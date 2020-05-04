 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Dr Fauci compares US to Humpty Dumpty   (cnbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's saying it could get a lot worse than it is now. That's reassuring.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: He's saying it could get a lot worse than it is now. That's reassuring.


Honestly, in some places I EXPECT to get worse than it is now.  I would not be surprised to see COVID checkpoints as some states decide to reopen.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: He's saying it could get a lot worse than it is now. That's reassuring.


Well, could get worse... unless competent and cool-headed leadership is able to simultaneously inspire unity in the face of crises, collaboration and discovery in the face of the unknown, and political fortitude and commitment to long term success in the face of unbridled greed, ignorance, fear.

Hurray. We're saved.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's not true: Humpty-Dumpty is thick and yellow/orange on the inside. The US is thick and yellow/orange on the outside. Very different.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The old hooker in Naples, Italy?
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Conservatives are leading the re-opening movement.
So it's not all bad.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It likes it's oatmeal lumpy...
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall
Trumpty Dumpty cared not at all
All of the Covid and all of the dead
Couldn't dislodge all the shiat in his head

/Burma Shave
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's this about Dumpy Trumpy?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The old hooker in Naples, Italy?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought her name was Minnie Mazola?
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dr Fauci compares US to Humpty Trumpty.

FIFY
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rotund, teetering on the brink, hard on the outside, but filled with yellow/orange goo...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
wow. He said all he could and it wasn't much. It could get a lot worse. Of course it could and if it does he can say "toldya so" and if it doesn't he gets "yay I was wrong!"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, you can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheraTx: wow. He said all he could and it wasn't much. It could get a lot worse. Of course it could and if it does he can say "toldya so" and if it doesn't he gets "yay I was wrong!"


Just like the weather forecast.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cranked: edmo: He's saying it could get a lot worse than it is now. That's reassuring.

Well, could get worse... unless competent and cool-headed leadership is able to simultaneously inspire unity in the face of crises, collaboration and discovery in the face of the unknown, and political fortitude and commitment to long term success in the face of unbridled greed, ignorance, fear.

Hurray. We're saved.


My plan is to wait for November.

If it's President Biden, we might have a chance.

If it's President Trump again, I'm going to apply to as many jobs in Canada as I possibly can with the hope one lets me take off to the Great White North.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More like "compared to trumpy dumpy"...
Seriously, look at that drug addled idiot!

Fark user imageView Full Size


He is doing what he thinks is a solemn, concerned expression yet all he managed to do is look like he thinks he just sharted, because he is a fraud. He has no empathy or care... he's fine and he's making money. Of course he IS sad, because the virus is making him look bad in many ways, but that's all. All you farkers can go ahead and die...

But maybe I'm wrong. Perhaps that's just the posture he takes and the face he makes when he is trying to pay attention to what someone says. It's always been painful for him...

We're farked.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
its as if the trump response was akin to:
Everything is Under Control - Star Wars
Youtube mMNBStxTfDU


but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The virus will certainly make a comeback in the U.S. even as cases begin to stabilize, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said during an interview with The Economic Club of Washington, D.C."

Err.... is it really a comeback if it never goes away?

I mean, I'm certainly hoping we start actually decreasing infections/deaths soon, but until I see it happen...
 
shill1253
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LL Cool J - Mama Said Knock You Out (Official Video)
Youtube vimZj8HW0Kg
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Out current administration reminds me more of this.
 
Znuh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good luck everybody. We're proper farked.
 
