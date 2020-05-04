 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Sixty years ago a police officer pulled over Martin Luther King for driving with a white woman. The officer won the battle but King won the war   (apnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Vintage, Martin Luther King, Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., African American, Coretta Scott King, Montgomery Bus Boycott, Lyndon B. Johnson, John F. Kennedy, black man  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 11:01 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he really? Four years ago I would have said yes.

Now...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't do that anymore. You can be pulled over for driving too nice a car though
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After reading cases for years abt what rural cops do, it would not surprise me to hear that someone got a ticket for this recently.

Billy Bob Night Stick can't find a meth lab in the mobile home park he lives in but he can spot a black guy driving thru town every time.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Did he really? Four years ago I would have said yes.

Now...


This.

We have white supremacists marching in the streets waving Confederate flags and the President of the United States calls them "very fine people". Let's follow up on this conversation when that is no longer a thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
assets.nydailynews.comView Full Size


"Ma'am, I pulled you over because you're not wearing a seat-belt and I'll bet you don't have a valid driver's license or insurance either"
 
bump
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/HK4kkLG-4M4
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The officer won the battle but King won the war

Then came the shot.

/ wake up
 
ChrisDe [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rosa Parks says he should have just taken the bus
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
MLK had a dog?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


"Jesus H. Christ!  Again with this shiat?  Stop pulling me over! I know I have a busted tail light. You guys keep pulling me over before I can even get to the Autozone to get a farking replacement!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wejash: After reading cases for years abt what rural cops do, it would not surprise me to hear that someone got a ticket for this recently.

Billy Bob Night Stick can't find a meth lab in the mobile home park he lives in but he can spot a black guy driving thru town every time.


Small town cops are just school bullies that never stopped.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wejash: After reading cases for years abt what rural cops do, it would not surprise me to hear that someone got a ticket for this recently.

Billy Bob Night Stick can't find a meth lab in the mobile home park he lives in but he can spot a black guy driving thru town every time.


What makes you think it's limited to blacks? I live where it's overwhelmingly white. Police are basically a traffic and parking ticket printing press and it doesn't matter if you're white or other.
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh come on. The man had a chauffer for goodness sake.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.