(Independent)   White-tailed eagles appear in skies over Britain for first time in 240 years. Where were they? Apparently not taking hobbits directly to Mt Doom   (independent.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
England, subs.

Green is areas where they're resident, blue is areas where they're found in winter:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/shiat, just scanned TFA and it even says they were reintroduced to England from Scotland.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The eagles don't exist to be always carrying around Wizards and Hobbits on their backs all over. Gwaihir the Wind Lord only owed Gandalf the one favor.

/ Besides, the whole "fly into Mordor" thing was only possible after the Nazgul were destroyed after the defeat of Sauron.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eagles are too puffed up for my tastes

think to much themselves, I'd say

Hawks are where it's at
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The eagles don't exist to be always carrying around Wizards and Hobbits on their backs all over. Gwaihir the Wind Lord only owed Gandalf the one favor.

/ Besides, the whole "fly into Mordor" thing was only possible after the Nazgul were destroyed after the defeat of Sauron.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Procerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: England, subs.

Green is areas where they're resident, blue is areas where they're found in winter:
[Fark user image image 425x425]
/shiat, just scanned TFA and it even says they were reintroduced to England from Scotland.


Are you trying to tell me eagles are aquatic?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: England, subs.

Green is areas where they're resident, blue is areas where they're found in winter:
[Fark user image 425x425]
/shiat, just scanned TFA and it even says they were reintroduced to England from Scotland.


England is part of Britain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say, "taking the hobbits"?  Because I heard, "taking the hobbits".  And since I'm stuck with it, so are you.

taking the hobbits to isengard
Youtube uE-1RPDqJAY
 
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the report.  The Trump boys will be right over to shoot them.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gollie: iheartscotch: The eagles don't exist to be always carrying around Wizards and Hobbits on their backs all over. Gwaihir the Wind Lord only owed Gandalf the one favor.

/ Besides, the whole "fly into Mordor" thing was only possible after the Nazgul were destroyed after the defeat of Sauron.

[i.imgur.com image 759x594]


I had to show that to my wife, she got a kick out of it.
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Did someone say, "taking the hobbits"?  Because I heard, "taking the hobbits".  And since I'm stuck with it, so are you.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uE-1RPDq​JAY]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Procerus: iron de havilland: England, subs.

Green is areas where they're resident, blue is areas where they're found in winter:
[Fark user image image 425x425]
/shiat, just scanned TFA and it even says they were reintroduced to England from Scotland.

Are you trying to tell me eagles are aquatic?


I knew some snarky Farker would pick up on that as soon as I'd hit add comment :-P

wiredroach: England is part of Britain.


Yes, but subby wrote: White-tailed eagles appear in skies over Britain for first time in 240 years. Where were they? Apparently not taking hobbits directly to Mt Doom. TFA is about eagles being reintroduced to one part of Britain from another.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article has a helpful picture of bald eagles for reference
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The eagles don't exist to be always carrying around Wizards and Hobbits on their backs all over. Gwaihir the Wind Lord only owed Gandalf the one favor.

/ Besides, the whole "fly into Mordor" thing was only possible after the Nazgul were destroyed after the defeat of Sauron.


I always figured Barad-dur had to fall. Picture an eagle being transfixed by the gaze of Sauron, freezing up, falling, and splattering.

/Or the Eye of Sauron opens up like an anti-aircraft cannon, for more of a special effects vibe.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
All good until some Chinese living in England determine that eagle gall bladders cure baldness. Or the vapors. Or something.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We live on rural block with main highway just across the river. We see a hawk patrolling the highway every morning looking for road kill. But whereas we only used to see him in the distance, now he's circling the whole valley and even coming down in the paddocks. Not enough traffic to kill the bunnies and possums, so he's going hungry
 
shaggai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The eagles aren't a taxi service, otherwise the Lord of the Rings would have been a pamphlet instead.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: All good until some Chinese living in England determine that eagle gall bladders cure baldness. Or the vapors. Or something.


Uh, pretty sure the Chinese didn't wipe it out in the UK before.

From the RSPB link I posted above:

The white-tailed eagle is the largest UK bird of prey. It has brown body plumage with a conspicuously pale head and neck which can be almost white in older birds, and the tail feathers of adults are white. In flight it has massive long, broad wings with 'fingered' ends. Its head protrudes and it has a short, wedge-shaped tail.

This Schedule 1 species went extinct in the UK during the early 20th century, due to illegal killing, and the present population is descended from reintroduced birds.


So, yeah, casual racism isn't necessary to kill off entire native species of birds.

/I mean, not that I'm defending traditional Chinese medicine, but Brits are clearly capable of wiping out entire species from their country without anyone else's help.
 
Soulhand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

shaggai: The eagles aren't a taxi service, otherwise the Lord of the Rings would have been a pamphlet instead.


Bored of the Rings calls them Deus Ex Machina Airlines
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: England, subs.

Green is areas where they're resident, blue is areas where they're found in winter:
[Fark user image image 425x425]
/shiat, just scanned TFA and it even says they were reintroduced to England from Scotland.


Ah, the white-tailed eagles... the penguins of the north.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The eagles don't exist to be always carrying around Wizards and Hobbits on their backs all over. Gwaihir the Wind Lord only owed Gandalf the one favor.

/ Besides, the whole "fly into Mordor" thing was only possible after the Nazgul were destroyed after the defeat of Sauron.


Which favor?
Rescuing Thorin and company from the Wargs?
The Battle of the five armies?
Rescuing Gandalf after his defeat of the Balrog?
Rescuing Gandalf from Sarumans tower?
Fighting at the Black Gate?
Taking Gandalf to rescue Frodo and Sam?
Performing numerous acts of reconnaissance throughout the books at Gandalf's request?

/that's a lot of favors
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Last summer, six young white-tailed eagles were released on the Isle of Wight as part of a five-year project to restore the species to southern England."

Wonder if that had anything to do with it...
 
