from the guy who can cure AIDS with lemons and beets, or whatever. South Africa? South Queens?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have you ever noticed that Republican Presidents are just completely useless with contagious diseases?

Reagan never said the word "AIDS". Never acknowledge that there was such a disease. Trump can't believe that Coronavirus isn't a Democratic Commie hoax, and George Bush was such a tool that his only fear was that Donald Rumsfeld would fail to make another Cash Cow out of Swine Flu and Sow's Ears the way President Cheney made his bundle on munitions and "government" services of a mercenary nature. As if a Rebulican could fail to profit First in War and Again in Peace.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
By the way, Trump has a new snake oil. He claims herbal tea with Plutonium 241 in it cures everything known to humainity. Putin set on on the trail of that rabbit, although Trump ain't never caught a rabbit, and he is no hound of mine.

Whatever works for one Friend of Trump works for His Royal Tragedy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just because you can't spell Tanzania without zani doesn't mean it's a Trump quote.
 
