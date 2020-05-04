 Skip to content
(BBC)   Tanzania sends plane to Madagascar to collect tonic wine "cure" for Covid-19. Bonus quote: "a papaya, a quail and a goat returned positive samples...That means there is possibility for technical errors"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
5
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seen roaming the streets of Madagascar:
exposingchristianerror.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd laugh at them but our Federal response hasn't been any better.
 
Ashelth [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mmm and farkers aren't freaking out about getting covid19 from fruit?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's the second time he's done that in the last three greens
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Mmm and farkers aren't freaking out about getting covid19 from fruit?


But they *are* freaking out about the possibility of re-infections despite the suspected number being less than the error rate of even properly administered tests.

OTOH, if this spreads from goats to alpacas and from there to ticks that live on their lips... It'll kill us all and the survivors will be living in a post alpaca lip tick wasteland.
 
