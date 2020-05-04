 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   A young girl who loves writing letters thanks her mail carrier for his work. He shares it with his supervisor and colleagues and all of the sudden you have Twitter thread worth reading because of its joy, kindness, and humanity   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 04 May 2020 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that was very heart warming. good timing, I needed an injection of faith in the basic decency of humanity after all the protests.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emerson, my 11 year old, is on a bit of a wild ride with the @USPS and our local mail carrier, Doug.


Well, the wild ride sure has kicked up a lot of dust.
 
slama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you're crying.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once social media people sees this, they'll bring back the Penpals trend and then post on social media the real life physical letters they receive from strangers. Some will have interesting stories, others STEAMY stories.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter? Joy, kindness and humanity?

Are we talking about the same Twitter?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. It's Twitter. Give it enough time, and someone will have a problem with it.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
She's going to lose her shiat when she finds out about email
 
Lipo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I've been having a lot of anxiety lately.  I think I'm going to have a better day today.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Best way to start the week.
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Emerson? You named your daughter Emerson?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pert: Emerson? You named your daughter Emerson?


She was this close to siblings Lake and Powell, but her parents decided one kid was enough.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lipo: I've been having a lot of anxiety lately.  I think I'm going to have a better day today.


I hope you do... And, if you ever need someone to talk to, shoot me an email.
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Pert: Emerson? You named your daughter Emerson?

She was this close to siblings Lake and Powell, but her parents decided one kid was enough.


Powell?
 
FatherDale [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

hughweber: Emerson, my 11 year old, is on a bit of a wild ride with the @USPS and our local mail carrier, Doug. And, I think there's a deeper message to it all. First, the backstory...


Thank you for this. It made my morning.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great to see this. I would grow another hand so I could give it three thumbs up!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pert: Farking Clown Shoes: Pert: Emerson? You named your daughter Emerson?

She was this close to siblings Lake and Powell, but her parents decided one kid was enough.

Powell?


Sorry, Palmer.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's amazing how dusty my house gets this time of year.

/That was lovely
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Once social media people sees this, they'll bring back the Penpals trend and then post on social media the real life physical letters they receive from strangers. Some will have interesting stories, others STEAMY stories.


I doubt pen pals are coming back.  Then again I was wrong about record players.

CSB
In elementary school we had an assignment to make pen pals.  There was some company that let you pick a country and they gave you an address to write to someone.  I wrote to someone in Sweden and I think I only received 1 letter back.  My friend got a girl in the UK.  After the assignment was over he was done with the pen pal thing, but the girl kept writing him.  I felt bad, so I sent her a letter explaining that it was a school assignment and he was kind of done with it.  Anyway, she began writing to me.  We each bought phone cards to call each other long distance once.  That was expensive back in the day.  I sound old...

It was cool getting a letter every other week from a foreign country for a few years, but then hotmail & instant messaging became a thing.  Why spend $ and all that time waiting when you don't have to?
/CSB
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.