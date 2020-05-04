 Skip to content
(AP News)   What it might be like in America's public spaces once they re-open. Article leaves out the part where some idiot in a red hat runs up and coughs on you to stick it to Bill Gates   (apnews.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, Society, Public library, Sidewalk, Public space, public life, American people, mean skyscraper lobbies, public interaction  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I drove past a park today and there were a bunch of people tossing frisbees around and some kids chasing each other.

If that's any indication, there won't be much of a change from before. Just more people getting sick.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I drove past a park today and there were a bunch of people tossing frisbees around and some kids chasing each other.

If that's any indication, there won't be much of a change from before. Just more people getting sick.


Yup. This will be great.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ideally, at least for a few months, like public spaces in the counter-universe in Counterpart.

Realistically...  hope you have health insurance.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't care if my city decides things are going to start reopening; I have no intention of changing things I've been doing for the past month or so.
The reason being is because nothing has changed with the virus.  There are still new infections/deaths every day and it seems premature to start getting back to normal.
It's as if an arbitrary date was picked, regardless of where we are in handling new cases.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hmmm, what's a 5 letter word that starts with a T and ends with a P, and means idiot.


d2eehagpk5cl65.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In some places, people will keep avoiding each other and nothing more will happen.
In other places, people won't avoid each other as much, and luckily nothing much will happen.
In other places, people will have an explosion in virus cases and deaths and they will blame Democrats.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shooting a red hat in the face if he coughs on you would be justified.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I don't care if my city decides things are going to start reopening; I have no intention of changing things I've been doing for the past month or so.
The reason being is because nothing has changed with the virus.  There are still new infections/deaths every day and it seems premature to start getting back to normal.
It's as if an arbitrary date was picked, regardless of where we are in handling new cases.


Ditto.  Until we have a working vaccine (and I realize that may not happen) and/or viable treatments, I'm playing it safe.

/Male, old, Type A+, on an ACE-inhibitor, and an immune system that my wife calls a well regulated Militia, cytokine storm anyone?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've yet to go to the grocery store without someone coming within a foot or so of me, so social distancing is probably going to be a distant memory in a few months, as will a lot of peoples' elderly relatives.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anybody who coughs on me on purpose is getting mace in the face.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Shooting a red hat in the face if he coughs on you would be justified.


Difficulty, cops support red hats.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

New Years Eve 1918-19

Fark user imageView Full Size


Summer, 1919

Fark user imageView Full Size


Port Arkansas Beach, May 2020
 
chadd911
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Shooting a red hat in the face if he coughs on you would be justified.


Have you Farkied as TDS100 glad you didnt disappoint.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's too bad that the coronavirus doesn't singley target the stupid.

It's also too bad that the people who believe in their God before all else, will still go to the hospital when their temperature reaches 103 instead of going to the church.

It's too bad that the people who served our country the most in the pandemic the medical workers won't receive an adequate reward for their efforts and sacrifices,
but Donald J Trump get a hundred million dollars to play golf at his own resorts.
It's too bad being red or blue won't solve the problem either.
Ain't life a biatch.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: [Fark user image 700x531]
New Years Eve 1918-19

[Fark user image 850x674]

Summer, 1919

[Fark user image 750x562]

Port Arkansas Beach, May 2020


Port Aransas* Sorry.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Grim Reaper sure was a lot cooler before he joined the KKK.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Hmmm, what's a 5 letter word that starts with a T and ends with a P, and means idiot.


[d2eehagpk5cl65.cloudfront.net image 800x450]


Tulip?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've never been as consistently angry and depressed as I have these past couple months, and I underwent cancer surgery last year.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I don't care if my city decides things are going to start reopening; I have no intention of changing things I've been doing for the past month or so.
The reason being is because nothing has changed with the virus.  There are still new infections/deaths every day and it seems premature to start getting back to normal.
It's as if an arbitrary date was picked, regardless of where we are in handling new cases.


Because it was.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: SloppyFrenchKisser: Hmmm, what's a 5 letter word that starts with a T and ends with a P, and means idiot.


[d2eehagpk5cl65.cloudfront.net image 800x450]

Tulip?


Twerp.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn, that was a really good article. Well worth the time to read.

/wish I had some snark to add
//but I don't
///get ready for the brave new world
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have fun out there. I'll be staying indoors for the foreseeable future.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So,just a few months ago, we were going to re-engineer the world to share spaces and even cars.  This is NOT the 1918 pandemic.  That one left many times over the casualty and death rate.  Now, we are upset if bodies are kept in refrigerated trucks. Then it was mass burials.

If there was any hope of REAL change, then we'd address the co-morbidity factors that people volunteer for.   I've seen many at risk people praise social distancing for many months to come.  That's also enough time to change your lifestyle and stop most of your risk for most people.   Nope, because SOME people have issues they can't address with lifestyle choices, millions are comfortable with choices that overload our health care.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I've never been as consistently angry and depressed as I have these past couple months, and I underwent cancer surgery last year.


Thank you. I thought I was just insane. It's the truly stupid that are making us so fearful and angry.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Damn, that was a really good article. Well worth the time to read.

/wish I had some snark to add
//but I don't
///get ready for the brave new world


agreed
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Having a serious discussion right now about whether it's more responsible to keep doing grocery pickup - when they always leave a few things out of our order and it's a dice roll on whether it's something I need to go into another store to get - or just go shopping with a mask on and make substitutions myself in real time, so I am getting a kick...

/I end up going into a store anyway most of the time...
//but it's less time in the store than doing a full shopping...
///but the pickup groceries aren't as good and I can't pick them out...
////but it's not like I can't eat them or anything, just a couple broken eggs or brown apples...
//but... but... but...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm thinking either Ash carrying a boomstick telling primates not to even touch him.  Or Francis from stripes with a knife.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chadd911: lolmao500: Shooting a red hat in the face if he coughs on you would be justified.

Have you Farkied as TDS100 glad you didnt disappoint.


TDS100 = against fascist corrupt trash so yeah.

If you support Trump, you're an idiot or a sociopath.
 
G-Pa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stay home subby.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: I'm thinking either Ash carrying a boomstick telling primates not to even touch him.  Or Francis from stripes with a knife.


I like both.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


Holy. Crap. Look at the size of that cock! It is absolutely HUGE!
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: It's too bad that the coronavirus doesn't singley target the stupid.

It's also too bad that the people who believe in their God before all else, will still go to the hospital when their temperature reaches 103 instead of going to the church.

It's too bad that the people who served our country the most in the pandemic the medical workers won't receive an adequate reward for their efforts and sacrifices,
but Donald J Trump get a hundred million dollars to play golf at his own resorts.
It's too bad being red or blue won't solve the problem either.
Ain't life a biatch.


https://nursinglicensemap.com/resourc​e​s/nurse-salary/
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Part of me wants to get out there as soon as possible, but given my family health history I am a bit of a high risk person when it comes to COVID-19. So I will be working from home as long as my company allows it. But, I am also a bit worried that all the smart people will continue to stay home as long as they can and the idiots will be out there running all over the place, and that those idiots are going to ruin it for the rest of us before we ever get a chance to get back out there.
 
gluestick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: So,just a few months ago, we were going to re-engineer the world to share spaces and even cars.  This is NOT the 1918 pandemic.  That one left many times over the casualty and death rate.  Now, we are upset if bodies are kept in refrigerated trucks. Then it was mass burials.


The majority of deaths in the 1918 Spanish Flu occurred in the fall. The virus hit in the Spring of 1918, abated in Summer 1918, but between Summer and Fall mutated into a more deadly strain, and hit with a vengeance in Fall of 1918.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm hoping the giants will have left.
 
zang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Hmmm, what's a 5 letter word that starts with a T and ends with a P, and means idiot.


[d2eehagpk5cl65.cloudfront.net image 800x450]


Twerp?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I've yet to go to the grocery store without someone coming within a foot or so of me, so social distancing is probably going to be a distant memory in a few months, as will a lot of peoples' elderly relatives.


All the stores in our area set up one-way aisles with big arrows pointing which direction the traffic is supposed to flow in each one.

Last time I was at the grocery store there were at least two idiots who were either completely oblivious or just didn't care wandering up and down them in the wrong direction. I came down another aisle and some shiatbird had parked her cart right in the farking middle of a four way intersection so everyone had to squeeze around it, completely erasing the space to stay apart. Normally, I'd have taken her cart with me around the corner and parked it in the next aisle because that shiat drives me nuts, but I didn't really want to touch it just to be spiteful given the ongoing pandemic and all.

I will never, as long as I live, understand what makes people so monumentally stupid the second they step into a grocery store.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Trump say go beach..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: So,just a few months ago, we were going to re-engineer the world to share spaces and even cars.  This is NOT the 1918 pandemic.  That one left many times over the casualty and death rate.  Now, we are upset if bodies are kept in refrigerated trucks. Then it was mass burials.

If there was any hope of REAL change, then we'd address the co-morbidity factors that people volunteer for.   I've seen many at risk people praise social distancing for many months to come.  That's also enough time to change your lifestyle and stop most of your risk for most people.   Nope, because SOME people have issues they can't address with lifestyle choices, millions are comfortable with choices that overload our health care.


Sure thing Doctor Random Internet Person.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone that comes up and coughs on me, redhat or not, is getting gas-pedaled or Ray Guyed.
 
