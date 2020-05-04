 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   That guy that bashed Banana Man with his own ukulele has been released on a peal   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, Assault, Barry Phillip Siecker, Bail, Aggravation, Misdemeanor, Adelaide Magistrates Court, Adelaide man  
ginandbacon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guess he rang his bell?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was just a little smack upside the head.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No strings attached?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tally Hall - Banana Man
Youtube yModCU1OVHY
 
darth_badger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Glad he wasn't playing this instead of the uke.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
there is always money in the banana stand
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's only one Banana Man
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What color was the banana? (and was it a plantain?)
 
Magnus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: Guess he rang his bell?


I sea what you did their.
 
Victoly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby: Ewe had won job.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.