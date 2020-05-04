 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Test confirms France had its first Coronavirus case in December (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
4
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marine1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know, it'd be nice if there was some uniting force in the Western world that could talk to other hard-hit countries like France, the UK, Spain, Sweden, and Italy, and build a consensus that there needs to be real pressure on one country in particular to accept some responsibility for what's happened here and make changes so that it doesn't happen again.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am dead certain we're going to find out it was in many countries and widespread well before people started paying real attention.

In the US the earliest confirmed case is now 2/6, unless an earlier one has been found.  3 full weeks and a day before that "OMG NURSING HOME OUTBREAK" in Washington state had their first confirmed case.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marine1: You know, it'd be nice if there was some uniting force in the Western world that could talk to other hard-hit countries like France, the UK, Spain, Sweden, and Italy, and build a consensus that there needs to be real pressure on one country in particular to accept some responsibility for what's happened here and make changes so that it doesn't happen again.


Perhaps some kind of union of European countries. But would such a thing be possible?
 
