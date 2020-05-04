 Skip to content
"I can't believe that Jeep ended up almost perfectly in the parking space"
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  Leaving scene of accident < DUI.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Farking sound waves, how do they work?
We need a new term for this. Mask theater? What is the farking point?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You would not understand, subby........
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Farking sound waves, how do they work?
We need a new term for this. Mask theater? What is the farking point?

[Fark user image 850x564]


I saw this at the grocery store the other day.  A worker was doing their thing with the mask on, stands up, walks over to a coworker, pulls their mask down and has a conversation within three feet of the coworker.

Just get rid of the mask, if you're going to be a dunce about it.
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Driver Tries to J-Turn
Youtube JEnQ-MgbZiY
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Expected Jeep saw Renegade, left disappointed.
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Farking sound waves, how do they work?
We need a new term for this. Mask theater? What is the farking point?

[Fark user image 850x564]


I believe the currently accepted term is Covidiot.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I forgot what he said........
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
An empty parking spot in Brooklyn? I don't believe it.
 
