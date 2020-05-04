 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fisherman suffers serious injuries when huge crocodile jumps out of the water and bites his hand. Wendy Darling on high alert   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Came here to make a Happy Gilmore reference.

/Leaving feeling satisfied
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: bostonguy: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Came here to make a Happy Gilmore reference.

/Leaving feeling satisfied


Same
 
Stavr0
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pay attention when you're chumming
dose.caView Full Size
 
Big 900
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Apparently Amos Moses has an Aussie cousin.

Next time, just knock him in the head with a stump.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apparently he was fishing after dark, according to another site.

Man loses several fingers in Mandorah croc attack while .

Salties are not to be farked with.
 
sat1va
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trucker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Amos Moses on standby.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sat1va: [Fark user image 850x358]


Was thinking that same scene.

/snappers
//indeed
///I don't need a new pair of boots, yet...
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huh, I didn't realize that this was a thing.
 
bump
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He would have taken a picture but the lens-cap was on.
 
