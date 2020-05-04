 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   From the 'who couldn't see this coming' files: Many countries now reporting new coronavirus infection peaks after easing their lockdowns too early   (9news.com.au) divider line
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/corona​v​irus-the-hammer-and-the-dance-be933709​2b56
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah the next 2 years are gonna suck. It keeps getting longer than the original 18-month estimate because America is farking up bigly.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if Covid-19 is stuck sheltering in place on Earth, due to a pandemic roiling through the Universe?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
WE


farkING


TOLD


YOU


THIS


WOULD


HAPPEN
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
In the last 7 weeks, the only thing that has changed. . .is more people are infected.   There should be a freeze on all liabilities, a basic income, and stay the fark home until we can test a million people a day.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hokkaido owned up to being an example of what NOT TO DO when easing restrictions weeks ago since they had to reinstate their lockdown.

So surprising the exact same god damn thing happened in the US.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.


That's not a totally unreasonable viewpoint except the people who don't want to get sick get shiat on.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x741]


Welcome to the worst year ever
We'll make it through together
Or not

\Cody Johnson had no idea how accurate his song would be
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity,


Yeah... about that....

https://www.washingtonpost.com/

https://www.motherjones.com/environme​n​t/2020/05/rural-hospitals-were-already​-hanging-on-by-a-thread-then-came-covi​d-19/

Perhaps if the federal govt hadnt completely botched this up, we would be ready. But they have, and we arent.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.


You sound like a terrible doctor.
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
woops, first link shouldve been
https://news.google.com/articles/CAIi​E​PU_TLe0wQutW26xt1MZjhMqGAgEKg8IACoHCAo​wjtSUCjC30XQwzqe5AQ?hl=en-US&gl=US&cei​d=US%3Aen
 
Sophont
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection


UBI. Essential workers get protections and pay commensurate to their risk. And god forbid people learn to socialize in a way that doesn't involve large groups of people.
There are safer ways we can open back up what needs opening up, backstop everyone else, and still keep the lockdowns in place.
Opening back up because some billionaire isn't having you make his money for him and Karen needs a haircut is farking stupid.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oukewldave
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.


If everyone actually completely isolated themselves in their homes during this time while we are supposed to be, then it would already be dropping drastically.  But people apparently can't or won't do it.  So it will never go away.
 
havocmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I really don't think you guys understand the midset of the "open back up crowd".

Saying "there will be more cases" and "we told you so" don't work. They know. They're willing to take the risk and pay the price. You're not. I don't know how to reconcile that, though.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.


Your post reads a lot like a post that the farm newsletter listed as one of the top Smart voted posts a few weeks ago.  I bet many people will vote differently this time.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: That's not a totally unreasonable viewpoint except the people who don't want to get sick get shiat on.


You are presuming that anything is going to prevent absolutely every person on the planet from eventually coming into contact with this virus. With how contagious it is, given enough time, it might take a few years, but every last man, woman, and child on earth is going to eventually be exposed. And some people will die. That is, of course, terrible and sad. The "bend the curve" thing was to prevent additional people who could have been saved from dying due to lack of sufficient ICU beds and ventilators. If we are continuing to demand an eternal lockdown, all we are doing is saying "Let's allow the global economy to crumble to dust and let billions of young, healthy people miss out on education and social and career development so that we can spread the millions of deaths this is going to cause out over a couple of years instead of a couple of months."
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

havocmike: I really don't think you guys understand the midset of the "open back up crowd".

Saying "there will be more cases" and "we told you so" don't work. They know. They're willing to take the risk and pay the price. You're not. I don't know how to reconcile that, though.


They're willing for other people to pay the price. The Fox "News" viewers I know still think the death rates are exaggerated and if you are reasonably healthy you will be fine. The reality is that keeping it down to 2k deaths per day will be a fond memory as the states start to reopen prematurely.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sophont: Tommy Moo: That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

UBI. Essential workers get protections and pay commensurate to their risk. And god forbid people learn to socialize in a way that doesn't involve large groups of people.
There are safer ways we can open back up what needs opening up, backstop everyone else, and still keep the lockdowns in place.
Opening back up because some billionaire isn't having you make his money for him and Karen needs a haircut is farking stupid.


UBI paid for with what? What are we going to tax to supply this for people if there's no income? Do you propose deficit spending? Just printing money and sending it to people? What good is $1200 a month when a loaf of bread costs $80?

No amount of digital socializing is a true substitution for actual, in person interaction. Our brains were not built for it:

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sc​i​ence/2020/04/coronavirus-zoom-fatigue-​is-taxing-the-brain-here-is-why-that-h​appens/

Opening up so Karen can get a haircut is stupid? Ok. Is opening up so my grandfather doesn't die of a stroke because the neighbors weren't allowed to check in on him stupid? Is opening up so my obese, diabetic aunt can try to meet up with a trainer and get her health back on track stupid? Is opening up so my depressed, alcoholic brother doesn't commit suicide stupid?
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.


Brother is an NYC ER doctor who hasn't had a full 24 hours off since end of March.  I read him your quote - he has extended you an invite to take an unprotected walk-through of the emergency room where he works so you can see, first hand, how "underwhelmed" they are, how much capacity isn't available, and let's test out how strong your self-centered, unintelligent and clearly uninformed immunity system is to the actual infection and symptoms, that you end so sick, you drown in your own fluids.  There are 67,686 victims who would love to explain what it's like to be truly sick.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
[captainobviousmeme.jpg]
[captainhindsightmeme.jpg]
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve"

That wasn't the entire point.  I thought some of the point was to reduce deaths which we, as a country, have the ability to do.

So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty?

Not at all.  We need to do everything we can to slow this until it can be tracked and isolated better.  Jobs that can be done from home should be and this should be heavily encouraged via governing authorities (they have not) because too many people just don't understand or get "work from home".  Masks need to be worn by everyone near and around people who aren't their family (but this has been turned into a partisan thing).  That's just for starters.  We, as a whole, should be able to deal with this *and* maintain our jobs and economy.

But don't worry.  It's being done *your* way.  I'm in the office right now and as a software developer, I can *easily* do my job from home and even be more productive doing so.  But I have to come in along with the rest of my office because our ownership can't *not* have people to sit over.  And my family and friends are now thrown to the odds when they don't have to be.
 
Sophont
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Sophont: Tommy Moo: That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

UBI. Essential workers get protections and pay commensurate to their risk. And god forbid people learn to socialize in a way that doesn't involve large groups of people.
There are safer ways we can open back up what needs opening up, backstop everyone else, and still keep the lockdowns in place.
Opening back up because some billionaire isn't having you make his money for him and Karen needs a haircut is farking stupid.

UBI paid for with what? What are we going to tax to supply this for people if there's no income? Do you propose deficit spending? Just printing money and sending it to people? What good is $1200 a month when a loaf of bread costs $80?

No amount of digital socializing is a true substitution for actual, in person interaction. Our brains were not built for it:

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sci​ence/2020/04/coronavirus-zoom-fatigue-​is-taxing-the-brain-here-is-why-that-h​appens/

Opening up so Karen can get a haircut is stupid? Ok. Is opening up so my grandfather doesn't die of a stroke because the neighbors weren't allowed to check in on him stupid? Is opening up so my obese, diabetic aunt can try to meet up with a trainer and get her health back on track stupid? Is opening up so my depressed, alcoholic brother doesn't commit suicide stupid?


Ah, I see you have no farking idea what you're talking about. Neither about UBI nor what social distancing actually entails. Carry on.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is going to be a three year roller coaster. The disease will never be completely eradicated. It will just keep popping up in various locations and it will likely mutate.
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: edmo: That's not a totally unreasonable viewpoint except the people who don't want to get sick get shiat on.

You are presuming that anything is going to prevent absolutely every person on the planet from eventually coming into contact with this virus. With how contagious it is, given enough time, it might take a few years, but every last man, woman, and child on earth is going to eventually be exposed. And some people will die. That is, of course, terrible and sad. The "bend the curve" thing was to prevent additional people who could have been saved from dying due to lack of sufficient ICU beds and ventilators. If we are continuing to demand an eternal lockdown, all we are doing is saying "Let's allow the global economy to crumble to dust and let billions of young, healthy people miss out on education and social and career development so that we can spread the millions of deaths this is going to cause out over a couple of years instead of a couple of months."


You know what can happen in that time? A god damn vaccine.  So keep worrying about your precious economy, thankfully the majority of people are willing to watch their ass grow for a bit if it means saving lives.

Dumbass.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.


1)You first.
2)fark: the economy, your feelings, status quo. In any order
3)I somehow made it to 38 without catching chicken pox. Fortunately they came out with vaccine. fark you and your opinions about what is acceptable death. You're not a working epidemiologist.
4) some need to work to feed and care for the rest of us. They don't get paid enough and they're dying for you right now.   Everyone else can stay the fark home or be counted as murderers by their surviving families.

No, I don't particularly care if we come out 2 years from now skinnier but alive. I'm sick of plague rats making this worse.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.

Brother is an NYC ER doctor who hasn't had a full 24 hours off since end of March.  I read him your quote - he has extended you an invite to take an unprotected walk-through of the emergency room where he works so you can see, first hand, how "underwhelmed" they are, how much capacity isn't available, and let's test out how strong your self-centered, unintelligent and clearly uninformed immunity system is to the actual infection and symptoms, that you end so sick, you drown in your own fluids.  There are 67,686 victims who would love to explain what it's like to be truly sick.


I'm happy to take an unprotected walk-through of NYC. It's currently the safest place in the world. Tell your brother the good news: antibody testing has shown that damn near half the city has already been infected. You're going to see cases start to diminish over the next couple of months not because of social distancing, but because the virus will literally start to run out of new people to infect. NYC will become an involuntary demonstration of what happens when the virus is allowed to spread rapidly: a spike in deaths, followed by herd immunity.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the country, we have hospitals furloughing workers and thousands of ventilators stacked up uselessly in preparation for an apocalypse that never came because the actual hospitalization and death rates are 1/50th what was being irresponsibly reported back when we were idiotically imagining that the total number of actual cases was equal to the total number of confirmed positive tested cases.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
JFC people lockdowns were cannot and were not implemented to "stop" the virus. It was to flatten the curve. You cannot just make a virus go away by keeping people indoors for any length of time. People are still going to get infected if you had a lockdown that everyone obeyed for a goddamn YEAR.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Tommy Moo: The entire point of the lockdown was to "bend the curve" so hospitals are not overwhelmed. We are not going to stamp this one into extinction by simply social distancing for another month. It doesn't matter how long we enforce total lockdown, new cases will start to emerge when we do. So what do you suggest? That we all weld ourselves into our houses literally for an entire year, while millions die from isolation, sedentation, and poverty? At some point we have to just accept a certain level of infection

I was willing to undergo total social isolation for a couple of months to prevent additional deaths due to hospitals being overwhelmed, but now that we have largely avoided that and are prepared with plenty of capacity, I am not willing to undergo total social isolation and a catastrophic loss of our economy for a year or more just to slow the spread so a few people die in August instead of July. Once the hospitals are not being overwhelmed, the only people who are going to die are ones that were going to die anyway because no amount of hospital resources could have saved them. It's not a huge difference for someone to die one month later, and not worth an ongoing lockdown for.

1)You first.
2)fark: the economy, your feelings, status quo. In any order
3)I somehow made it to 38 without catching chicken pox. Fortunately they came out with vaccine. fark you and your opinions about what is acceptable death. You're not a working epidemiologist.
4) some need to work to feed and care for the rest of us. They don't get paid enough and they're dying for you right now.   Everyone else can stay the fark home or be counted as murderers by their surviving families.

No, I don't particularly care if we come out 2 years from now skinnier but alive. I'm sick of plague rats making this worse.


What a well thought out, rational opinion.  Now wipe the spittle off of your monitor and get back to looking out for people without a mask walking their dog.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Tommy Moo: edmo: That's not a totally unreasonable viewpoint except the people who don't want to get sick get shiat on.

You are presuming that anything is going to prevent absolutely every person on the planet from eventually coming into contact with this virus. With how contagious it is, given enough time, it might take a few years, but every last man, woman, and child on earth is going to eventually be exposed. And some people will die. That is, of course, terrible and sad. The "bend the curve" thing was to prevent additional people who could have been saved from dying due to lack of sufficient ICU beds and ventilators. If we are continuing to demand an eternal lockdown, all we are doing is saying "Let's allow the global economy to crumble to dust and let billions of young, healthy people miss out on education and social and career development so that we can spread the millions of deaths this is going to cause out over a couple of years instead of a couple of months."

You know what can happen in that time? A god damn vaccine.  So keep worrying about your precious economy, thankfully the majority of people are willing to watch their ass grow for a bit if it means saving lives.

Dumbass.


If the US economy goes south for too long, it's not the billionaires that have the biggest problems. The billionaires will be fine.

The small restaurant owner who slaved for 70 hours for years to build and maintain an income and identity who now has nowhere to go will not be fine. The engineer who spent years building his business with 30 employees who finds himself bankrupt will it be fine - and his 30 employees now out of a job. Or the carpenter or landscaper or newspaper reporter. The illegal immigrant who lost their job and now finds themselves outside the system will not be fine.

The US is a huge importer. So the Vietnamese lady who had been making $4/day sewing clothes for the bankrupt US retailer will not be fine.

The African suffering from famine due to locusts and who now can't get international aid because the aid systems are locked up and locked down and now not funded will not be fine.
 
