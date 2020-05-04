 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Care to put some money on which state has the first poker room reopening in the country?   (wfla.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I wear a mask?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Using the Florida tag is a dead giveaway.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they they'll ban card counting the way they banned their ME counting COVID victims.

Maybe that will make them profit.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Trump still run a gambling operation?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn, i read 'matinee racing' as 'manatee racing' and got interested for a second
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefi​n​g-room/news/492948-coronavirus-strikes​-all-8-retirees-in-regular-poker-game

What could go wrong?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: damn, i read 'matinee racing' as 'manatee racing' and got interested for a second


Once they get moving they can haul ass.

I can envision little jockeys with scuba.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Does Trump still run a gambling operation?


It's called The United States of America.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living like it's 1968 when Hong Kong flu struck and killed 1 million worldwide!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Dog racing is awful.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
There is a popular dive bar across the street that allows smoking throughout and the regulars are generally shiatfaced all day. When that place opens back up (today maybe?) they should start a death count.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Same chips and cards passing back and forth, elbow to elbow seating for long periods of time.  What could possibly go wrong?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Dog racing is awful.


I didn't think dog tracks still existed.  That's disappointing.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Marcos P: Dog racing is awful.

I didn't think dog tracks still existed.  That's disappointing.


Fun Fact: The Greyhound Hall of Fame is in Abilene, KS. They have a couple of rescued greyhounds that meet you at the door to say hi and get scratchies.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Dead for Tax Reasons: damn, i read 'matinee racing' as 'manatee racing' and got interested for a second

Once they get moving they can haul ass.

I can envision little jockeys with scuba.


maybe they could use the little mechanical ones like they use with camels

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The real question is: Are the craps tables opening back up?  Due to Covid-19, it's only safe for me to bring my own weighted lucky dice, for y'know, health and stuff.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's only fair.  So far the virus has been killing blacks out of proportion, but opening up poker rooms should resolve that problem.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: damn, i read 'matinee racing' as 'manatee racing' and got interested for a second


This needs to be real, I don't gamble but if I did manatee racing would be my bag.  1,200 pounds of lethargic grey corpulent mass breaking ass for the gold
 
Maynard G. Muskievote [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought they finally outlawed dog racing a few years back?
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm loving it!!!!
I don't gamble w/my life now they want me to gamble w/cards again..... Not on your "Nelle!
I'll pass on that sir!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know of two illegal poker rooms that never shut down, do they count, or would they have had to actually re-open
 
