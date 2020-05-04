 Skip to content
(The Union Leader)   The college cost bubble is starting to burst   (unionleader.com) divider line
20
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only about 25 years after it should have.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm kind of curious where all that money from tuition hikes goes, cause I'm reasonably confident it doesn't go to faculty pay.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: I'm kind of curious where all that money from tuition hikes goes, cause I'm reasonably confident it doesn't go to faculty pay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakago
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If all of your classes are online, what's the point of living on campus?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't SNHU a fly by night private college like Grand Canyon University? Legit colleges don't advertise on TV.
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Isn't SNHU a fly by night private college like Grand Canyon University? Legit colleges don't advertise on TV.


They do during football season.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Isn't SNHU a fly by night private college like Grand Canyon University? Legit colleges don't advertise on TV.


Death by SNHU-SNHU?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nakago: If all of your classes are online, what's the point of living on campus?


To bang other students, do drugs, get drunk. You know, the true college experience.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Return to sending students with good grades to college and we won't have a nation of young nitwits with massive debt load. Have met way too many people that can't put together a proper sentence but have a degree.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: nakago: If all of your classes are online, what's the point of living on campus?

To bang other students, do drugs, get drunk. You know, the true college experience.


Hey now, you're forgetting about protests, activism, and ultimate frisbee.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: I'm kind of curious where all that money from tuition hikes goes, cause I'm reasonably confident it doesn't go to faculty pay.


That dean's Maserati ain't going to pay for itself.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: nakago: If all of your classes are online, what's the point of living on campus?

To bang other students, do drugs, get drunk. You know, the true college experience.


Hookers are much cheaper and likely more skilled.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Isn't SNHU a fly by night private college like Grand Canyon University? Legit colleges don't advertise on TV.


You, uh, slamming the state university system of NY?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Isn't SNHU a fly by night private college like Grand Canyon University? Legit colleges don't advertise on TV.


Neither is really fly-by-night.  SNHU is ~90 years old and GCU is ~70.  GCU did, however, switch to the for-profit model recently, so yeah they kinda are.  SNHU is just a small school that targets its outreach to a segment of the population (people who want to go back to school for a degree at a later-than-usual age).  And 'legit' universities definitely advertise.  I've seen TV (and youtube) ads for major land-grant state schools.  They understandably seem to pop up at the time of year when high school students would be considering college apps.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"SNHU President Paul LeBlanc said the university knew traditional college education was becoming "increasingly out of reach for a majority of Americans" before the pandemic hit..."

At 31 grand per year, thank you for being part of the problem until you absolutely saw no other choice, and then made this grandiose gesture of cutting tuition. "Hey look at us, we're thinking of the poors!"

Too little too late.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: I'm kind of curious where all that money from tuition hikes goes, cause I'm reasonably confident it doesn't go to faculty pay.


I remember seeing a chart once. Too lazy to Google it. In 48 states the highest paid state employee was either a college football or college basketball coach.

That's what it's paying for.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: "SNHU President Paul LeBlanc said the university knew traditional college education was becoming "increasingly out of reach for a majority of Americans" before the pandemic hit..."

At 31 grand per year, thank you for being part of the problem until you absolutely saw no other choice, and then made this grandiose gesture of cutting tuition. "Hey look at us, we're thinking of the poors!"

Too little too late.


My buddy's son got into R.I.T. in NY, and has. $37000/yr scholarship, and it still won't cover the whole bill.
 
webct_god
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: I'm kind of curious where all that money from tuition hikes goes, cause I'm reasonably confident it doesn't go to faculty pay.


A good chunk of it is going to hardship scholarships and grants given out by the schools. It's kinda like rising healthcare costs... A good chunk of that goes to cover the cost of the indigent patients.

In both cases, the ones that can pay (and schools consider paying with a student loan as being able to pay) end up subsidizing the ones that can't.

/ That isn't complete justification for price hikes for both
 
moresugar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: Southern New Hampshire University, known for being on the cutting edge of collegiate learning ...

Wanna' know how I know that this is a press release masquerading as a news story?
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: TomFooolery: I'm kind of curious where all that money from tuition hikes goes, cause I'm reasonably confident it doesn't go to faculty pay.

I remember seeing a chart once. Too lazy to Google it. In 48 states the highest paid state employee was either a college football or college basketball coach.

That's what it's paying for.


I know that for some colleges, and I believe it is true for MOST colleges, the boosters pay for the coach's salary.  The boosters only exist to serve the sports program.  It's not like you'd have access to that salary money if the coach went away.

TomFooolery: I'm kind of curious where all that money from tuition hikes goes, cause I'm reasonably confident it doesn't go to faculty pay.


Don't you understand?  Colleges have to be competitive!  Students have so many choices.  To bring in students each year you have to blow money on frivolous shiat, like a lazy river.  https://www.usatoday.com/stor​y/sports/​ncaaf/2019/09/21/ucf-to-build-lazy-riv​er-next-to-football-stadium/40181479/

In a LOT of the colleges I've visited the money gets blown on "student amenities" and on constant construction.  Can't have that old building from the sixties still standing, it looks sad.  Better tear it down and build a bigger building there.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

