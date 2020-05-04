 Skip to content
(ABC News) It's almost as if there was a reason that Pestilence and Famine were depicted as riding buddies in nearly all classical mythology and iconography
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dante?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficult times ahead. Hunger does horrible things to our thought process.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given obesity rates, world domination is finally within America's grasp.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is really a mark of lack of social development to fear hunger because of a few months of unemployment.

Surely the richest country in the world has moved beyond that.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I warned y'all months ago.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
...and America done away with its grain reserves.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dante?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And to think Pestilence was replaced by Pollution....
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dante?


Not supposed to be here today.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dante?


ll-media.tmz.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Given obesity rates, world domination is finally within America's grasp.


"We're not fat, we just have lots of emergency food reserves!"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

guestguy: edmo: Given obesity rates, world domination is finally within America's grasp.

"We're not fat, we just have lots of emergency food reserves!"


Your ass will stave to death!!  I wish I could give you some of my bum reserves.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I warned y'all months ago.


You also warned us that 1/4 of the world's population would die of this, and that they were cremating so many bodies in Wuhan that the skies were filled with ash, and all sorts of other completely untrue bullshiat, and you're STILL warning that hydroxychloroquine is the cure and anyone who believes studies saying otherwise has just been duped

People have kind of stopped regarding what you're saying as, you know.

Worthwhile.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: edmo: Given obesity rates, world domination is finally within America's grasp.

"We're not fat, we just have lots of emergency food reserves!"

Your ass will stave to death!!  I wish I could give you some of my bum reserves.


It's true, I have the ass of a Castaway Tom Hanks.  Even Wilson was talking shiat...

( ._.)
 
Gunbuster718
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Neil Gaiman is wrong about this.   Good Omens 2, Pestilence out of retirement.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Felgraf: backhand.slap.of.reason: I warned y'all months ago.

You also warned us that 1/4 of the world's population would die of this, and that they were cremating so many bodies in Wuhan that the skies were filled with ash, and all sorts of other completely untrue bullshiat, and you're STILL warning that hydroxychloroquine is the cure and anyone who believes studies saying otherwise has just been duped

People have kind of stopped regarding what you're saying as, you know.

Worthwhile.


Ring a ring of roses
A pocket full of posies
Ashes, ashes,
We all fall down
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pup.socket: It is really a mark of lack of social development to fear hunger because of a few months of unemployment.

Surely the richest country in the world has moved beyond that.


it hasn't, and don't call me Shirley.


Though, this one ain't really a "people can't afford to BUY food", kinda famine and more of a "There ain't no food to buy for love or money" kinda situation.   2 million chickens near me in Delmarva were "euthanized" because they didn't have the plants or workers to "process" them.  Same thing is happening with hogs because of the Tyson and Smithfield plant closures, and, in another week or two the pigs will have grown too big to even fit on the processing machinery if the plants DID reopen.

and that's just the meat

it's WAY worse with veggies as commodity prices per box dropped 75-80% due to supply chain disruptions (getting the food to market) meaning most farmers would have taken a loss just paying people to pick and box the crops, so thanks to an inert and incompetent USDA who didn't swoop in an promise to buy all that shiat up at sustainable prices, many crops got plowed under.   and there IS a bit of a "lead time" in creating a new crop...
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: Tr0mBoNe: Dante?

[ll-media.tmz.com image 718x539]


(Looks at our timestamps)
Close enough
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But anyway. I came iNto this thread for londo's wives
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What Modern Famine Looks like.  Plenty of food no way to get it where it's needed so it just rots or is plowed under

image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size

image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size

image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size



It's almost as if that "eat local"  thing and supporting local food producers over international supply chains was a good idea
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magorn: pup.socket: It is really a mark of lack of social development to fear hunger because of a few months of unemployment.

Surely the richest country in the world has moved beyond that.

it hasn't, and don't call me Shirley.


Though, this one ain't really a "people can't afford to BUY food", kinda famine and more of a "There ain't no food to buy for love or money" kinda situation.   2 million chickens near me in Delmarva were "euthanized" because they didn't have the plants or workers to "process" them.  Same thing is happening with hogs because of the Tyson and Smithfield plant closures, and, in another week or two the pigs will have grown too big to even fit on the processing machinery if the plants DID reopen.

and that's just the meat

it's WAY worse with veggies as commodity prices per box dropped 75-80% due to supply chain disruptions (getting the food to market) meaning most farmers would have taken a loss just paying people to pick and box the crops, so thanks to an inert and incompetent USDA who didn't swoop in an promise to buy all that shiat up at sustainable prices, many crops got plowed under.   and there IS a bit of a "lead time" in creating a new crop...


Kind of a terrible time to have people obsessed with magical thinking running a disaster that demands exceptional logistics skills.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The developed world will be fine, we can just stop exporting shiat. The developing world and China/India  are hosed.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
welp, time for another fast

/you all should get some potassium salt, magensium, maybew some sodium bicarbonate if you don't have some already, and you sip on that troll sweat so your kids can eat
//it's called snake juice, yes the guy shilling it is crazy but this is to keep you hydrated during a multi day fast and to keep you from passing out
///I've done it and I'm not dead yet, 7 days is my personal record, got probably 40 days of fat in me before I'm underweight
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Big Donnie will be like: it wasn't me, I'm not responsible for the famine... it was the Mexicans, the Democrats, the Jews (except for my son in law)...

I'm not that worried at the moment. We have a shiat ton of food in this country should carry us for a while. Just will be lean on the fresh food in areas without small farms, and heavy on canned food, dried foods etc.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Magorn: pup.socket: It is really a mark of lack of social development to fear hunger because of a few months of unemployment.

Surely the richest country in the world has moved beyond that.

it hasn't, and don't call me Shirley.


Though, this one ain't really a "people can't afford to BUY food", kinda famine and more of a "There ain't no food to buy for love or money" kinda situation.   2 million chickens near me in Delmarva were "euthanized" because they didn't have the plants or workers to "process" them.  Same thing is happening with hogs because of the Tyson and Smithfield plant closures, and, in another week or two the pigs will have grown too big to even fit on the processing machinery if the plants DID reopen.

and that's just the meat

it's WAY worse with veggies as commodity prices per box dropped 75-80% due to supply chain disruptions (getting the food to market) meaning most farmers would have taken a loss just paying people to pick and box the crops, so thanks to an inert and incompetent USDA who didn't swoop in an promise to buy all that shiat up at sustainable prices, many crops got plowed under.   and there IS a bit of a "lead time" in creating a new crop...

Kind of a terrible time to have people obsessed with magical thinking running a disaster that demands exceptional logistics skills.


anybody know what General Honoré is up to these days?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its unfortunate for these people, yes.
And I would be glad to assist on a personal level with the meager cost of some dry beans and rice and potatoes cabbage carrots a dozen pounds of dark meat chicken and some pork that would make all the difference in their lives right now.
But its not the government or the "systems" fault. We sent out cash to everyone in America....
They are here illegally.If you are trying to blame trump for this its time for some self evaluation.
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dr. Now told one patient the they had 4 years worth of food in their body......they fiped out sayin there's no way they had 4 years worth bla, bla, bla..... But some of us do I remember back when I weight was 356 I had at least 2 years worth in me....... I now weight 174.6 I'm still overweight but I'm still working on it....

So some of us could stand to drop a few pounds while we wait this deadly virus out and quit complaining about not getting 3 squares.....
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The robots will do the jobs we won't do

Someday
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dante?


Book of Revelations. Just wait 'til their two buddies turn up...um Sorry, one. War is already here
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Tr0mBoNe: Dante?

[ll-media.tmz.com image 718x539]


I'M NOT EVEN SUPPOSED TO PANDEMIC TODAY!!!!

Thirty seven.  My girlfriend started 37 end of days!

InaRow?
 
bismark189
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Felgraf: backhand.slap.of.reason: I warned y'all months ago.

You also warned us that 1/4 of the world's population would die of this, and that they were cremating so many bodies in Wuhan that the skies were filled with ash, and all sorts of other completely untrue bullshiat, and you're STILL warning that hydroxychloroquine is the cure and anyone who believes studies saying otherwise has just been duped

People have kind of stopped regarding what you're saying as, you know.

Worthwhile.


<3

That is all.
 
bismark189
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: Felgraf: backhand.slap.of.reason: I warned y'all months ago.

You also warned us that 1/4 of the world's population would die of this, and that they were cremating so many bodies in Wuhan that the skies were filled with ash, and all sorts of other completely untrue bullshiat, and you're STILL warning that hydroxychloroquine is the cure and anyone who believes studies saying otherwise has just been duped

People have kind of stopped regarding what you're saying as, you know.

Worthwhile.

Ring a ring of roses
A pocket full of posies
Ashes, ashes,
We all fall down


Sorry if I'm being pedantic.

Isn't it ring around the rosies?

Like black rings around the cheeks? I couldn't be 100% wrong.
 
