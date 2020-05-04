 Skip to content
(Sauce, Sir)   Japan to draw up streetlight encounter protocols after U.S. Defense Department releases videos   (nippon.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ministry will consider procedures to respond to, record and report encounters, but the unknown nature of such objects may confuse Self-Defense Forces pilots, including those of F-15 fighter jets.

Well of course.  They are mainly trained to look for silhouettes of various kaiju.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should call it "duck, duck, goose"
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty much the retired fighter pilots that want to talk about this stuff. If you ever reported an encounter while on active duty, you'd better have verifiable evidence and witnesses.... and even then, you'd best have a damned good poker face.

...discuss.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fire service manual.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Our mighty military jet fighters will shoot them out of the sky small national self defense force will humbly request assistance from glorious American military occupiers guests.

Dammit, Hideo! You left the document change tracking on!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lectos: They should call it "duck, duck, goose"


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Think friendly, non sexual thoughts, if you encounter space aliens.

If your brain screams loudly, they will shut you up and it isn't fun. L
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

special20: It's pretty much the retired fighter pilots that want to talk about this stuff. If you ever reported an encounter while on active duty, you'd better have verifiable evidence and witnesses.... and even then, you'd best have a damned good poker face.

...discuss.


The one pilot from the Nimitz encounters was on the Joe Rogan podcast.   The pilot made an interesting point that one of the other younger pilots reaction was to be Very Pissed off at the command team.  Issue being, the command team knew the objects were there, but, DIDN'T tell the pilots before they went on patrol.    Which raises the age old question: how much is ACTUALLY known, and by who?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Pictured: initial training session
 
WithinReason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This guy has a PHD in Thermal dynamics, and spends his free time explaining why all these miracle discoveries or amazing inventions are BS.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Found one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WithinReason: This guy has a PHD in Thermal dynamics, and spends his free time explaining why all these miracle discoveries or amazing inventions are BS.


Let me know when he debunks the multiple on scene eyewitnesses.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do the protocols involve impossibly large, impossibly fast VTOL vehicles that look like humanoid robots?  Preferably piloted by teenagers plucked off the street after they found one in a field, instead of rigorously trained military personnel.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this the blow everything in space up plan or the space princesses harem plan?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So if I needed information on streetlights, does this mean that the Japanese are now the official streetlight people-ohhhhhh-whoaaaaaaa-ohhhhhhh?
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Think friendly, non sexual thoughts, if you encounter space aliens.

If your brain screams loudly, they will shut you up and it isn't fun. L


what if they are sexy though?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this streetlight meme has got to die. it's not a farking joke. they are real, they are here.

i personally think they were always here, they are from here, and they messed with human dna as an experiment. very likely trans dimensional in nature. the earth is pretty old, and we many not be it's first residents to have achieved sentience.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GRCooper: WithinReason: This guy has a PHD in Thermal dynamics, and spends his free time explaining why all these miracle discoveries or amazing inventions are BS.

Let me know when he debunks the multiple on scene eyewitnesses.


Okay now you are an eyewitness.  YOU tell me what's going on here:

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
