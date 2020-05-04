 Skip to content
(ABC News)   California man arrested and released three times in a day due to coronavirus restrictions. (w/why are you even bothering mugshot)   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles County, California, Police, Dijon Landrum, Sheriff, Constable, Los Angeles County, city of Glendora  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA-Dijon Landrum, 24, was allegedly attempting to drive away in the stolen vehicle.

Dijon?!  Oh-la-la!  That's the fancy French mustard!  He must be a fancy gentleman.
 
softshoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is how they are going to handle things for the time being they should have let him keep the first car then there would be no reason to steal the second. I feel bad for the second guy.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once, twice, three times a Landrum...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, sir. Nevermind, I don't need any bail.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdlnws.a.ssl.fastly.netView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But when a homeowner with deeper pockets eventuallly establishes justice with this guy the courts will get interested...
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew!
There for a second I thought it was my neighbor - Dijon Needs-Flushing.
/Pewp
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if my son in-law keeps getting his unemployment denied he may well look into other avenues of income too.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he has a triangle for a nose.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think there'd be exceptions for a guy like this.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-Dijon Landrum, 24, was allegedly attempting to drive away in the stolen vehicle.

Dijon?!  Oh-la-la!  That's the fancy French mustard!  He must be a fancy gentleman.


It could have been worse; it could have been fifty shades of grey poupon.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: Well if my son in-law keeps getting his unemployment denied he may well look into other avenues of income too.


Like a job?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story is total bs. The cops arrested a black guy three times and didn't even shoot him once??
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: clovercat: Well if my son in-law keeps getting his unemployment denied he may well look into other avenues of income too.

Like a job?


He just needs to get better at flipping cars. The current setup gives him the advantage of getting a lot of practice in quickly, but I think he might benefit more from going to prison and getting tips from more experienced criminals. He is getting caught too quickly. Then again, that's assuming he was caught every time, which might be unwarranted. Maybe he stole 50 cars in one day and was only caught twice.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: great_tigers: clovercat: Well if my son in-law keeps getting his unemployment denied he may well look into other avenues of income too.

Like a job?

He just needs to get better at flipping cars. The current setup gives him the advantage of getting a lot of practice in quickly, but I think he might benefit more from going to prison and getting tips from more experienced criminals. He is getting caught too quickly. Then again, that's assuming he was caught every time, which might be unwarranted. Maybe he stole 50 cars in one day and was only caught twice.


Somehow I misread clovercat's post as saying that the person in the article was his son-in-law.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fancy_Bear: LordBeavis: FTFA-Dijon Landrum, 24, was allegedly attempting to drive away in the stolen vehicle.

Dijon?!  Oh-la-la!  That's the fancy French mustard!  He must be a fancy gentleman.

It could have been worse; it could have been fifty shades of grey poupon.


I hear they really like that stuff in Cleveland.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The dude in that mugshot is high AF.
 
probesport
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: The dude in that mugshot is high AF.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: The dude in that mugshot is high AF.


Yep. He thinks he's playing GTA.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh look, one extreme case of rapid repeat offense, during a state of national emergency, that justifies support of a racist, oppressive, and unproductive criminal justice policy, as long as you don't think about it too hard.

Yeah, cash bail would have meant this dude would have had to wait a day or so between misdemeanors instead of doing them all at once.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Oh look, one extreme case of rapid repeat offense, during a state of national emergency, that justifies support of a racist, oppressive, and unproductive criminal justice policy, as long as you don't think about it too hard.

Yeah, cash bail would have meant this dude would have had to wait a day or so between misdemeanors instead of doing them all at once.


Grand theft auto is a misdemeanor there?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, that guy is certainly determined if not particularly competent. Maybe police like having him out and "working" because he contributes to the % of cleared cases. All well and good until someone gets hurt, and maybe that someone will be him if he steals the "wrong" car.
Actually people like this gentleman are termites munching away at the fabric of society. the victims of his crimes will never look at their neighborhood in quite the same way.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yhup...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Klyukva: great_tigers: clovercat: Well if my son in-law keeps getting his unemployment denied he may well look into other avenues of income too.

Like a job?

He just needs to get better at flipping cars. The current setup gives him the advantage of getting a lot of practice in quickly, but I think he might benefit more from going to prison and getting tips from more experienced criminals. He is getting caught too quickly. Then again, that's assuming he was caught every time, which might be unwarranted. Maybe he stole 50 cars in one day and was only caught twice.


Except that we're letting the felons out of prison too, so if he landed there he'd have no teachers.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Oh look, one extreme case of rapid repeat offense, during a state of national emergency, that justifies support of a racist, oppressive, and unproductive criminal justice policy, as long as you don't think about it too hard.

Yeah, cash bail would have meant this dude would have had to wait a day or so between misdemeanors instead of doing them all at once.


Eh, his attorney will probably argue that his right were violated in that if he was arrested and jailed to start with that he wouldn't have caught the other two charges.

There needs to be some sort of annoying punishment that doesn't involve jail or fines.  I dunno, you get to walk barefoot over Lego or something or get lectured to for an hour or two by a stand in grandmother.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Oh look, one extreme case of rapid repeat offense, during a state of national emergency, that justifies support of a racist, oppressive, and unproductive criminal justice policy, as long as you don't think about it too hard.

Yeah, cash bail would have meant this dude would have had to wait a day or so between misdemeanors instead of doing them all at once.


I've known a lot of people who have refused to post bail because if they rack up enough time in jail their cases will get dismissed.  Prosecutor doesn't want to fark with it and figures they've already done enough time served.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
jimjays: But when a WELL ARMED homeowner with deeper pockets eventually establishes justice with this guy the courts will get interested...

FTFY


Anyone wonder what he did in the hours between the time when he was getting another performance award citation with a court date?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

