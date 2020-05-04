 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Another thing black people can't do without getting shot: Jogging   (cnn.com) divider line
41
    More: Murica, Crime, Police, Arrest, Criminal law, Citizen's arrest, Ahmaud Arbery, Sheriff, Travis McMichael  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 4:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Some things never change
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"if he didn't do anything wrong, then why was he running"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Zimmerman
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a sad feeling I've seen this exact FARK headline before, and it's not a repeat.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear everybody,

Stop shooting black people.

Regards,

casual disregard
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood on February 23 when a man and his son chased him down, telling police later that they thought he looked like the suspect in a series of recent break-ins in the area."

I wonder why they thought that?
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds highly suspicious and I'd wager the story told by these Keystone cop wannabes is probably horseshiat.

Having said that, though, it appears that attorney Lee Merritt is attempting to become the African-American version of Gloria Allred, so I look at the entire thing with raised brow.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck, when I was on a project in Atlanta, I got screamed and yelled at while jogging.  You ain't from around heah are yuh boy.

\ on a public track
\\ never got shot at
\\\ also not black, otherwise that could have changed slashie two
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe you pronounce it yogging. It's a soft J
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't play this game in America, it's a sucker bet.
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 911 calls show the dispatcher was asking the men what Arbery is doing that was of criminal concern, Merritt said.
"They didn't give any answer for that, they said, 'He's a black man running down our road,'" Merritt said.

Sweet Jebus.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Dear everybody,

Stop shooting black people.

Regards,

casual disregard


It's like their lives don't matter.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They sound economically anxious.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"There have been no charges against the father and son involved in the incident, former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis"

Wow. Did not see that coming. /s
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Man, if only he'd been protesting at the capitol this never would have happened.

/partly glad this is happening so everyone can see what's really behind that line
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus Farking Christ!

I just came back from a bicycle ride around the neighborhood with my wife. Fortunately, I'm a long haired white guy wearing a Hawaiian shirt, so people smile and wave (back anyway). If I was black, would they start shooting because I was chasing that pretty woman? Don't answer that, because the answer is: NO! I don't live in farking Georgia!
(even worse, she has pigment... maybe they'd shoot her because I was chasing her. She musta done somethin' wrong!)

Sounds like ex-officer O'Mally has a drinking AND racist problem. Sounds like he drove this guy down and shot him... I'd try to defend myself at that point too. Being an ex-cop, he should know to call the cops and just tail the jogger to keep an eye on him.
Farker is guilty of murder.

Sorry Ahmaud, y'all shoulda moved.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Dear everybody,

Stop shooting black people.

Regards,

casual disregard


Dear Casual Disregard, unless they're immediately engaged in attacking me or someone else with the intent and ability to do serious damage I'm not shooting anyone.

Regards,

Cosmonaut

/or white people, or red, or farking green people for all I care
//keep the damn thing in the holster unless you or another are in a genuine life or serious horror show level shiat-threatening situation
///except for there is no except - those are the damn rules
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tough guys like this need to be put down. They stalked the kid, threatened him by brandishing a shotgun, then murdered him after the kid felt he had no choice but to defend himself.

Vigilantism has no place in a modern society.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sadly,

/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Black guy minding his own business doing his own thing.

White guys show up with guns to make sure black guy is moving along and not getting all uppity.

Physical altercation ensues as black guy tries to figure out how to get away from the armed Klan Neighborhood Patrol Unit and keep from getting hung from a nearby tree for crime of walking/jogging while black.

Klan Neighborhood Patrol Unit starts to get their ass handed to them in the fight they started so shoot the black guy "in self defense".

I have seen this movie before.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: "There have been no charges against the father and son involved in the incident, former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis"

Wow. Did not see that coming. /s


Yeah
This is my shocked face
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: casual disregard: Dear everybody,

Stop shooting black people.

Regards,

casual disregard

Dear Casual Disregard, unless they're immediately engaged in attacking me or someone else with the intent and ability to do serious damage I'm not shooting anyone.

Regards,

Cosmonaut

/or white people, or red, or farking green people for all I care
//keep the damn thing in the holster unless you or another are in a genuine life or serious horror show level shiat-threatening situation
///except for there is no except - those are the damn rules


You're not wrong about gun safety.

I just get sad when anybody is shot.

/and i'd like for black people to stop getting shot
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another thing white people can't do without being shot... Deliver stimulus checks to black people.

https://fox59.com/news/crimetracker/i​m​pd-suspect-arrested-in-connection-with​-fatal-shooting-of-indianapolis-mail-c​arrier/
 
brizzle365
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: Another thing white people can't do without being shot... Deliver stimulus checks to black people.

https://fox59.com/news/crimetracker/im​pd-suspect-arrested-in-connection-with​-fatal-shooting-of-indianapolis-mail-c​arrier/


shhhh fark is on a roll

Don't even bother to suggest that more white folk are the victims of gun violence than black folk are.

That would make you racist, or something.
 
tnpir
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brizzle365: MilesTeg: Another thing white people can't do without being shot... Deliver stimulus checks to black people.

https://fox59.com/news/crimetracker/im​pd-suspect-arrested-in-connection-with​-fatal-shooting-of-indianapolis-mail-c​arrier/

shhhh fark is on a roll

Don't even bother to suggest that more white folk are the victims of gun violence than black folk are.

That would make you racist, or something.


Nice of both of you freakin' geniuses to miss the point so vividly.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brizzle365: MilesTeg: Another thing white people can't do without being shot... Deliver stimulus checks to black people.

https://fox59.com/news/crimetracker/im​pd-suspect-arrested-in-connection-with​-fatal-shooting-of-indianapolis-mail-c​arrier/

shhhh fark is on a roll

Don't even bother to suggest that more white folk are the victims of gun violence than black folk are.

That would make you racist, or something.


Go f*ck yourself.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you can't trust two gun crazy rednecks on how a black man died, then who can you trust?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image image 850x473]
Tough guys like this need to be put down. They stalked the kid, threatened him by brandishing a shotgun, then murdered him after the kid felt he had no choice but to defend himself.

Vigilantism has no place in a modern society.


Are the first and last sentences supposed to be funny, or was that just a GenX-worth of unintentional irony?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
brizzle365:  Don't even bother to suggest that more white folk are the victims of gun violence than black folk are. That would make you racist, or something.


I don't mean to sound racist, but everyone in the KKK looks the same to me
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: casual disregard: Dear everybody,

Stop shooting black people.

Regards,

casual disregard

Dear Casual Disregard, unless they're immediately engaged in attacking me or someone else with the intent and ability to do serious damage I'm not shooting anyone.

Regards,

Cosmonaut

/or white people, or red, or farking green people for all I care
//keep the damn thing in the holster unless you or another are in a genuine life or serious horror show level shiat-threatening situation
///except for there is no except - those are the damn rules


?????????
I need to point out, white guys killing people are regularly arrested without being shot like daily literally.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"There have been no charges against the father and son involved in the incident, former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis."
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked the right week to quit taking my TV out jogging...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheYeti: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image image 850x473]
Tough guys like this need to be put down. They stalked the kid, threatened him by brandishing a shotgun, then murdered him after the kid felt he had no choice but to defend himself.

Vigilantism has no place in a modern society.

Are the first and last sentences supposed to be funny, or was that just a GenX-worth of unintentional irony?


I'm sorry you feel so threatened by the suggestion that a legal system ought to apply equally to murderous whites as it does to murderous minorities that you cannot comprehend it.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: TheYeti: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image image 850x473]
Tough guys like this need to be put down. They stalked the kid, threatened him by brandishing a shotgun, then murdered him after the kid felt he had no choice but to defend himself.

Vigilantism has no place in a modern society.

Are the first and last sentences supposed to be funny, or was that just a GenX-worth of unintentional irony?

I'm sorry you feel so threatened by the suggestion that a legal system ought to apply equally to murderous whites as it does to murderous minorities that you cannot comprehend it.


Wow, how very Trumpian to change your tune after the fact. You are so very smart and are probably taken very seriously by other people and animals.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brizzle365: MilesTeg: Another thing white people can't do without being shot... Deliver stimulus checks to black people.

https://fox59.com/news/crimetracker/im​pd-suspect-arrested-in-connection-with​-fatal-shooting-of-indianapolis-mail-c​arrier/

shhhh fark is on a roll

Don't even bother to suggest that more white folk are the victims of gun violence than black folk are.

That would make you racist, or something.


Stop smarting yourself.
 
floydw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: Another thing white people can't do without being shot... Deliver stimulus checks to black people.

https://fox59.com/news/crimetracker/im​pd-suspect-arrested-in-connection-with​-fatal-shooting-of-indianapolis-mail-c​arrier/


Notice how the shooter was arrested and is facing charges? Do you understand the difference now or do you need to run upstairs and ask your mom?
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The idea that it's okay to chase somebody down while carrying a gun and confront them has no place in modern society.

This is a perfect example of how crazy parts of America are. If this happened in Canada, it would be considered murder. You can't go after somebody on with the gun, and then claim it self defense if you shoot them after you're the one who confronted them.

even if you saw him breaking in a window, what gives you the right to walk up and execute somebody for a property crime? Nothing does, in any sensible and moral society.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And if the victim had been legally carrying a firearm and shot them the moment they threatened with their own weapons, he'd have spent the rest of his life in prison for killing an ex-cop. Damned if you do, damned if you don't. Just another reason the 2A is horseshiat.
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: Another thing white people can't do without being shot... Deliver stimulus checks to black people.

https://fox59.com/news/crimetracker/im​pd-suspect-arrested-in-connection-with​-fatal-shooting-of-indianapolis-mail-c​arrier/


Do every last one of you right wing motherfarkers have ADHD? Why can't you ever stay with the topic at hand?
 
floydw
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheYeti: We Ate the Necco Wafers: TheYeti: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image image 850x473]
Tough guys like this need to be put down. They stalked the kid, threatened him by brandishing a shotgun, then murdered him after the kid felt he had no choice but to defend himself.

Vigilantism has no place in a modern society.

Are the first and last sentences supposed to be funny, or was that just a GenX-worth of unintentional irony?

I'm sorry you feel so threatened by the suggestion that a legal system ought to apply equally to murderous whites as it does to murderous minorities that you cannot comprehend it.

Wow, how very Trumpian to change your tune after the fact. You are so very smart and are probably taken very seriously by other people and animals.


No one changer their tune, you were just too farking stupid to understand
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They aren't telling the whole story - they must be leaving something out.
Why did this guy fight back? What was he hiding?
Black people commit most of the violent crime!
Why is the media always trying to make white people look racist?


Did I miss any?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.