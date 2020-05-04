 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   50 years ago today on the Kent State campus, four students were killed and nine wounded, shot by National Guardsmen for having the audacity to use their First Amendment rights to protest the Vietnam War's expansion into Cambodia   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
Ohio- Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
I was 17 years old, already an anti-vietnam War protester. We all lost our collective minds when this happened. My older sister was a member of, shall we say, one of the more radical anti-war movement groups. She and her husband came and picked me up and and we hit the streets like all the rest of the kids did. We lost a lot of schoolmates and friends in that war, and they had absolutely no option besides getting drafted and fighting, or leaving and going to Canada or Mexico.
 
I was looking for the insomnia thread, but I just threw up in my mouth a little.

Unbelievable?  Again.
 
Just happens over and over.

Where is the fun thread again?
 
Nixon should have died in prison.
 
I'm going to go ahead and bail before I get any more sad.
 
As a friend noted tonight, here's some disabled people protesting for better health care in 2017.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Then in 2019, 20 clergy were arrested protesting over the treatment of immigrants.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Then we get the chuckleheads in Michigan..
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Perhaps 1 arrest outside the building.

Seems the lesson is that fascists don't get arrested, but people who want good things do.
 
67 rounds. 13 seconds. 9 injured. 4 dead.
 
Eleven days later:

The Jackson State killings occurred on Friday, May 15, 1970, at Jackson State College.  May 14, 1970, a group of students was confronted by city and state police. Shortly after midnight, the police opened fire, killing two students and injuring twelve.

/from wikipedia
 
Two of the dead weren't protesters. One was an ROTC student who wasn't protesting and was going to go to Vietnam. One was in a parking lot nowhere near the protest, just on her way to class. 

People can only take the NG side if they don't think about who the victims actually were.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Nixon should have died in prison.


Zombie Nixon would be better than what currently dwells in the White House.
 
Trump seen taking notes.

No, he's not.  He's drawing a stick figure rendition of his daughter.
 
It's tough kid, but it's life.
 
The Perineum Falcon: Trump seen taking notes.

No, he's not.  He's drawing a stick figure rendition of his daughter.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Born in 72 in a little town called Rootstown about 6 miles from Kent.

Went to a few Kent State day memorials.

There is a sculpture on campus that has bullet holes in it.
 
Killed?

Murdered.
 
Are we still not allowed to do Kent State memes/photoshops?

/or a Lootie kneeling before the dead guy?
//Please ban me and save me $5 per month
///I keeeed!
 
And the murders in Mississippi were swept under the rug.

Which is still typical, to this day.
 
It's scary how the country has changed.

The Vietnam War protests were peaceful people rising up against power. The power was the government/defense industry running the war. The power fought back by sending troops with guns.

Now the only protesters we're seeing are the ones with guns, and what they're protesting against are the peaceful people with good intentions. They're not rising up against power. They're rising up to support power.

We need to rise up against corrupt power on so many fronts today, but we're too often content with just biatching online.

/before you flame me, I am aware I'm just biatching online. Doesn't mean I'm wrong, and if you guys want to start a movement, I'll come.
 
Hard to believe that event was the inspiration for the song "Afternoon Delight" by Starlight Vocal Band.
 
Alphax: As a friend noted tonight, here's some disabled people protesting for better health care in 2017.
[Fark user image image 620x402]
Then in 2019, 20 clergy were arrested protesting over the treatment of immigrants.
[Fark user image image 640x960]

Then we get the chuckleheads in Michigan..
[Fark user image image 850x442][Fark user image image 640x1315]
Perhaps 1 arrest outside the building.

Seems the lesson is that fascists don't get arrested, but people who want good things do.


It's obvious, from repeatedly making the same actions, again and again and again, that this is what the US is and stands for.
 
vygramul: Two of the dead weren't protesters. One was an ROTC student who wasn't protesting and was going to go to Vietnam. One was in a parking lot nowhere near the protest, just on her way to class. 

People can only take the NG side if they don't think about who the victims actually were.


This occurred 15 years before I was born. Can you describe a scenario in which anyone sided with the national guard?
 
Marcus Aurelius: And the murders in Mississippi were swept under the rug.

Which is still typical, to this day.


What murders? Those kids were black.
 
MrBallou: Now the only protesters we're seeing are the ones with guns


In the 60's, the protesters did not want to die.  These new protesters appear to have an ironic death wish.
 
macadamnut: Marcus Aurelius: And the murders in Mississippi were swept under the rug.

Which is still typical, to this day.

What murders? Those kids were black.


Exactly.
 
great_tigers: vygramul: Two of the dead weren't protesters. One was an ROTC student who wasn't protesting and was going to go to Vietnam. One was in a parking lot nowhere near the protest, just on her way to class.
People can only take the NG side if they don't think about who the victims actually were.

This occurred 15 years before I was born. Can you describe a scenario in which anyone sided with the national guard?


The Governor of Ohio. The President of the United States. Half the white people watching on TV. There's three scenarios.
 
Pleasantly surprised to be in before  "those kids totally had it coming" revisionist history posts
 
vygramul: Two of the dead weren't protesters. One was an ROTC student who wasn't protesting and was going to go to Vietnam. One was in a parking lot nowhere near the protest, just on her way to class.

Yeah, the thing about bullets is, they don't know if you've missed.  They'll keep right on going until they hit someone, something, or eventually fall to the ground.  In a place like a campus, it's usually one of the first two.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CBS had a good recap of events over  weekend. The Pulitzer Prize photographer now works for them.

Former Kent State students speak out, 50 years after deadly protest
Youtube I26iWfa_oqI
 
dragonchild: vygramul: Two of the dead weren't protesters. One was an ROTC student who wasn't protesting and was going to go to Vietnam. One was in a parking lot nowhere near the protest, just on her way to class.
Yeah, the thing about bullets is, they don't know if you've missed.  They'll keep right on going until they hit someone, something, or eventually fall to the ground.  In a place like a campus, it's usually one of the first two.


Smarted.

This is why places like rifle ranges have berms, and why shooting at deer that are silhouetted against the sky at the top of a ridge is discouraged.
 
dittybopper: [Fark user image 850x595]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers: vygramul: Two of the dead weren't protesters. One was an ROTC student who wasn't protesting and was going to go to Vietnam. One was in a parking lot nowhere near the protest, just on her way to class. 

People can only take the NG side if they don't think about who the victims actually were.

This occurred 15 years before I was born. Can you describe a scenario in which anyone sided with the national guard?


The Nixon administration blamed the victims.  Sound familiar?  Yep, it was Republican strategy to blame the victims 50 years ago too.
 
