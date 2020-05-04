 Skip to content
Woman develops new life hack: Cutting a hole in her face mask so she can breathe easier
36
    More: Dumbass, Guidance, Idea, Advice, face masks, Thought, Mask, Last week Boris Johnson, Weekend  
•       •       •

EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok is this stupid or self-centered?

I have a hard time believing anyone who can dress themselves is that stupid.

So I am going with a self-centered Karen.  She will absolutely argue with anyone who says she isn't obeying the order to wear a mask, while knowing it does no good.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all farked.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From another thread. Better move that sound barrier aside, amirite?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the facemask equivalent of wearing pants below your butt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's the same woman that wears crotch-less panties too.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can we just send these people and the reopen people to Florida? Clearly they belong there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
....screen door on a submarine....
 
sirgrim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lady behind me at the store had her mask down and was eating a bag of chips about two feet behind me. I can only imagine how much exposure eating with her nasty fingers was creating. I can also only imagine how it would have went over if I called her nasty, I'm not the president.
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of my coworkers swears up and down that an actual nurse told her that because a mask is more protecting for the people around you than it is you that she should wear her mask inside out to better protect herself. So she does.

I've explained how filters work but she is very hung up on the fact that a nurse told her this.  Not all nurses are created equal sadly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ....screen door on a submarine....


In certain counties, they pay extra for that. It's a feature not a stock item.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hopefully Darwin will thin that crowd a bit before they have a chance to vote for Trump again.
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
American woman, stay away from me
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
smart
 
Sentient
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen at least one person doing it here in the the midwest. They think they're being clever in a "oh yeah well you didn't say it couldn't have a hole it ha ha checktard you Menard nazis" kinda way.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I saw a woman wearing a crocheted mask, with a very pretty and decorative hole pattern.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, the opposite of a life hack?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good news for people who wear panties on their head as a substitute. They make crotchless ones.
 
Greek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: One of my coworkers swears up and down that an actual nurse told her that because a mask is more protecting for the people around you than it is you that she should wear her mask inside out to better protect herself. So she does.

I've explained how filters work but she is very hung up on the fact that a nurse told her this.  Not all nurses are created equal sadly.


I guarantee you the nurse told her the part about it being mainly to protect others, which is true, and she added the second part herself, and now says she was told to do that as well.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Good news for people who wear panties on their head as a substitute. They make crotchless ones.


Always wondered about skid-marks and crotchless panties...

/ Herp
// Derp
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
what about shop staff who put sanitizer on their gloved hands? seen that a few times.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 600x600]


At least the cigarette contains a filter of sorts.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: She's the same woman that wears crotch-less panties too.


donotwant.jpg
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sentient: I've seen at least one person doing it here in the the midwest. They think they're being clever in a "oh yeah well you didn't say it couldn't have a hole it ha ha checktard you Menard nazis" kinda way.


Reminds me of a guy I knew in Texas who didn't like the motorcycle helmet law and so wore just a thin plastic one that gave zero protection as a "protest." Pretty dumb move from an otherwise smart guy.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used this in an earlier thread but...

She got her mask from the same store that sells these condoms.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: what about shop staff who put sanitizer on their gloved hands? seen that a few times.


Yeah, how dare they... clean the surface about to touch my stuff from whatever dirt was just on it?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: One of my coworkers swears up and down that an actual nurse told her that because a mask is more protecting for the people around you than it is you that she should wear her mask inside out to better protect herself. So she does.

I've explained how filters work but she is very hung up on the fact that a nurse told her this.  Not all nurses are created equal sadly.


Meh, it will still work fine. I'd just ignore it.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I liked how she ducked under the plexiglass barrier initially as well.   Makes me downgrade her from clueless to actively malicious.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: what about shop staff who put sanitizer on their gloved hands? seen that a few times.


That's actually not a bad thing, look up cross contamination.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ya know, at this point just let it wipe the majority of us out.
We've proven we're too stupid to be worth saving.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: One of my coworkers swears up and down that an actual nurse told her that because a mask is more protecting for the people around you than it is you that she should wear her mask inside out to better protect herself. So she does.

I've explained how filters work but she is very hung up on the fact that a nurse told her this.  Not all nurses are created equal sadly.


The idea that masks only work in one direction was a popular opinion here on fark for a time too. I haven't seen anyone say it lately but I found it very odd. I can only assume these are the kind of people that get their scientific "facts" from memes on facebook.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

envirovore: Ya know, at this point just let it wipe the majority of us out.
We've proven we're too stupid to be worth saving.


That's the spirit!
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: envirovore: Ya know, at this point just let it wipe the majority of us out.
We've proven we're too stupid to be worth saving.

That's the spirit!


I'm in a fairly rotten, depressed mood this week.
Probably should just log off for a while.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

envirovore: Ya know, at this point just let it wipe the majority of us out.We've proven we're too stupid to be worth saving.


com-www.comView Full Size
 
