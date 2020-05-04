 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   She predicted the coronavirus. What does she foresee next? "Just as we come out of our holes and see what 25 percent unemployment looks like, we may also see what collective rage looks like"   (boston.com) divider line
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Collective rage will happen when the bread runs out, the circuses have been closed for sometime already. So about three or four weeks to go before things really get going. I suspect that this is going to be a very long and dangerous summer.
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Virologists have been saying since before SARS that coronavirus pandemics are not "if" but "when".
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Based on the maturity and stability of the populous if there is a giant meteor headed tword earth they won't tell us as the stupids can't handle it. So we have that going for us. Probably applies to any upcomming disaster.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh.  She's no Drew Curtis.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Based on the maturity and stability of the populous if there is a giant meteor headed tword earth they won't tell us as the stupids can't handle it. So we have that going for us. Probably applies to any upcomming disaster.


There has been a spate of small but noticeable earthquakes here in SoCal over the past couple of weeks (2 occurred yesterday). I hope that a much bigger one isn't going to happen soon. That would really suck.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nice thing about rage is that it's effortlessly easy to redirect. The Republicans got their base to blame Obama for a recession that started before he was in office. Give your own victims someone to look down on after breakfast and they'll march against your enemies before you've started lunch.

People are duuuuuuumb.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skimming tfa made me realize that if Obama was still president the protest reactions would be unfathomable. Probably would have overwhelmed  the health care resources in most states. Let's see how this re-open 'Murica goes.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: skimming tfa made me realize that if Obama was still president the protest reactions would be unfathomable. Probably would have overwhelmed  the health care resources in most states. Let's see how this re-open 'Murica goes.


If Obama was still president, he'd have dealt with this pandemic like the others, and the death toll might still be in the dozens, if not for plague rat protesters.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does she say about 8-track tapes?
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alphax: If Obama was still president, he'd have dealt with this pandemic like the others, and the death toll might still be in the dozens


Like which other countries?
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alphax: powhound: skimming tfa made me realize that if Obama was still president the protest reactions would be unfathomable. Probably would have overwhelmed  the health care resources in most states. Let's see how this re-open 'Murica goes.

If Obama was still president, he'd have dealt with this pandemic like the others, and the death toll might still be in the dozens, if not for plague rat protesters.


He would try but I think the white trash would have gone into dumpster dive mode. Immediately. Don't get me wrong. He would have tried. But the black hate would have been magnified 10-fold and most red state governors probably would have stepped back completely. Just a mind exercise. That's all.
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Thrakkorzog: Based on the maturity and stability of the populous if there is a giant meteor headed tword earth they won't tell us as the stupids can't handle it. So we have that going for us. Probably applies to any upcomming disaster.

There has been a spate of small but noticeable earthquakes here in SoCal over the past couple of weeks (2 occurred yesterday). I hope that a much bigger one isn't going to happen soon. That would really suck.


And of course soon you'll have the raging fires to look forward to.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Based on the maturity and stability of the populous if there is a giant meteor headed tword earth they won't tell us as the stupids can't handle it. So we have that going for us. Probably applies to any upcomming disaster.


There's not a lot we could do about a giant meteor if it was headed our way. What difference would telling us or not telling us make? And who is this mysterious "they" anyway?
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With regards to these noise rituals. Have none of these people ever witnessed shift work? Right now I work 12h day and night rotation, but in the past I've worked the 8h days, swings, mids rotation. If I was on mids and this shiat happened every night at 6pm-7pm I would be through the roof. I'm pretty sure waking up hospital staff working night shift is the definition of "not helping".

Sorry, I have to vent. The picture of her with the cymbals gave me instant rage.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Thrakkorzog: Based on the maturity and stability of the populous if there is a giant meteor headed tword earth they won't tell us as the stupids can't handle it. So we have that going for us. Probably applies to any upcomming disaster.

There's not a lot we could do about a giant meteor if it was headed our way. What difference would telling us or not telling us make? And who is this mysterious "they" anyway?


The triumvirate of the Illuminati, Reptoids, and Subby's Mom.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the great war (on terror) to superflu to great recession. Interrsting times may follow.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

orbister: Alphax: If Obama was still president, he'd have dealt with this pandemic like the others, and the death toll might still be in the dozens

Like which other countries?


Australia - 94
New Zealand - 20
Iceland - 10
Luxembourg - 96
Singapore - 18
Thailand - 54
Heck just look for yourself https://www.worldometers.inf​o/coronavi​rus/
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She said Des Moines  is in for the next wave.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"And she's shocked that America isn't in a position to lead the global response to this crisis, in part because science and scientists have been so degraded under Trump."

The ability of the entire Government to respond to catastrophe has been degraded by Trump and his ability to fire competent people, replace them with buffoons, to just leave the position empty, or to just get rid of entire disaster management departments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Banging soup pot lids on roof tops will surely help.

Predicted? Shiat, if I want to know I call only the best.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's just normal. There isn't anyone who didn't see this coming. WTF.

It's like boston.com is trying to save Trump's ass by making her look like she is special.

Mind you, I was the only person I know who said New York City would be the worst place in the democratic world to be stuck. It looked so obvious to me but nobody around me believed it. At the end of February I warned as many people as I could and they all told me I was stupid, or they tried to talk sense into me. I can't figure out why anyone was surprised. I just can't.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ansius: "And she's shocked that America isn't in a position to lead the global response to this crisis, in part because science and scientists have been so degraded under Trump."

The ability of the entire Government to respond to catastrophe has been degraded by Trump and his ability to fire competent people, replace them with buffoons, to just leave the position empty, or to just get rid of entire disaster management departments.

[Fark user image 850x917]


'Murica's closed. Orange yam out front shoulda' warned ya'.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orbister: Alphax: If Obama was still president, he'd have dealt with this pandemic like the others, and the death toll might still be in the dozens

Like which other countries?


Go here and sort by total deaths: https://www.worldometers.info​/coronavi​rus/
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Literally everyone predicted this pandemic.  Calling that it'd be a Coronavirus specifically would've taken a mild amount of luck, but there's literally been a list of high-threat strains and yearly warnings about them since like the mid 1990s if not earlier, and it's been assumed to be more or less inevitable that at some point something we didn't predict well enough to have a vaccine for in advance was going to crop up at any moment.

Obama didn't farking implement that pandemic response team because he had a whimsical desire to add a line to the federal budget at random.

// One of the last ones to really get near the line of going completely out of control was, in fact, also Coronavirus.  SARS was caused by a CoV strain.  The people who "predicted" this aren't prophets, they're literally predicting something that had already happened once and that we wouldn't narrowly avoid the worst of the consequences again.  Stop feeding into the administration's bullshiat narrative about how they can't be faulted because almost no one saw it coming.  EVERYONE SAW IT COMING.
 
B0redd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: She's just normal. There isn't anyone who didn't see this coming. WTF.

It's like boston.com is trying to save Trump's ass by making her look like she is special.

Mind you, I was the only person I know who said New York City would be the worst place in the democratic world to be stuck. It looked so obvious to me but nobody around me believed it. At the end of February I warned as many people as I could and they all told me I was stupid, or they tried to talk sense into me. I can't figure out why anyone was surprised. I just can't.


Time for some well earned gloating.

I've always thought any city would be a bad place to be in the pandemic that has always been coming.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nidiot: There's not a lot we could do about a giant meteor if it was headed our way.

Actually there's plenty we can do, and the entire program would cost less than what cities have spent on stadiums.

It's just not getting done because no one with a few hundred million lying around stands to personally benefit from literally saving the world.
 
mtrac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wish I'd read the comments before wasting time on that article. There won't be collective rage because there is no way for people to safely assemble and no media willing to go after the administration.

There won't even be rage after the Biden administration's whitewash of the Trump era.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Thrakkorzog: Based on the maturity and stability of the populous if there is a giant meteor headed tword earth they won't tell us as the stupids can't handle it. So we have that going for us. Probably applies to any upcomming disaster.

There has been a spate of small but noticeable earthquakes here in SoCal over the past couple of weeks (2 occurred yesterday). I hope that a much bigger one isn't going to happen soon. That would really suck.


I read the LA Times for a year or so, saw their automated earthquake column that had earthquakes many days. Reading posts from the locals after the items, noted they weren't intimidated. Looked it up and learned So. Cal. has earthquakes most days. Usually inconsequential, but everyone knows a "big one" can come at any time...
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: With regards to these noise rituals. Have none of these people ever witnessed shift work? Right now I work 12h day and night rotation, but in the past I've worked the 8h days, swings, mids rotation. If I was on mids and this shiat happened every night at 6pm-7pm I would be through the roof. I'm pretty sure waking up hospital staff working night shift is the definition of "not helping".

Sorry, I have to vent. The picture of her with the cymbals gave me instant rage.


Yeah fark all those people, you might wake up for a moment or two.
 
MrBiggest
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Somebody should warn her about cardiovascular disease.
 
