(The Register)   Military drone gains sentience, escapes human handlers. Skynet seen whistling, looking innocent   (theregister.co.uk) divider line
edmo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even hobby drones have Home Modes. WTH?
 
Cafe Threads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jubeebee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No worry. Will have safe landing in Novograd.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Even hobby drones have Home Modes. WTH?


Yeah but do they blow up your home?
 
edmo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mortimer_ford: edmo: Even hobby drones have Home Modes. WTH?

Yeah but do they blow up your home?


You're thinking of target homing mode.
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was a great episode...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wouldn't you put in some kind of stand alone GPS so you could track it in case its main systems fail?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drew, are you sure this is better than the other timeline???
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was it from Luckup Industries?

Maybe it just needs a little touchup...

Fark user imageView Full Size


I refuse to believe this one is obscure.
 
uncleacid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The vertical landing may not go as planned.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Was it from Luckup Industries?

Maybe it just needs a little touchup...

[Fark user image 600x338]

I refuse to believe this one is obscure.


Ah!  Finally found a picture of the Luckup Peacemaker!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
