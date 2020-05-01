 Skip to content
(Asbury Park Press)   I said, "Don't look, Ethel" But it's too late. She'd already been mooned   (app.com) divider line
22
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As long as no touching went on.

As problems go, this one must be dead last.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby is old, yet I may be older.

/The Streak!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he mooned several customers - including "a young juvenile"

as opposed to one of them old ones?
 
RanHakubi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flashed 'er right there in front of the shock absorbers
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mordechai Grubin, 27, was taken into custody".

Crazy name, crazy guy.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sent me down a nostalgia hole. Thanks, subby. :)
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just showed "I'm My Own Grandpa" to my son this week, so I'm getting a kick...
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother, don't look out the window!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: Subby is old, yet I may be older.

/The Streak!


I LOL'd then thought, "Damn I'm old."
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does that mean he has to register as a sex offender now?
 
jimjays
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: he mooned several customers - including "a young juvenile"

as opposed to one of them old ones?


I'm sure most of the women here can attest there are many older juvenile men...

(Guilty as charged.)
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
BRICK - A Lakewood man was charged Thursday with lewdness after police said he repeatedly exposed his buttocks to customers at the Walmart on Route 88.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What a shameless hussy!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Just showed "I'm My Own Grandpa" to my son this week, so I'm getting a kick...


Saw Steve Martin perform stand-up in '79. Steve Goodman opened. He sang "I'm my own Grandpa"  and it has stuck with me ever since.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
alanselbyhpt.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm down the road from there as we type..

He won't get in trouble.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: BRICK - A Lakewood man was charged Thursday with lewdness after police said he repeatedly exposed his buttocks to customers at the Walmart on Route 88.
[Fark user image image 850x473]


Brick hospital is the only decent one around here for miles....
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Recorded reactions with his cellphone.
Like from between his legs?
Why do I imagine the video includes his scrotal sac..  sorta like the gun sights in a FPS.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just from a sociological standpoint, this story interests me. Given his name and his residency in Lakewood, I'm assuming he's either part of or religiously sympathetic to the large Orthodox Jewish community there. I would guess that they frown on those sort of shenanigans.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pert: "Mordechai Grubin, 27, was taken into custody".

Crazy name, crazy guy.


If I were him, I'd go by Moonycheeks Grubin after this fine display of affection for the crowd.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mind you don't cut yourself, Mordechai.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McJaemes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On a related note...

(Light NSFW for written and spoken language)
 
