(ITV)   Think childcare is difficult, even in better times? Imagine have 25% fewer daycare centers   (itv.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Unless they're newborns, you can leave some food out for them and they'll typically be fine until you get home.
 
skozlaw
1 hour ago  
If anything like this happens in the U.S. it should be fine. It's not like the average cost of sending a child to daycare is approaching an entire mortgage payment or anything.
 
skozlaw
1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless they're newborns, you can leave some food out for them and they'll typically be fine until you get home.


Yea, but then little Bobby pulls the TV down like a dumbass and people start throwing around phrases and statistics like "one in this" and "one in that" and it gets to be this whole big thing about how one of your kids is part of some statistic.

It's really just a big hassle.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  

skozlaw: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless they're newborns, you can leave some food out for them and they'll typically be fine until you get home.

Yea, but then little Bobby pulls the TV down like a dumbass and people start throwing around phrases and statistics like "one in this" and "one in that" and it gets to be this whole big thing about how one of your kids is part of some statistic.

It's really just a big hassle.


I never thought of that. If you can't trust the TV to babysit your kids, who can you trust?
 
JesseL
1 hour ago  
On the bright side, maybe things will come out a little more flexible for parents to work from home.

/trying to stay positive
//it's not working
 
AngryDragon
59 minutes ago  
Birth control and abortion.

Problem solved.
 
TheFoz
57 minutes ago  

skozlaw: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless they're newborns, you can leave some food out for them and they'll typically be fine until you get home.

Yea, but then little Bobby pulls the TV down like a dumbass and people start throwing around phrases and statistics like "one in this" and "one in that" and it gets to be this whole big thing about how one of your kids is part of some statistic.

It's really just a big hassle.


TVs are pretty light these days.  If your kid can't push it off of them that's on them and their weak baby arms.
 
tmyk
56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless they're newborns, you can leave some food out for them and they'll typically be fine until you get home.


Username checks out
 
Percise1
55 minutes ago  
Hey, so... simple answer... DON'T HAVE THEM!
Trust me, you aren't special.

Oh... You are special? You had them?
THEN FARKING DEAL WITH THEM!

Society is on the verge of collapse, and I do see why.
 
fiddlehead
50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless they're newborns, you can leave some food out for them and they'll typically be fine until you get home.


HAHAHAHAHA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
48 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless they're newborns, you can leave some food out for them and they'll typically be fine until you get home.

HAHAHAHAHA!

[Fark user image 592x444]


looks like he can feed himself just fine.
 
waxbeans
47 minutes ago  
Just, maybe, renting, your business space is a stupid business model?
And maybe we should stop letting anyone do this?

Oh but think of the leeches.
I mean landlords.
 
Snotnose
41 minutes ago  
Not seeing the problem myself.  We had this nifty app called "grandparents".  You should look into them, they're pretty cool.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
41 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
38 minutes ago  
Imagine have no heaven, it easy if try.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
38 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 425x393]


Brayden is swimming with the goldfish crackers.
 
LockeOak
38 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Not seeing the problem myself.  We had this nifty app called "grandparents".  You should look into them, they're pretty cool.


Yeah but the 'rona got 'em
 
MagicBoris
38 minutes ago  

Percise1: Hey, so... simple answer... DON'T HAVE THEM!
Trust me, you aren't special.

Oh... You are special? You had them?
THEN FARKING DEAL WITH THEM!

Society is on the verge of collapse, and I do see why.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless they're newborns, you can leave some food out for them and they'll typically be fine until you get home.


Riiiiight.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thats the problem there, she didnt left them food
 
thurstonxhowell
15 minutes ago  

JesseL: On the bright side, maybe things will come out a little more flexible for parents to work from home.

/trying to stay positive
//it's not working


I'm a parent, and fark that. I work at work. At home, I'm either a parent or I pray for the sweet release of death. There is no such thing as working from home with a 3 year old, and you will regret it if you try to fight that fact.
 
waxbeans
2 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: JesseL: On the bright side, maybe things will come out a little more flexible for parents to work from home.

/trying to stay positive
//it's not working

I'm a parent, and fark that. I work at work. At home, I'm either a parent or I pray for the sweet release of death. There is no such thing as working from home with a 3 year old, and you will regret it if you try to fight that fact.


Sounds like you don't know how to set boundaries.
 
