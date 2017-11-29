 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   75-year-old man, with no more farks to give, injured one cop when his 140 mph chase ended by ramming his car into the trooper's car... then he proceeded to injured two other cops in a subsequent fight   (wral.com) divider line
13
    More: Vintage, Interstate Highway System, Lumberton, North Carolina, Cumberland County, North Carolina, State police, Curtis Benjamin Calvin, state troopers, Robeson County, North Carolina, high-speed chase  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 9:35 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a bucket list item?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, in case anyone doesn't get the reference, in 2001 Lori Klausutis, an aide for Joe Scarborough, was found dead in his office. Investigation declared the death accidental, meaning it's not a "cold case" and there is no further investigation.

Now, liberals have been making hay of this for years, but it's strange to see it coming from a Republican.

Also, this isn't even the first time Trump has claimed it was murder. He did it again in 2017.

And I swear to Dog I have the strongest sense of de Je vous right now, like I've made this EXACT comment before. So Trump has probably suggested it since 2017 and I've offered a similar clarifying comment.

But everyone is covering it like it's new. All of Trump's shiatposts just blend in together.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark, wrong thread. I'm so not ready for Monday.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$57,000 bond and misdemeanour charges - he must be white.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: $57,000 bond and misdemeanour charges - he must be white.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: So, in case anyone doesn't get the reference, in 2001 Lori Klausutis, an aide for Joe Scarborough, was found dead in his office. Investigation declared the death accidental, meaning it's not a "cold case" and there is no further investigation.

Now, liberals have been making hay of this for years, but it's strange to see it coming from a Republican.

Also, this isn't even the first time Trump has claimed it was murder. He did it again in 2017.

And I swear to Dog I have the strongest sense of de Je vous right now, like I've made this EXACT comment before. So Trump has probably suggested it since 2017 and I've offered a similar clarifying comment.

But everyone is covering it like it's new. All of Trump's shiatposts just blend in together.


I have an alibi.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's be clear, this guy is hard as fark.  We should all be so lucky to make it to 75 and still have this level of energy.  If there is anything to fault him for, it's that he was ultimately caught.  I wonder if he was wearing PPE, because that would make him exponentially hard as fark, if he were suited up in gear.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What about the old man's wife?  And his dog?

Is the dog pregnant now?  Are his wife's guns OK?
 
vesalius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This sounds like just another normal day in Lumberton and for Harnett County.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Apparently he assaulted grammar as well.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hugram: Xai: $57,000 bond and misdemeanour charges - he must be white.
[Fark user image image 425x541]


Bette not.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, he will probably be dead in the trunk while his granddaughter shows off her dance moves he taught her at a little miss beauty pageant.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's amazing how much adrenaline one has and can muster up when they don't want to go to jail.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.