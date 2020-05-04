 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Michigan security guard shot, killed in dispute over face mask at Family Dollar. Meanwhile, heavily armed protesters walk around capital with no shots fired. Wonder what the difference could be? Hmmmmmm   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Detroit, Michigan State Police, security guard, social media, NBC, Lansing, Michigan, Calvin Munerlyn, face mask  
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FAMILY. FARKING. DOLLAR? Damn.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth is hard, especially when you're friends with them.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have security guards at family dollar?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dream is not to die on a battlefield, but in a Chuck E. Cheese.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: They have security guards at family dollar?


You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.

Not really.

But sort of.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth is hard, especially when you're friends with them. they weren't breaking any crimes.


FTFY. As insane as it is, it isn't illegal to open carry an AR-15 into the state legislature in Michigan as part of your idiotic, boneheaded protest.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this count as a COVID-19 death or not?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Gubbo: You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth is hard, especially when you're friends with them. they weren't breaking any laws.

FTFY. As insane as it is, it isn't illegal to open carry an AR-15 into the state legislature in Michigan as part of your idiotic, boneheaded protest.


FTFM
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth Americans is hard, especially when you're friends with them.


FTFY
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: My dream is not to die on a battlefield, but in a Chuck E. Cheese.


So thunderdome it is then?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda wish people wearing masks would cover their mouths and noses.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Gubbo: You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth is hard, especially when you're friends with them. they weren't breaking any crimes.

FTFY. As insane as it is, it isn't illegal to open carry an AR-15 into the state legislature in Michigan as part of your idiotic, boneheaded protest.


Yeah. That's what it is. They were completely law abiding.

Funny how again that doesn't apply to black people. Very strange. But no, i'm sure you're correct about your reasoning.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference is in the water.

Or maybe in the people drinking the water.

You decide.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the open carry 'militant' protesters are wussies?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither TFA, nor the linked article about the shooting itself say ANYTHING about whether a suspect is in custody or NOT in custody or a description of a suspect... that's some fine reporting, lou.  WTF!
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, what are you insinuating?  Group A in Lansing were armed and no one got shot.  Group B in Flint had an armed person and someone got shot and killed.

Are you saying Group B is more dangerous than the armed people in Lansing?  Hmmmmm
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Kinda wish people wearing masks would cover their mouths and noses.


Username.... does not check out..
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: They have security guards at family dollar?


I just worked at a Family Dollar in Tampa, providing armed security. I bet I was the only person in that store that hasn't just gotten out if prison working the last year.

/ Didnt get shot at
// Didnt have to shoot or OC spray anyone
/// People were actually very nice and respectful to me.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Subby, what are you insinuating?  Group A in Lansing were armed and no one got shot.  Group B in Flint had an armed person and someone got shot and killed.

Are you saying Group B is more dangerous than the armed people in Lansing?  Hmmmmm


My guess would be the lead in the water, but hey, who knows.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: meanmutton: Gubbo: You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth is hard, especially when you're friends with them. they weren't breaking any crimes.

FTFY. As insane as it is, it isn't illegal to open carry an AR-15 into the state legislature in Michigan as part of your idiotic, boneheaded protest.

Yeah. That's what it is. They were completely law abiding.

Funny how again that doesn't apply to black people. Very strange. But no, i'm sure you're correct about your reasoning.


So your argument is that police should kill people who aren't breaking the law?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: meanmutton: Gubbo: You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth is hard, especially when you're friends with them. they weren't breaking any crimes.

FTFY. As insane as it is, it isn't illegal to open carry an AR-15 into the state legislature in Michigan as part of your idiotic, boneheaded protest.

Yeah. That's what it is. They were completely law abiding.

Funny how again that doesn't apply to black people. Very strange. But no, i'm sure you're correct about your reasoning.


I'm not sure what you're suggesting - that the police shot the black security guard? That there are armed black protesters in Michigan being arrest for protesting while armed? These two situations have nothing in common.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it might go both ways soon , i'm not sure how statistic on this would go but with the amount of deaths i'm pretty sure your going to hit some 40 y/o with mental issue that lose both elder parents to covid and goes unload his ar-15 in those patriots. it's bound to happen at one point.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: They have security guards at family dollar?



It's Flint.
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: My dream is not to die on a battlefield, but in a Chuck E. Cheese.


This makes sense. Every time I go into a Chuck E. Cheese, I too yearn for the sweet embrace of death...
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a trial balloon.
When the Brunch Covidian 2A Nutjobs start killing cops, they'll shoot the black ones first.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Because the open carry 'militant' protesters are wussies?


And  hundred cops were watching them?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flashlight: Gubbo: meanmutton: Gubbo: You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth is hard, especially when you're friends with them. they weren't breaking any crimes.

FTFY. As insane as it is, it isn't illegal to open carry an AR-15 into the state legislature in Michigan as part of your idiotic, boneheaded protest.

Yeah. That's what it is. They were completely law abiding.

Funny how again that doesn't apply to black people. Very strange. But no, i'm sure you're correct about your reasoning.

So your argument is that police should kill people who aren't breaking the law?


There is putting words in someones mouth. And then there is this.

You should be ashamed of that level of effort.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Subby, what are you insinuating?  Group A in Lansing were armed and no one got shot.  Group B in Flint had an armed person and someone got shot and killed.

Are you saying Group B is more dangerous than the armed people in Lansing?  Hmmmmm


Subby is apparently trying to make some point about race, but I just don't get it.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Because the open carry 'militant' protesters are wussies?


And the guy who shot the security guard is a "real man"?
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lead poisoning causes irritability and poor impulse control.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds racist.
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Ambivalence: They have security guards at family dollar?


It's Flint.


Just on the edge of downtown. Not much open around it other than a Rally's.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know dipshiatmitter. What's the difference?
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Gubbo: meanmutton: Gubbo: You have to see this from the right perspective. Shooting an unarmed man is easy.

Arresting obvious mentally unstable people armed to the teeth is hard, especially when you're friends with them. they weren't breaking any crimes.

FTFY. As insane as it is, it isn't illegal to open carry an AR-15 into the state legislature in Michigan as part of your idiotic, boneheaded protest.

Yeah. That's what it is. They were completely law abiding.

Funny how again that doesn't apply to black people. Very strange. But no, i'm sure you're correct about your reasoning.

I'm not sure what you're suggesting - that the police shot the black security guard? That there are armed black protesters in Michigan being arrest for protesting while armed? These two situations have nothing in common.


I'm not sure what he was thinking, but I interpreted the statement to mean that these dirt stupid motherf*ckers who decided to bring their guns into the Capitol building didn't shoot anyone there because they're huge pussies. On the other hand, their ilk has no problem going to a Family Dollar and shooting the black security guard because they're gigantic pussies AND  the chance of any repercussions for them are much lower.

All of these assholes are just racist cosplay cowards. Oh, and they're dumb as fark too.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Does this count as a COVID-19 death or not?


Related, yes.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wealth disparity? Is that the difference you're desperately trying to avoid?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostcat: Subby sounds racist.


Really? Implying that white people are privileged and receive fare more tolerant attitudes from law enforcement than black people do is racist?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see...

One lunatic with a handgun in a Dollar General in Flint snaps over a request to wear a mask and shoots someone in cold blood.

Multiple armed citizens with enough firepower to conquer any small town in Michigan conduct a peaceful protest in Lansing and no one gets hurt.

I wonder what the difference could be subby?  It's almost like law abiding citizens obey the law and criminals gonna crim.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: lostcat: Subby sounds racist.

Really? Implying that white people are privileged and receive fare more tolerant attitudes from law enforcement than black people do is racist?


I'll take assuming facts not in evidence for $1,000.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA  USA  USA   WE'RE #1
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmmm actually Canada is packing some Heavy Heat also.
Nothing compared to the Ammosexuals to the south but damn...
There must be A LOT of Hunters here.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: probesport: Because the open carry 'militant' protesters are wussies?

And  hundred cops were watching them?


And for some reason they respect that piece of authority?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: probesport: Because the open carry 'militant' protesters are wussies?

And the guy who shot the security guard is a "real man"?


He will be somebodies biach once he gets to prison.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Gubbo: lostcat: Subby sounds racist.

Really? Implying that white people are privileged and receive fare more tolerant attitudes from law enforcement than black people do is racist?

I'll take assuming facts not in evidence for $1,000.


Really. You don't think that there has been overwhelming evidence over the last 10 years that black people are treated differently than white people by law enforcement?
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: My dream is not to die on a battlefield, but in a Chuck E. Cheese.


In a way it doesn't matter. But it kinda does.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Let's see...

One lunatic with a handgun in a Dollar General in Flint snaps over a request to wear a mask and shoots someone in cold blood.

Multiple armed citizens with enough firepower to conquer any small town in Michigan conduct a peaceful protest in Lansing and no one gets hurt.

I wonder what the difference could be subby?  It's almost like law abiding citizens obey the law and criminals gonna crim.


Now do Tamir Rice
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: probesport: Because the open carry 'militant' protesters are wussies?

And the guy who shot the security guard is a "real man"?


Reading the article it doesn't sound like it.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: USA  USA  USA   WE'RE #1
[Fark user image 425x312]

Hmmm actually Canada is packing some Heavy Heat also.
Nothing compared to the Ammosexuals to the south but damn...
There must be A LOT of Hunters here.


Imagine owning less than 121 guns lmao
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Gubbo: lostcat: Subby sounds racist.

Really? Implying that white people are privileged and receive fare more tolerant attitudes from law enforcement than black people do is racist?


No, implying that white people can walk around all day with guns and nobody gets shot, but black people will just shoot a security guard at a Dollar Store in an argument.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lostcat: Gubbo: lostcat: Subby sounds racist.

Really? Implying that white people are privileged and receive fare more tolerant attitudes from law enforcement than black people do is racist?

No, implying that white people can walk around all day with guns and nobody gets shot, but black people will just shoot a security guard at a Dollar Store in an argument.


Ah. Gotcha. Ok I agree with you on that call.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Does this count as a COVID-19 death or not?


No, but it would count as Covid-19 aggravated excess mortality.  It is a 2nd order death.
 
